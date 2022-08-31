Garbage truck catches on fire on Fresno highway, causing traffic backup for miles

A garbage truck caught on fire on a Fresno highway Wednesday afternoon, causing traffic to be backed up.

The fire happened just after 1:30 p.m. at Highway 41, near the McKinley Avenue onramp to the southbound side of the highway.

The traffic was backed up, stretching from McKinley to Shaw. All lanes have since reopened.

Fresno Fire spokesman Jonathan Lopez said the garbage truck belonged to Republic Service and the fire was started in the engine compartment behind the cab.

Fire crews put out the fire and followed the tow truck to the yard and extinguished any smoldering fire once the truck dump its load.

The cause of the fire was mechanical failure, Lopez said.

No injuries were reported.