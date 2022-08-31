Read full article on original website
Washington school board passes new curriculum guidelines on U.S. history and race topics
The Kennewick School Board in Washington state unanimously voted to adopt a new set of curriculum guidelines on Aug. 24 that aim to restrict teachings on U.S. history and race. Kennewick School Board passed a new policy, known as Policy 2340, that would prohibit teachings that the U.S. is fundamentally...
Washington no longer seeking child support collection for kids in foster care
(The Center Square) – Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already...
Washington Wildlife Department to kill Smackout wolf after five attacks on cattle
(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one wolf from the Smackout pack after five attacks within the last 30 days that have left four calves dead and two injured. Four depredations in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties...
Illinois woman joins lawsuits against Lyft for failure to protect passengers and drivers
(The Center Square) – The rideshare company Lyft is being sued by 17 people, including an Illinois woman, claiming the company is not protecting passengers and drivers from physical and sexual assaults. During a Zoom news conference Wednesday, several victims detailed attacks on them. Chicago resident Stella Grant said...
Strong winds pushed the Irving Peak Fire to the west Wednesday
Wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour pushed the Irving Peak Fire about a mile-and-a-half west Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Forest Service said that fire, one of two above Lake Wenatchee, has burned 2,239 acres since being ignited by lightning Aug. 11. The nearby White River Fire has burned 1,165 acres and saw little growth Wednesday.
