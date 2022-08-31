MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is looking for a “critical missing” child who may be with her siblings. Jakareia K. Maclin, who is 11-years-old, was last seen on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. 48th St. Police said Maclin is a 5-foot-tall Black female with a thin build and brown eyes. Police said she is 125 pounds and has medium length braided black hair. Police said they do not know what clothes she may be wearing.

1 DAY AGO