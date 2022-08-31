Read full article on original website
Indiana to tax student debt forgiveness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana residents taking advantage of President Joe Biden's plan to erase up to $20,000 in student debt will face a state tax bill next year that could eclipse $1,000. The Indiana Department of Revenue on Tuesday confirmed that student debts erased are treated as income under...
Emergency officials find missing helicopter in western Kentucky, pilot dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in western Kentucky found a helicopter that has been missing since Saturday. David Stone flew out from Creve Coeur Airport in St. Louis around noon Saturday, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management. He stopped in Sparta, Illinois, and called his wife before heading to Glasgow to fuel again. That was the last known contact with Stone.
Woman details home damage, caring for elderly father during eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floods swept through eastern Kentucky six weeks ago, devastating multiple communities including Hazard. Heather Davidson, who lives in Hazard with her father, Isaac Eversole, joined her fiancé to help provide around the clock care for Eversole, who is in hospice. "He's in the end stages...
Police: Louisville man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man drowned in the Lake of Ozarks on Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri troopers were called to investigate a drowning on Saturday near the 4-mile marker on Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks. The state highway patrol said...
Elderly woman's body found downstream after flash flooding in southern Indiana, EMA says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly woman's body was found five miles downstream from her house after flash flooding in southern Indiana and parts of Kentucky on Saturday evening. The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency said the woman's body was washed away along East Brushy Fork Road. This was near...
Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
Flood Watch Issued Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for nearly our entire area until 11 PM Monday. Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service office in Louisville with this Watch:. * WHAT...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL...
