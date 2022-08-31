Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are being sued for allegedly sexually molesting a child in Los Angeles. Both comedians are denying the accusations. A woman identified as Jane Doe sued Haddish and Spears in California’s Superior Court for Los Angeles County on behalf of a minor identified as John Doe, People reports. Haddish’s attorney says the complaint has no merit.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO