Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor again go back-and-forth after ‘CCC’ gives take on Irishman’s training: “I’m the f*cking goat”

UFC Paris Results: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)
Today’s UFC Paris event is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
Jon Jones shares some advice for Alex Pereira after viewing footage of his sparring on social media
Jon Jones has shared some advise for Alex Pereira after viewing footage of his sparring on social media. In an ‘Instagram’ post with a photo of a scale that was shared by ‘MMA Mania’ it was stated:. “Alex Pereira is currently 226 pounds with 9.8% body...
Police investigating alleged “assault” of a woman on Conor McGregor’s yacht
Police are investigating an alleged ‘assault’ of a woman on Conor McGregor’s yacht. Conor McGregor seems to be in the news a lot lately – news about everything other than his return to the Octagon. McGregor, 34, (22-6 MMA) has not fought in over a year....
Paddy Pimblett admits to having an eating disorder: “People when they go eat with me they are visibly shocked at how much I can eat”
Paddy Pimblett is admitting to having an eating disorder. Paddy Pimblett, 27, (19-3 MMA) is currently on a five fight winning streak. ‘The Baddy’s’ last victim was Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) in July of this year. While getting lots of attention for his performances inside the Octagon,...
Robert Whittaker believes Marvin Vettori is underestimating his abilities ahead of UFC Paris: “I’m going to hit him too much”
Robert Whittaker thinks Marvin Vettori is underestimating just how good he is. Whittaker and Vettori are set to meet in the co-main event of UFC Paris in an intriguing matchup. Both seem to be out of the title picture for the time being given they are both 0-2 against Israel Adesanya. However, if they continue to win they could earn another crack at the belt if Adesanya remains the champ.
Thiago Santos explains how a “bathtub” incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa
Thiago Santos is explaining how a ‘bathtub’ incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa. Santos, (22-11 MMA) has lost 5 of his last 6 fights in the Octagon. ‘Marreta’s’ last win came back in October of 2021 against Johnny Walker (18-7 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout. Santos most recently suffered a fourth round TKO against Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA) on August 6th of this year.
UFC Paris: ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon heads to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa. Gane (10-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound from his first career loss as a professional. The Frenchman was defeated by Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Ton’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
Michel Pereira responds to callout from former UFC title challenger Stephen Thompson
Michel Pereira has accepted Stephen Thompson‘s challenge and is actively pushing for a fight against the veteran. While he may no longer be in title contention after back-to-back losses against Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad, there’s no denying that Stephen Thompson is still one of the most intriguing fighters to watch at 170 pounds. The 39-year-old wants to stick around and continue to prove himself at the elite level, which is what he plans on doing later this year in the form of a match-up against rising prospect Michel Pereira.
Sean O’Malley reveals the UFC fight that inspired his journey into MMA
Sean O’Malley has revealed the UFC fight that inspired his journey into MMA. It was almost a decade ago that O’Malley entered the UFC as a bantamweight contender. O’Malley, 27, has enjoyed a record of 15 wins and 1 loss inside the Octagon, seven by knockout. ‘Sugar’ has quite the reputation inside as well as outside of the cage.
Coach says Ryan Spann is “one of the scariest dudes that gets into the Octagon,” expects Dominick Reyes scrap to be “a great fight”
Fortis MMA head coach Sayif Saud is excited Ryan Spann is getting a massive opportunity as he faces Dominick Reyes at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Reyes will be making his return after suffering a KO loss to Jiri Prochazka in May of 2021, a setback which marked his third defeat in a row. Spann, meanwhile, is coming off a dominating win over Ion Cutelaba and according to Saud, he believes Spann is one of the scariest guys that fights in the UFC.
Julia Avila clarifies UFC fighter pay comments, hopes to see improvement over time: “I love the UFC, but I know they can do more”
UFC women’s bantamweight Julia Avila has clarified her fighter pay comments. ‘Raging Panda’ has been out of the octagon since July 2021. In that outing, the 34-year-old secured a third-round submission victory over Julija Stoliarenko. That win gave Avila her third in her last four outings in the UFC octagon.
Alex Volkanovski sends a warning to Conor McGregor after the Irishman takes aim at Hasbulla: “You’ll have to go through me first”
Alex Volkanovski has issued an amusing warning to Conor McGregor after he took a shot at internet sensation Hasbulla. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s an unpredictable chap, especially when it comes to his social media activity. The Irishman rarely thinks twice about speaking his mind and even though he winds up deleting most of his messages, he still tends to get the essence of his point across for the world to see before doing so.
UFC Paris Bonus Report: Gane vs. Tuivasa earns FOTN
The Octagon was in France for today’s UFC Paris event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa. Tonight’s heavyweight main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Ciryl Gane got off to a strong start in the contest landing numerous good jabs and low kicks in the opening round. However, in round two, Tai Tuivasa was able to find a home for one of his power shots that sent the former interim title holder crashing to the canvas. The Frenchman was able to recover from the big blow and went on to hurt Tuivasa with body kicks later on in the second frame. Then, in round three, Gane put Tuivasa away for good courtesy of a nasty uppercut and then some hammer fists.
Marvin Vettori hopes Israel Adesanya leaves UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira “in another oxygen mask”
Marvin Vettori hopes that Alex Pereira can knockout Israel Adesanya again in a violent fashion. In kickboxing, Pereira scored a KO win over Adesanya that saw the doctors use an oxygen mask on him. The two will now fight for the third time – with UFC 281 serving as the first time they meet in MMA. It’s a fascinating matchup and for Vettori who is one of Adesanya’s longest rivals, he hopes the fight plays out in a similar fashion.
Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell books Bobo O’Bannon for his BKFC debut
Ben Rothwell will make his bare-knuckle boxing debut with BKFC later this year when he battles Bobo O’Bannon. The man known as ‘Big Ben’ was released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship earlier this year ahead of a proposed match-up against Alexander Gustafsson, noting the following during an interview with Ariel Helwani.
Georges St-Pierre believes Kamaru Usman is facing a “hell of a challenge” after suffering nasty KO loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Georges St-Pierre believes Kamaru Usman is facing a ‘hell of a challenge’ after suffering a nasty knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the welterweight main event on Saturday, August 20th. It was Leon Edwards who stunned Kamaru Usman (& fans) with a last-minute knockout to claim the world title.
Daniel Cormier discusses his recent Twitter exchange with Jorge Masvidal: “When you take to me as a peer, you gotta deal with Daniel Cormier, the fighter”
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier issued a word of warning to Jorge Masvidal when discussing their recent back and forth. While we all know Daniel Cormier these days as the fun-loving MMA commentator and analyst, fans and pundits also recognise that back in the day, he was one of the best fighters of all-time.
Conor McGregor threatens to punt Hasbulla in online rant
Conor McGregor has had a go at online sensation Hasbulla Magomedov in a now-deleted twitter rant. The Russian has close links with the Irishman’s arch-nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov and found fame in recent years after attending several high-profile UFC events as well as featuring in a number of viral videos.
Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori
In the co-main event of UFC Paris, a pivotal middleweight bout goes down as Robert Whittaker takes on Marvin Vettori. Heading into the fight, Whittaker is a -250 favorite while the Italian is a +190 underdog. Heading into the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction...
Luke Rockhold clarifies retirement talk, states he could return in the future: “I want to get my body back, but I’ll never close the door”
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has left the door open for a return. The 37-year-old returned to action last month at UFC 278 against Paulo Costa. The bout ended a three-year layoff for the former titleholder. Despite the time out of the cage, Rockhold didn’t miss a beat.
