Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for cocaine trafficking, pulled over with loaded gun and $20k+ in vehicle
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to federal prison for ‘distributing crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.’. In August 2021, Eshawn Reed sped away from Beloit police officers while attempting to be pulled over for a traffic...
WSAW
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
nbc15.com
MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at...
nbc15.com
Suspect tried picking a fight before pulling a gun, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested Thursday night after allegedly trying to pick a fight with multiple people before pulling out a gun. According to a Madison Police Department report, when officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Sherman Ave., near Windsor Park, they were told the 38-year-old man seemed to want to provoke a fight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Person in custody following reported explosion, fire at Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — One person was taken into custody following a reported explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar early Thursday morning. In a news release, the Lyndon Station Police Department said firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Once firefighters got the...
Police: Madison man who threatened to use gun during argument on north side arrested on gun charges
MADISON, Wis. — Police officers arrested a 38-year-old man on gun charges after he reportedly threatened to use a gun during an argument near Warner Park Thursday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 2900 block of North Sherman Avenue just before 9:50 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun. Victims reportedly told police the man tried to start a fight with them and then pulled out a gun and threatened to use it.
Parents of 11-month-old who died from overdose last year arrested, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — The parents of an 11-month-old child who died last summer from an overdose were arrested Friday on child neglect charges, the Madison Police Department said. In an incident report, police said the 32-year-old woman and 25-year-old man each face a tentative felony charge of neglecting a child (exposure to a controlled substance/drug abuse leading to death) as a party to a crime.
Man impersonating police pulls woman over on rural road, Rock County Sheriff’s Office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an incident in which someone impersonated law enforcement and stopped a woman on a road in a rural part of the county earlier this week. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a woman was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of potential police impersonator
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County authorities are warning of a potential police impersonator after a woman was stopped by someone who she thought was a law enforcement official. The woman was driving around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night on Plymouth Church Road by Bakke Road, in Rock Township, when she...
drydenwire.com
Duluth Man Sentenced To Prison For Attempted Bank Robbery, Illegal Gun Possession
MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Cody Walker-Nelson, 31, Duluth, Minnesota was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 10 years in prison for attempted bank robbery and possessing firearms as a felon. Walker-Nelson pleaded guilty to these charges on May 24, 2022.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ appointed Dane County sheriff photographed partying with convicted pedophile
That’s what Barrett’s Republican challenger, Detective Anthony Hamilton, wants to know. Hamilton says Barrett owes the public and particularly sexual assault victims an apology. “Sheriff Barrett’s actions are a slap in the face to every law enforcement officer and victim of sexual assault in Dane County,” Hamilton said....
nbc15.com
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded. With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 people facing underage alcohol...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fond du Lac man faces homicide charge, allegedly shot victim four times
Timothy Brown faces one charge of first-degree homicide and one charge of possession of a firearm by a felon for allegedly shooting Brandon Johnson four times on Aug. 20.
nbc15.com
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man whose body was recovered from Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago. He was identified as Layne Hailu, and the Medical Examiner’s preliminary report found that the 22-year-old man had drowned. The...
nbc15.com
Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from an open records request from the Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety lists 51 schools in three south central Wisconsin counties that are considered non-compliant when it comes to planning, practicing and submitting summaries for school violence drills. “I think there’s...
UPMATTERS
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man on the run, accused of killing girlfriend & using lighter fluid to conceal murder
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire department in Wisconsin found a homicide victim while trying to put out a house fire, and now police are trying to find the man responsible. The Milwaukee Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a man that is wanted for a homicide that happened on August 25 around 4:30 a.m. Both the Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments responded to the 3700 block of North 83rd Street for a house fire.
Beloit cocaine dealer sentenced to 9 years
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Eshawn Reed, 40, has been sentenced to spend 9 years in federal prison on charges of cocaine trafficking and weapons charges. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Reed distributed crack cocaine in the Janesville area on April 6th, July 19, and August 5, 2021, and then on August 10th, he possessed […]
More than 100 people cited for underage drinking at downtown bar in single night
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police cited more than 100 people for underage drinking at a single campus-area bar Thursday night. Of the 143 people officers contacted at the bar, only six of them were 21 or older, according to an incident report. A spokesperson for the department said the Madison Police Department’s Central District Community Policing Team made the citations...
Rock County man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison on drug, gun charges
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Rock County man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. Eshawn Reed, 40, pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing crack cocaine and possessing a gun in furtherance of drug...
Comments / 0