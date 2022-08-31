ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New concealed carry law to go into effect Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– On Thursday, New York’s new concealed carry law goes into effect.

If you already have your concealed carry permit and it was issued outside of New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties you do not have to take a firearm safety training course. But you will if you’re a new applicant.

Under this new law, an applicant must:

  • Complete a 16 hour classroom and 2 hour live firearm safety training course
  • Have 4 character references
  • Provide a list of all social media accounts for the last 3 years
  • Disclose your partner or spouse as well as any other adults, and adult children in your home
  • Have an in-person interview

“We’ll be the first state to require training for firearm permits, but it makes sense,” stated Governor Kathy Hochul. “Under the old law, some counties required it but many did not. It’s time to standardize this across the State of New York.”

Once you get your permit, there are places you will not be able to carry your gun.

“These sensitive locations include schools, colleges, daycares, libraries, restaurants that serve alcohol,” said Hochul.

Park playgrounds, entertainment venues, and Time Square are also included in that list. If you’re caught carrying in these locations, you could be charged with a felony.

Those with concealed carry permits will have to submit recertification to the New York State Police every three years.

