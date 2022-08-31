ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TN

South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee

By Andy Cordan
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jdiyk_0hd4vwl700

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.

This group is from Chile and they were first spotted in late April, breaking into unlocked cars at a Portland golf club.

“We are guessing because people are playing golf, will be out for a while,” Lt. Jason Arnold said.

2 suspects in custody after Endangered Child Alert

Portland police said the four men arrived in a blue car, believed to be a rental.

“They have a little crime spree going on to sustain their criminal enterprise,” Arnold said.

According to investigators, the men stole credit cards and went to Best Buy stores in Rivergate and Mt. Juliet, attempting to buy computers, other electronics and Apple gift cards.

Police said many of the cards were quickly declined, but the thieves were able to get $500 worth of gift cards.

There was a lot of surveillance of the suspects who were seen wearing sling bags over their shoulders.

Three of the four suspects have yet to be identified, but a 24-year-old thief, wearing a purple shirt is now identified as Alexander Jara Garcia.

Metro police searching for suspected serial robber targeting banks, businesses across Nashville

Detectives say the Chilean National has been living in New York City for a while and has overstayed his visa.

According to Portland police, a few weeks after the Portland golf course crime spree, the group was in Madison, Alabama, again breaking into cars at a golf club.

This time, law enforcement was able to arrest Garcia.

“This is something we have never dealt with and after dealing with homeland security, we are coming to find that this is regular, and that people from Chile will come up here and do things like this,” Arnold said.

Assistant Chief Jim Colvin of the Brentwood Police Department added, “They are very coordinated; they rotate people in and out of the country.”

In late June, News 2 brought you a similar crime spree from Brentwood. In this organized crime, police said three suspects from Colombia reportedly came to Middle Tennessee to break into homes.

“These suspects are believed to be part of a group who come to this country specifically to commit crimes in areas where there are large homes,” Colvin said.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

“And it is difficult on us; they are not U.S. citizens. We don’t know who they are. We are very lucky to ID this one,” Arnold added.

Garcia is currently in jail in Alabama. News 2 has learned he is fighting his extradition to Sumner County. The DA’s office has reportedly filed a governor’s warrant to bring him to Portland despite his wishes not to leave Alabama.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 59

Phil Hart
2d ago

Biden and the left care more about the world than America. the American people are going to keep suffering under Biden and the left

Reply(5)
15
Barbara Harper
3d ago

Why don't stores make people show proof of identification when using a credit card ? Always did 70s-80s-90s.

Reply(5)
29
J. C. Higgins
3d ago

Better not come to some of these hollers in east Tennessee. They would be outgunned I guarantee.

Reply(4)
27
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Portland, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Brentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Mount Juliet, TN
State
Alabama State
City
Portland, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South American#Organized Crime#Middle Tennessee#Nashville Detectives#The Chilean National
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Arrest Made in Wednesday Shooting on Molloy Lane in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Chile
The Associated Press

Piedmont Lithium Selects Tennessee for New Lithium Hydroxide Project

BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced the selection of Etowah, Tennessee in McMinn County as the location of the Company’s planned 30,000 metric ton per year (“tpy”) LHP­2 lithium hydroxide operation (“Tennessee Lithium” or “Project”). With a planned completion and start of production in 2025, the Company believes Tennessee Lithium will be the largest lithium hydroxide processing facility constructed in the United States. The Project is expected to convert spodumene concentrate sourced principally from Piedmont’s international project investments to significantly expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide, a key component in the manufacturing of EV batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005279/en/ Tennessee Lithium’s location offers strategic access to transportation networks and customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy