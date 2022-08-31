ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WPXI Pittsburgh

Baltimore high school student fatally shot on campus after dismissal; suspect arrested

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore high school student was fatally shot on the facility’s campus on Friday about 20 minutes after dismissal, authorities said. According to Baltimore City Public Schools officials, the shooting occurred at about 2:53 p.m. EDT at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School also known as Mervo, WJZ-TV reported. Students were leaving for the afternoon when the victim was confronted by a male student from another school, according to The Baltimore Sun.
foxbaltimore.com

Man pleads not criminally responsible in Maryland shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
CBS Baltimore

City spending board to consider $575K Gun Trace Task Force settlement

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board is set to consider a $575,000 settlement with a man who claims three members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force planted a gun in his vehicle during a 2015 traffic stop.Eight officers in the GTTF unit were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested. Officers Marcus Taylor, Evodio Hendrix and Wayne Jenkins initiated a traffic stop of Darnell Earl on Oct. 18, 2015, according to a Baltimore City Law Department memo on the settlement sent to the Board of Estimates.They claimed they found a firearm.Earl, who...
Wbaltv.com

Mervo High School student fatally shot after dispute, police say

A Baltimore City high school student is dead and another is in police custody Friday after a shooting outside of Mervo High School. City police said the shots were fired during the school's dismissal time. According to police, a student from another city school approached the victim in the Mervo school yard as the victim left the building.
wypr.org

Police investigating Baltimore high school shooting, one student dead

Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting outside Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School in Northeast Baltimore that left one student dead. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victim was a student at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School and the suspect, who was arrested near the scene, a student at another school. Police also recovered what they believe was the weapon.
CBS Baltimore

Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State

BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...
92Q

MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
