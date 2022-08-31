Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places Where You Can Find Classic American Comfort Food in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh SonFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Related
bvmsports.com
Jett White: USC’s cornerback of the future
ORANGE, Calif. (BVM) – During the summer of 2021, before playing a down of high school football, Aaron “Jett” White received offers from Arizona State, Michigan, Nevada, Colorado and San Jose State. Then, in September, USC offered the Orange High School freshman a scholarship and he committed to the Trojans on the same day.
USC, UCLA kick off football seasons amid high heat, eased water rules for fans
Thousands of fans will descend on the Rose Bowl and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday as UCLA and USC begin their football seasons, and officials at both stadiums are making adjustments to help attendees cope with the heat.
247Sports
Inside the numbers: USC defensive season preview
Wherever he’s been, USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has helped programs make dramatic improvements on that side of the football. Washington State, which was statistically one of the nation’s worst scoring defenses in 2014, shed nearly 11 points off its opponent points per game total in 2015. When...
Chip Kelly Talks After Bowling Green On Digging a Hole, Team's Resiliency, More
UCLA coach Chip Kelly answered questions after the Bowling Green victory, talking about coming out of the hole the team dug for itself early, the resiliency to do it, the performance of Zach Charbonnet, the defense and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
USC transfer to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Former USC lineman Maximus Gibbs has hit the transfer portal and will join the Jackson State football program. The post USC transfer to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
DTR, Allen Talk About Overcoming Mistakes to Get Win Over Bowling Green
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and receiver Kazmeir Allen talk about pushing through a tough start to get a big win over Bowling Green.
ocsportszone.com
Cypress High School’s Rick Feldman named LA Chargers OC coach of the week
Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players after a summer competition at Corona del Mar. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Cypress High School football coach Rick Feldman has been selected the Los Angeles Chargers Orange County Coach of the Week. The program receives $1,000 from the Los Angeles...
Blowout Win Over Bowling Green Comes With Some Caution Flags
UCLA's blowout win over Bowling Green had some obvious positives -- but some very real causes for concern as well...
RELATED PEOPLE
Center Isaiah Miranda Includes UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 8
The Bruins will have to go up against Georgetown, Texas, USC, Oregon and others in the recruiting battle over the 7-footer.
Watch: San Marcos freshman quarterback Kreet Makihele discusses 41-18 victory over Steele Canyon
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. -- San Marcos quarterback Kreet Makihele continued the hot start to his high school career on Thursday night, tossing four touchdowns to lead the Knights past Steele Canyon, 41-18. Makihele has now thrown for 12 touchdowns in three games with only two interceptions. He ...
Mater Dei vs. Corona Centennial high school football preview: Matt Logan weighs in
Both Mater Dei and Corona Centennial are stocked with budding college football prospects.
CBS Sports
USC vs. Rice: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The USC Trojans and the Rice Owls will face off at 6 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for USC (4-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Rice struggled last year, too, ending up 4-8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Corona, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mater Dei High School football team will have a game with Centennial High School - Corona on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. Mater Dei High SchoolCentennial High School - Corona.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 2
It’s another big Friday night of high school football in Orange County and we invite you to visit us often for scores of the games. Football coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone and then come back for updates and coverage after the games at OCSPORTSZONE.COM, a free website for Orange County.
I'm moving from the suburbs of LA to NYC this summer. Here are the 6 restaurants I'll miss the most once I relocate to the Big Apple.
As someone who's moving from coast to coast for the first time, I'll be yearning for the yellow curry from The Silver Lake House.
L.A. Weekly
Serge Cannabis Debuts with Blackberry Gary
Serge Damirdjian has been a player in the Los Angeles scene for over a decade, and after grows, dispensaries, hydro shops and hit flower lines he’s partnered on in the past, today he drops his official line, Serge Cannabis. Some of the most notable things he’s been affiliated with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
lapca.org
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
The Best Neighborhoods In Orange County To Buy A Home
Between the beaches and sunny weather, Orange County is one of the most coveted places to live in the country. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
thesource.com
Woman Knocked Unconscious and Fight Raged On at Chris Brown and Lil Baby Show in Inglewood
Chris Brown and Lil Baby pulled into the Kia Forum for their Los Angeles-area show. While Breezy was reaching near the end of his set, TMZ reports a brawl broke out in the front section of the crowd. In the video, two men exchange blows, and a woman is knocked...
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1