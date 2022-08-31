ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoli 1-1 Lecce: Hosts held again as Lorenzo Colombo lashes home rocket for newly-promoted visitors to cancel out Eljif Elmas' first-half strike

 3 days ago

Lorenzo Colombo had a penalty saved but netted the equaliser as newly promoted Lecce surprisingly held Napoli to a 1-1 draw.

It was a second straight draw for Napoli which had opened the season with two comprehensive wins.

Serie B champions Lecce almost took a surprise lead in the 25th minute after it was awarded a penalty for a foul by Tanguy Ndombele on Federico Di Francesco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKPR9_0hd4y7nw00
Eljif Elmas sidefooted home the opener for Napoli in the 27th minute on Wednesday night

Colombo tucked away the spot kick but the referee hadn't blown his whistle yet so it had to be retaken and Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret saved the second attempt.

Eljif Elmas sidefooted home the opener for Napoli shortly afterward but Colombo unleashed a rocket into the top right corner from more than 20 yards out, just six minutes after his penalty error, to level for Lecce.

Napoli would have been joint top after four games with a win over their promoted opponents at the Stadio Maradona.

But the draw means Luciano Spalletti's side sit third, two points behind Roma and one away from second-placed Inter Milan, while Lecce sit 15th after earning their second point of the campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5Phm_0hd4y7nw00
Lorenzo Colombo levelled for Leece with a rocket into the top right corner in the 31st minute

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
