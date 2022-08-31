ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

67-year-old dad falls off his paddleboard and drowns in the Outer Banks, officials say

By Moira Ritter
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

A man drowned after falling off his paddleboard into the ocean, North Carolina officials say.

Matthew Tappero, 67, was paddleboarding early on Saturday, Aug. 27, in Nags Head when a beachgoer saw him fall off his board. When Tappero didn’t resurface, the “good Samaritan” called 911 around 7 a.m., according to a statement from Nags Head Fire and Rescue.

When first responders arrived, another paddleboarder was already trying to help Tappero. First responders pulled the unconscious Tappero to the shore.

Once Tappero was out of the water, responders attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful, Fire and Rescue said.

Tappero, from Kitty Hawk in the Outer Banks , leaves behind his wife and daughter, as well as extended family, co-workers and “so, so many friends,” according to his obituary.

“Matt had an infinite zest for life and adventure. He was passionate about cooking, any kind of boating, fishing, scuba diving, paddle boarding (he loved to catch a good wave), sailing, water skiing, wake boarding, snow skiing, flying, hiking and golfing,” the obituary reads. “Above everything else, his family was most important to him.”

A celebration of life was held for Tappero on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Nags Head is a town in the Outer Banks barrier islands.

35-year-old drowns while swimming with his friends at Arizona lake, officials say

Trio of ‘heroes’ die trying to save young boy swept away by river, Louisiana police say

Brother drowns after going underwater with 2 family members at New York lake, cops say

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Man dies while swimming in the ocean in Duck on the Outer Banks

DUCK, N.C. — A man died late Friday afternoon while swimming in the surf off Duck, N.C. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Duck, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive at around 5:40 Friday afternoon after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
DUCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Virginia man dies in waters off Duck

The town of Duck has just released this Sept. 3 announcement about the death of a man pulled from the ocean. At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
DUCK, NC
The Daily South

Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina

Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
SURF CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
City
Kitty Hawk, NC
City
Nags Head, NC
Nags Head, NC
Obituaries
Nags Head, NC
Crime & Safety
thecoastlandtimes.com

Rodanthe meeting on beachfront houses and erosion draws a crowd

In Rodanthe, a conversation about endangered beachfront houses, ocean erosion and beach nourishment drew an in-person and online crowd. Dave Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, was invited to the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building to talk about houses falling in the ocean. Some 70 people crowded into the building to hear his presentation on August 24, 2022 and another 70 listened online.
RODANTHE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fall will likely be warmer than normal in North Carolina

Sept. 1 marked the start of meteorological fall. It will still be a while before it's time to pull out your fall sweater, though. After a long, hot summer, warmer-than-average conditions are likely through most of the fall months here in North Carolina. Many cities across the state saw one...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Water Skiing#Scuba Diving#Paddleboarding#Accident#Fire And Rescue#Outer Banks
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina beach named #1 in US

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
country1037fm.com

Oldest North Carolina Hotel Also One of the Most Haunted Spots

Looking to get your spook on? Well, we may have the perfect place for you to visit. If you are anything like me, then spooky and creepy things may scare you, but you enjoy it. Yes, I know I am weird. But, it’s the truth. Haunted places, ghost stories, and scary movies are all part of the reason I love the fall season so much.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs19news

Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia

RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
VIRGINIA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

N.C. 1st Lady Kristin Cooper’s Dad Dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper’s dad, Dr. Samuel Charles Bernhardt, died peacefully at his home on August 31st in Oklahoma City. Governor Roy Cooper released a tweet on Friday in honor of Dr. Bernhardt’s memory.
POLITICS
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
10K+
Followers
461
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy