Single-family house sells for $800,000 in Fuquay Varina

A 3,312-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The property located in the 200 block of Dickens Road in Fuquay Varina was sold on August 16, 2022 for $800,000, or $242 per square foot. The house sits on a 14.8-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:
Sale closed in Fuquay Varina $1.1 million for a single-family home

A house built in 2016 located in the 400 block of Theys Mill Way in Fuquay Varina has new owners. The 2,989-square-foot property was sold on August 10, 2022 for $1,120,000, or $375 per square foot. The house sits on a 2.2-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:
Morrisville single family residence sells for $985,000

A house built in 2011 located in the 1000 block of Chessridge Way in Morrisville has new owners. The 4,346-square-foot property was sold on August 8, 2022 for $985,000, or $227 per square foot. The house sits on a 8,712 square foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
Detached house sells for $1.9 million in Raleigh

A 2,753-square-foot house built in 2020 has changed hands. The property located in the 7800 block of Harps Mill Road in Raleigh was sold on August 10, 2022. The $1,850,000 purchase price works out to $672 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Townhouse sells in Raleigh for $1.6 million

The property located in the 8600 block of Baybridge Wynd in Raleigh was sold on August 15, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $240 per square foot. The house built in 2013 has an interior space of 6,768 square feet. The property sits on a 1.2-acre lot. This article was generated by...
Here comes another: Developer plans new apartment building for DT Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A developer behind of Raleigh’s high-rise developments is announcing plans for another project. Kane Realty Corporation says they’ve submitted plans to the city for West End II. This will be their second. mixed-use development in the West End- adjacent to downtown Raleigh’s Warehouse...
Duplex sells in Raleigh for $1.2 million

A 3,072-square-foot house built in 1946 has changed hands. The property located in the 200 block of Furches Street in Raleigh was sold on August 11, 2022 for $1,150,000, or $374 per square foot. The house is situated on a 10,019 square foot lot. This article was generated by the...
Detached house sells in Knightdale for $899,500

The property located in the 1600 block of Lucas Road in Knightdale was sold on August 11, 2022 for $899,500, or $471 per square foot. The house built in 1973 has an interior space of 1,911 square feet. The property sits on a 21.7-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
Detached house sells for $975,000 in Morrisville

The property located in the 100 block of Glenspring Way in Morrisville was sold on July 28, 2022. The $975,000 purchase price works out to $232 per square foot. The house built in 2000 has an interior space of 4,197 square feet. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These...
Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions. Wolfspeed, formerly Cree, is leading a project that could bring 1,800 jobs with an investment of...
More than $4 billion in new construction planned for downtown Raleigh

Downtown Raleigh is on the verge of another apartment boom that could add thousands of residents in the coming years. Driving the news: More than 8,300 housing units are planned or under construction, according to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance's State of Downtown Report, which was released Wednesday.That will bring the total downtown units to just over 16,000 — more than double the current amount. Why it matters: The apartment growth could help fuel a retail comeback downtown, which has struggled to regain foot traffic since the pandemic and remote work has emptied offices. But while office workers aren't yet returning...
These four factors are changing the real estate market in the Triangle

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
The inside 'scoop' on Howling Cow Creamery

RALEIGH, N.C. — N.C. State's fully operational dairy farm is known for its delicious ice cream and its efforts to build a transparent dairy industry the public can get behind. When you're in downtown Raleigh you may not be able to see any evidence of N.C. State's farms on...
Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach. Randy Miller, 65, died after police said he was stabbed in the chest. John McAlpin was close friends...
