Tampa, FL

Psych-rock and art-pop band The Wormholes plays free Tampa Heights concert on Tuesday

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
The Wormholes
The Wormhole’s latest, Light in the Dark , does just what its album title promises, by piecing together quiet art-pop atmospherics and chaotic neo-psych-rock passages over the course of its less than 30-minute runtime.

The Charlotte, North Carolina band plays a free concert on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Tampa Shuffle
as part of the bar and shuffleboard complex's “Remix” open mic night.

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

