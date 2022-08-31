Psych-rock and art-pop band The Wormholes plays free Tampa Heights concert on Tuesday
The Wormhole’s latest, Light in the Dark , does just what its album title promises, by piecing together quiet art-pop atmospherics and chaotic neo-psych-rock passages over the course of its less than 30-minute runtime.
The Charlotte, North Carolina band plays a free concert on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Tampa Shuffle as part of the bar and shuffleboard complex's “Remix” open mic night.
