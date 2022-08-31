Lisa Marie Presley says she blames herself 'every single day' for her son Benjamin's death

Lisa Marie Presley in 2015. Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Lisa Marie Presley said she blames herself "every single day" for son Benjamin Keough's death.

Keough died by suicide in July 2020. His friends told People he had depression.

Presley said her son reminded her so much of his grandfather Elvis that it "actually scared" her.

Lisa Marie Presley said that she blames herself "every single day" for her son Benjamin Keough's death by suicide in July 2020.

In an essay shared exclusively with People on Tuesday to bring awareness to the realities of grief for National Grief Awareness Day, Presley wrote about how "painful" it is to be judged when a loved one dies in a "premature, unnatural, or tragic" way, especially if that loved one is your child.

"I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day and that's hard enough to now live with," Presley wrote. "But others will judge and blame you too, even secretly or behind your back which is even more cruel and painful on top of everything else."

Benjamin Keough and Lisa Marie Presley in 2010. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office told Fox News in July 2020.

Days after his death, Keough's friends spoke to People about his battle with depression and said he'd felt pressure from society to succeed in the entertainment industry because he was Elvis Presley's grandson .

"Sometimes he struggled with depression, which is a serious thing with [the coronavirus pandemic] and everything happening right now and everybody being locked in the house," Keough's friend, musician Brandon Howard, told the magazine at the time.

Howard said he believed that the pressure of being part of the Presley family "absolutely" contributed to Keough's depression.

"It's a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image. It's a lot of pressure. It's almost like you're pressured into having to be a musician, having to be an actor," Howard said.

Lisa Marie with Riley, Benjamin, and her half-brother Navarone Garibaldi in 2002. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Keough, Presley's oldest child with musician Danny Keough, died at the age of 27. His sister is actor Riley Keough . Presley also shares twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, with her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood .

In her People essay, Presley highlighted the fact that parents who lose children are often labeled as "pariahs," but she said she understood why grieving parents quickly become isolated.

"If I'm being honest, I can understand why people may want to avoid you once a terrible tragedy has struck. Especially a parent losing their child because it is truly your worst nightmare," she wrote.

Lisa Marie Presley speaks at TCL Chinese Theatre handprint ceremony honoring her and her family. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Presley said she wrote the essay to encourage people to talk about grief because it is an unavoidable part of life. She said she hoped her words triggered the reader to "reach out to someone who needs it right now."

The singer described her son as the "sweetest and most incredible being that I have ever had the privilege of knowing." She said that he reminded her so much of her father Elvis "on so many levels" that he "actually scared" her.