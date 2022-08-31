ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Police search for missing siblings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is looking for a “critical missing” child who may be with her siblings. Jakareia K. Maclin, who is 11-years-old, was last seen on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. 48th St. Police said Maclin is a 5-foot-tall Black female with a thin build and brown eyes. Police said she is 125 pounds and has medium length braided black hair. Police said they do not know what clothes she may be wearing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Wells homicide; Milwaukee man charged, on the run

MILWAUKEE - 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting a person near 26th and Wells on Monday, Aug. 29. Hubbird is charged with first-degree reckless homicide – but he is on the run. According to the criminal complaint filed on Sept. 6, Milwaukee police were dispatched...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Racine; 2 wounded

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5. Two people, a man and a woman, were wounded. The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near Wisconsin and Hubbard. Officers responded to a report of shots fired with a woman struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers were directed to where the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dogs seized in Richfield, why no arrests have been made

RICHFIELD, Wis. - As the 46 puppies that were illegally transported to Washington County found new homes on Tuesday, Sept. 6, FOX6 News learned the man who brought them to Wisconsin in the back of his pickup has not been arrested. A lieutenant with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said...
RICHFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

39th and Chambers shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, Sept. 5 near 39th and Chambers. It happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. A 20-year-old man from Milwaukee suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee police continue to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Brown Hair#Police#Sanctuary Drive
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded in separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents on Sunday, Sept. 4 that wounded three persons in various parts of the city. The first shooting happened near 5th and Hadley around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries – and was hospitalized. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine 17-year-old's illegal guns 'bought in Milwaukee,' prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine 17-year-old prohibited from possessing firearms because he's an adjudicated delinquent admitted he had four guns in his bedroom and that he was involved in the sale of marijuana, prosecutors say. Jeontae Snow faces four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, one...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just...
NEW BERLIN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man missing; suffers dementia

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critical missing 62-year-old man, David Nelson. Nelson was last seen around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 near 92nd and Swan Circle – on the city's northwest side. Nelson is described as a male,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, 15th and Rogers; 30-year-old man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking a gunman after a shooting near 15th and Rogers early Sunday, Sept. 4. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police search for three missing girls

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three missing Milwaukee girls. Jakareia K. Maclin, 11, is considered a critical missing child. Maclin was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 48th Street. Maclin is with her two siblings Tammyia M. Washington, 15,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Police Investigate Double Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured. It happened just after 5 PM Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Two people arrived at local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. At the same time police spoke with...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nearly 50 dogs seized in Richfield adopted

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society began the process of adopting out nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Humane society officials said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield Friday night. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.
RICHFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Teenagers arrested overnight in stolen car following crash

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police took four teenagers into custody following a crash near 26th and Nash Streets. Milwaukee police say the teenagers, who were all male, were inside a stolen car. The driver was 15 years old, along with another 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

State and MLK Drive shooting; 2 from Chicago wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday, Sept. 5 near State Street and MLK Drive. It happened at approximatley 1:25 a.m. Police say a 30-year-old man from Chicago suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. A 25-year-old woman also from Chicago was taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy