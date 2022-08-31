ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Housing is unaffordable. Is help on the way? Join us for a conversation with Miami-Dade mayor

By Lauren Costantino
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

Speakers

The U.S. housing secretary recently declared Miami ground zero for the nation’s housing crisis. The area led the country in rent hikes with a 45.8% increase in May compared to May 2021, according to Realtor.com. Prospective homeowners are looking at a median price of $570,000 for a single-family home in Miami-Dade, up 11% from last July.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has made housing affordability a focal point of her administration. She recently proposed spending $85 million from the county budget for housing programs.

Join us as we catch up with the mayor at the halfway point of her term. She’ll discuss what she’s accomplished and when she believes this crisis will end.

The details:

  • What? “Speaking of Miami: Let’s talk about the housing crisis with Miami-Dade mayor” is a live conversation with Mayor Levine Cava about the housing crisis.

  • Where? This is an online event.
  • When? Wednesday September 7, 12:30-1:30pm EST
  • How do I join? RSVP on Eventbrite to reserve your spot and submit your questions. You’ll receive a link to the live stream in your email the day of the event. You can also submit questions for the mayor using the form below.

The conversation is part of the Board’s “ Speaking of Miami ” live stream series, which connects viewers with South Florida newsmakers and our most pressing issues.

To explore more opinion journalism from the Miami Herald Editorial Board, go here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qpWt_0hd528Hz00
Miami-Dade mayor Levine Cava

Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPvIz_0hd528Hz00
Editorial Board member Isadora Rangel

Moderator: Isadora Rangel, Miami Herald Editorial Board member

Comments / 5

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

How do people manage to afford rentals in South Florida, or most anywhere?

Putting it all in perspective, renting ain't easy and specially in Miami not to mention Key Biscayne. A new study from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows that in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Florida, one would need to work 106 hours a week at minimum wage, which is $10 (until Sept. 30, when it bumps up another dollar).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Real Estate
Miami-dade County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Adrienne Arsht sells Miami estate for a record $106.87M

Living in the Free State of Florida doesn’t come for free. Businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht has sold her 4-acre waterfront compound in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood for a cool $106.87 million, its listing brokerage confirmed to The Post on Friday. The Wall Street Journal, which broke news of the sale, reported that mighty sum not only breaks a sales record for Miami-Dade County, but also marks the first time a Miami home has traded hands for nine figures.
MIAMI, FL
wasteadvantagemag.com

U.S. Department of Labor Honors Two Miami-Dade County, FL Department of Solid Waste Management Employees

Two employees of the Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) were inducted into the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Hall of Honor in Washington, D.C. recently as Essential Workers of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The employees—Sherra Durham-Camp, Assistant Director, Collections Operations; and William Bouie, Waste Truck Driver—were honored for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Affordability#Mayor#Opinion Journalism#Business Industry#Linus Business#Realtor Com
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida

Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wlrn.org

Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom

At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
realtynewsreport.com

$430 Million Apartment Purchase by Hines

MIAMI – (Realty News Report) – Hines Global Income Trust acquired the 495-unit Gables Station in Miami for a reported $430 million, in one of the largest apartment deals ever in South Florida. Gables Station is a 14-story, 1.2-million-SF upscale live, work and play development located in the...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Risky business? Higher airport fees may be too much for consumers, airlines to bear

The cost of doing business for airlines serving Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and some other Florida destinations is on the rise as aviation departments move to make up lost revenue from sweeping flight cutbacks. But as carriers continue to wrestle with staff shortages and other problems that have caused unprecedented levels of canceled and delayed flights this year, it ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy