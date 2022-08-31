ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Indiana to tax student debt forgiveness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana residents taking advantage of President Joe Biden's plan to erase up to $20,000 in student debt will face a state tax bill next year that could eclipse $1,000. The Indiana Department of Revenue on Tuesday confirmed that student debts erased are treated as income under...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Emergency officials find missing helicopter in western Kentucky, pilot dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in western Kentucky found a helicopter that has been missing since Saturday. David Stone flew out from Creve Coeur Airport in St. Louis around noon Saturday, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management. He stopped in Sparta, Illinois, and called his wife before heading to Glasgow to fuel again. That was the last known contact with Stone.
GLASGOW, KY
wdrb.com

Police: Louisville man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man drowned in the Lake of Ozarks on Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri troopers were called to investigate a drowning on Saturday near the 4-mile marker on Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks. The state highway patrol said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
WEED, CA
wdrb.com

Flood Watch Issued Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for nearly our entire area until 11 PM Monday. Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service office in Louisville with this Watch:. * WHAT...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy