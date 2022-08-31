ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four great tips to keep summer memories alive

By Leah Milner
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
KEEP the summer memories alive by decorating your home with photos of fun days spent with family and friends.

From wall art to cushions, mugs to magnets there are so many ways to bring your ­pictures to life.

Plus I’ve found top deals to save you shelling out.

MAKE IT PERSONAL: Turn your snaps into practical items that will make you smile every time you see them. Photobox.co.uk has a sale running until Monday, with 50 per cent off books and 40 per cent off gifts.

It means a set of nine fridge magnets is £7.80 instead of £12.99, and you can get a photo mug with a heart-shaped handle for £8.99 instead of £14.99.

It also has a “magic” heat-changing mug, where the picture only appears when it’s filled with a hot drink, down from £17.99 to £10.79. And you can get coasters too, also now £10.79 for a set of four.

BIG SOFTIE: For the ultimate huggable gift, turn your favourite family pic into a cushion. My-picture.co.uk has cushions starting from £10.

If you want to carry your memories everywhere, get them printed onto a tote bag. The site has big discounts on some items — you can get a personalised bag for £7.99 instead of £59.99.

OFF THE WALL: If you would rather ­create a gallery wall with your pictures, you could get them printed onto canvas. My-picture.co.uk has options starting at £6, depending on size. Or the site can make photos into acrylic prints, which give them depth and shimmer, starting from £14.

GET IT BOOKED: Photobooks are a classic way to preserve treasured memories. There are lots to choose from, plus a huge choice of other gifts at snapfish.co.uk.

It also has up to 50 per cent off depending on how much you spend, until Sunday with the code SAVE822.

Its photobooks start at £9.99 before any discounts are ­applied.

Deal of the day

Save £2 on the Michigan executive office chair from B&M

KEEP comfy when you’re at your computer with the Michigan executive office chair from B&M, down from £5 to £3.

SAVE: £2

Top swap

Karen Millen’s compact stretch high-waist tailored trousers are £76
Or get Asos' Design Hourglass high-waisted trousers for just £32

KAREN Millen’s compact stretch high-waist tailored trousers are £76. Or get Asos’ Design Hourglass high-waisted trousers for £32.

SAVE: £44

Leah's little helper

REVIVE bobbly clothes like worn-out school jumpers with a JML Bobble Off lint remover. You can pick one up from Argos for £8 or head to Dunelm where it’s cheaper at £6.

Cheap treat

Get two packets of Hula Hoops Puft grilled beef crisps for £3 from Morrisons

HULA Hoops Puft grilled beef crisps normally cost £1.75 each at Morrisons but you can get two for £3.

SAVE: 50p

Win!

HEAD to The Sun’s app or website where you could win one of three amazing Samsung gadgets. We’re giving away a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Tablet worth £999, a Galaxy S22 Ultra Smartphone, worth £1,149 and a Galaxy Z Flip4 phone worth £999, plus a year’s Disney+ membership. Enter by midnight on September 7 here.

Shop & save

Save £1.50 on this Tesco clubcard deal

GET your home smelling fresh with the £3.25 Airwick air freshener, part of Tesco’s any two for £5 clubcard price.

SAVE: £1.50

Hot right now

KIT yourself out for your next outdoor adventure with Decathlon’s folding camping chair, down from £14.99 to £9.99.

PLAY NOW TO WIN £200

Join thousands of readers taking part in The Sun Raffle

JOIN thousands of readers taking part in The Sun Raffle.

Every month we’re giving away £100 to 250 lucky readers - whether you’re saving up or just in need of some extra cash, The Sun could have you covered.

Every Sun Savers code entered equals one Raffle ticket.

The more codes you enter, the more tickets you'll earn and the more chance you will have of winning!

