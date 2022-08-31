Ever since Gigi Hadid made her fashion week debut in 2014 and Bella Hadid followed in 2015, the supermodel sisters have walked countless fashion shows. But they’re far from a package deal. The sisters have carved out their own unique careers (not to mention their own increasingly distinct senses of style), and even when they are cast in a show, it’s rare for them to actually appear together. Any good fashion show producer knows it’s best to space your superstar models out a bit for maximum impact. In fact, it’s not uncommon for one sister to open the show, only for the other Hadid to close it out.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO