2-month-old Milwaukee boy dies after being found at Illinois truck stop
A 2-month-old boy from Milwaukee died after he was hit in the head in the southern Chicago suburb of Monee on Aug. 31.
Quadruple shooting, fire suspect found dead in Milwaukee
The suspect of a quadruple shooting and fire in Milwaukee was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds on Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Police search for missing siblings
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is looking for a “critical missing” child who may be with her siblings. Jakareia K. Maclin, who is 11-years-old, was last seen on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. 48th St. Police said Maclin is a 5-foot-tall Black female with a thin build and brown eyes. Police said she is 125 pounds and has medium length braided black hair. Police said they do not know what clothes she may be wearing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Wells homicide; Milwaukee man charged, on the run
MILWAUKEE - 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting a person near 26th and Wells on Monday, Aug. 29. Hubbird is charged with first-degree reckless homicide – but he is on the run. According to the criminal complaint filed on Sept. 6, Milwaukee police were dispatched...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Racine; 2 wounded
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5. Two people, a man and a woman, were wounded. The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near Wisconsin and Hubbard. Officers responded to a report of shots fired with a woman struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers were directed to where the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dogs seized in Richfield, why no arrests have been made
RICHFIELD, Wis. - As the 46 puppies that were illegally transported to Washington County found new homes on Tuesday, Sept. 6, FOX6 News learned the man who brought them to Wisconsin in the back of his pickup has not been arrested. A lieutenant with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
39th and Chambers shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, Sept. 5 near 39th and Chambers. It happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. A 20-year-old man from Milwaukee suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee police continue to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit, rollover crash; neighbors upset by what they saw
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase over the weekend ended in a crash. Police say the people in the car were not even 16 years old – and neighbors who watched it unfold say they are surprised everyone made it out alive. Officials say officers were chasing a stolen...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents on Sunday, Sept. 4 that wounded three persons in various parts of the city. The first shooting happened near 5th and Hadley around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries – and was hospitalized. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine 17-year-old's illegal guns 'bought in Milwaukee,' prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine 17-year-old prohibited from possessing firearms because he's an adjudicated delinquent admitted he had four guns in his bedroom and that he was involved in the sale of marijuana, prosecutors say. Jeontae Snow faces four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man missing; suffers dementia
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critical missing 62-year-old man, David Nelson. Nelson was last seen around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 near 92nd and Swan Circle – on the city's northwest side. Nelson is described as a male,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, 15th and Rogers; 30-year-old man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking a gunman after a shooting near 15th and Rogers early Sunday, Sept. 4. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at...
WISN
Milwaukee police search for three missing girls
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three missing Milwaukee girls. Jakareia K. Maclin, 11, is considered a critical missing child. Maclin was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 48th Street. Maclin is with her two siblings Tammyia M. Washington, 15,...
wlip.com
Kenosha Police Investigate Double Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured. It happened just after 5 PM Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Two people arrived at local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. At the same time police spoke with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nearly 50 dogs seized in Richfield adopted
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society began the process of adopting out nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Humane society officials said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield Friday night. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.
CBS 58
Teenagers arrested overnight in stolen car following crash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police took four teenagers into custody following a crash near 26th and Nash Streets. Milwaukee police say the teenagers, who were all male, were inside a stolen car. The driver was 15 years old, along with another 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
State and MLK Drive shooting; 2 from Chicago wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday, Sept. 5 near State Street and MLK Drive. It happened at approximatley 1:25 a.m. Police say a 30-year-old man from Chicago suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. A 25-year-old woman also from Chicago was taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
