Ridgefield Lieutenant Cathy Doriot will serve as the interim police chief. Ridgefield Police Chief John Brooks announced on Monday that he will be retiring from the Ridgefield Police Department effective Oct. 3. He and his family will then be putting on their blue suede shoes, boarding a plane, touch down in the land of the Delta blues, in the middle of the pouring rain. Walking in Memphis, as head of security for a Naval Base in Western Tennessee.

RIDGEFIELD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO