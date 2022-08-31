Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
ClarkCountyToday
Woodland gives new football coach a victorious feeling
KALAMA — One player said it was a happy and sad night. Another player called it special. The coach? He said it was awkward. Taking away any of the emotion surrounding this season-opening football game between Woodland and Kalama on Thursday night, it was a shutout victory for the Beavers.
ClarkCountyToday
A winning combination: Small town, Friday night, and football
LA CENTER — The first football game of the season in La Center had a 7 p.m. kickoff. The party started earlier. Tosha Emerson, a dozen or so of her friends, and plenty of students showed up to tailgate at 5 p.m. in the parking lot outside the football stadium.
ClarkCountyToday
Disc golf course for beginners to open in Battle Ground
The disc golf community is getting an addition this weekend, and the hope is that the new course in Battle Ground will spark new interest for new players. A 10-hole course has been installed at the Kiwanis Park, 422 SW 2nd Ave., in Battle Ground, and the park will hold a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
ClarkCountyToday
Ridgefield Police Chief John Brooks retiring for a ‘Walk in Memphis’
Ridgefield Lieutenant Cathy Doriot will serve as the interim police chief. Ridgefield Police Chief John Brooks announced on Monday that he will be retiring from the Ridgefield Police Department effective Oct. 3. He and his family will then be putting on their blue suede shoes, boarding a plane, touch down in the land of the Delta blues, in the middle of the pouring rain. Walking in Memphis, as head of security for a Naval Base in Western Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver water features closing for the season Sept. 19
VANCOUVER – The Columbia River water feature at Vancouver Waterfront Park (695 Waterfront Way) and the water feature at Esther Short Park (West 8th Street and Columbia Street) will begin reducing hours of operation to prepare for the seasonal closure. Both features will run daily through Sept. 5. They will run only on weekends Sept. 10-11 and Sept. 17-18, and the flow of water will be turned off for the season on Sept. 19.
ClarkCountyToday
Washougal Arts and Culture Alliance honors local artist and community member
WASHOUGAL – Each year Washougal Arts and Culture Alliance (WACA) shines the spotlight on special leaders in public art by recognizing an artist and community member who have made significant contributions to the Washougal art scene. This year, WACA chose performance artist and instructor Jeffree White and community member and educator Alice Yang as honorees.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Fire Department units battle early morning house fire
Fire was discovered burning in lumber that was stacked against the rear of the house. Three residents were displaced by a house fire early Thursday morning in Vancouver. At 2:08 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1), the Vancouver Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a structure fire at 12207 NE 83rd St. in Vancouver. Occupants had discovered the fire and called 9-1-1. Four engines and one ladder truck were dispatched to the address.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Fire responds to shop fire
Shop was fully engulfed in flames and threatening a nearby home. On Thursday (Sept. 1) at 1:45 p.m. the Vancouver Fire Department along with East County Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a shop fire at 23011 NE 68th Street. The first engine arrived in approximately 10 minutes to find...
ClarkCountyToday
Twelve mural installation Saturday in downtown Vancouver
Fifteen artists will create twelve mural installations to celebrate art, culture, history, and community throughout the downtown core. Vancouver’s Downtown Association (VDA) is proud to partner with Local Boy Tatau to bring the Great River Arts Festival (GRAF) to downtown Vancouver. Fifteen artists will create twelve mural installations to celebrate art, culture, history, and community throughout the downtown core. Related location map attached for reference, subject to change. Murals are being painted from 8/29 – 9/3.
