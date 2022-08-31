Housing is unaffordable. Is help on the way? Join us for a conversation with Miami-Dade mayor

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

The U.S. housing secretary recently declared Miami ground zero for the nation’s housing crisis. The area led the country in rent hikes with a 45.8% increase in May compared to May 2021, according to Realtor.com. Prospective homeowners are looking at a median price of $570,000 for a single-family home in Miami-Dade, up 11% from last July.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has made housing affordability a focal point of her administration. She recently proposed spending $85 million from the county budget for housing programs.

Join us as we catch up with the mayor at the halfway point of her term. She’ll discuss what she’s accomplished and when she believes this crisis will end.

The details:

What? “Speaking of Miami: Let’s talk about the housing crisis with Miami-Dade mayor” is a live conversation with Mayor Levine Cava about the housing crisis.





Where? This is an online event.

When? Wednesday September 7, 12:30-1:30pm EST

How do I join? RSVP on Eventbrite to reserve your spot and submit your questions. You’ll receive a link to the live stream in your email the day of the event. You can also submit questions for the mayor using the form below.

The conversation is part of the Board’s “ Speaking of Miami ” live stream series, which connects viewers with South Florida newsmakers and our most pressing issues.

Miami-Dade mayor Levine Cava

Editorial Board member Isadora Rangel

Moderator: Isadora Rangel, Miami Herald Editorial Board member