Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed
The upcoming MLB free agency period is set to be filled with a multitude of veteran first basemen, from Yuli Gurriel to Josh Bell. New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo reportedly plans to join this group. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will be eligible to hit free agency […] The post Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers
Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
Bernstein: It's 'inexcusable' for White Sox executives to not address Tony La Russa's leave of absence
670 The Score midday host Dan Bernstein was astonished that a White Sox executive on Wednesday didn’t address manager Tony La Russa taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team as he undergoes additional testing for a medical issue.
MLB cites Angel Hernandez’s horrific Red Sox-Yankees ALDS in response to lawsuit
In its latest response to umpire Angel Hernandez’s discrimination lawsuit, Major League Baseball said Hernandez would have umpired the 2018 World Series if not for a poor performance in the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS that year.
Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games
Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'
Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
Astros infielder named AL Player of the Month, but not who you think
The Houston Astros did not draw a ton of attention this season. Much of the talk around baseball has been about the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Quietly, the Astros have been cruising for a few months. Pair that with the Yankees struggles and Houston finds itself five games up for home field advantage. One of the biggest reasons for the recent surge has been the play of third baseman Alex Bregman.
NBC Sports
Tomase: With money to spend this winter, will the Red Sox take advantage?
In the modern baseball front office's never-ending quest for efficiency, may I suggest a new course: inefficiency. The Red Sox are just one of many big-market clubs to embrace a small-market mentality in recent years. The Dodgers went small for years while building a powerhouse, and only in recent offseasons -- Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman -- have begun opening their wallets again.
Ex-World Series champion pitches in kilt at Savannah Bananas game
The Savannah Bananas are one of the hottest things in pro baseball, and it seems like former MLB players are dying to get a taste of the action. On Friday night, it was former World Series champion Jonathan Papelbon who made an appearance in a Bananas game. Papelbon, who was...
Yankees Announce Promotion Of Big-Time MLB Prospect
Coming off their worst single month in over 30 years, the New York Yankees are turning to their minor league system for a potential boost. The Yankees announced this evening that they have promoted shortstop Oswald Peraza, their No. 3 prospect, from Triple-A. Peraza, 22, is the No. 53 prospect in all of minor league baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Set to Undergo MRI
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin may have a more severe injury than previously thought
Yardbarker
White Sox Expand Roster With Pair of Call-Ups
September is here, which means MLB rosters expand from 26 to 28 players. The Chicago White Sox filled their allotted extra spots by recalling reliever Matt Foster and outfielder Adam Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte. Foster has spent most of his time with the White Sox this season. In 44 innings...
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman continues to make glaring mistakes
Whether it be in Joey Gallo or the uninspiring play of Frankie Montas, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman continues to strike out at the trade deadline. Cashman sends away valuable prospects in exchange for talented players, but the moment they arrive to play for the Yankees, they immediately begin to deteriorate into shells of their former selves.
Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed
New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles adds former All-Star with serious pop for playoff push
One of the surprise playoff contenders of the 2022 MLB season, the Baltimore Orioles remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. The Orioles are a mere 1.5 games out of the final wildcard spot, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays. Led by a young up-and-coming core spearheaded by former first overall pick Adley Rutschman and […] The post Orioles adds former All-Star with serious pop for playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline
The New York Mets were regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move for a potent hitter ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline. Even as there was much speculation that they would end up acquiring an All-Star hitter such as Juan Soto, Mets general manager Billy Eppler opted for low-risk, high-reward moves instead […] The post Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: LA Inks Veteran Reliever to Minor League Deal
The Dodgers signed veteran relief pitcher Keone Kela to a minor-league contract on Wednesday after he was released by the Diamondbacks.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen suggests $300 million budget limit for the team moving forward
The New York Mets have the highest MLB payroll in 2022 at $282 million, spending significantly more than the Los
How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech
Editor's Note: "How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Duke Coughlin of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Spencer Strider cements status as NL’s top rookie with bonkers Braves strikeout record vs. Rockies
In case you missed it, Spencer Strider has been lighting up the competition for the Atlanta Braves. The rookie right-hander has been electric for the team this season. His ability to get batters swinging at air has been one of the key catalysts for Atlanta’s bounce back this season. For most of the season, Strider […] The post Spencer Strider cements status as NL’s top rookie with bonkers Braves strikeout record vs. Rockies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
