Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO