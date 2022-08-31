ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Shooting at former landlord lands man in Collier County Jail

A 49-year-old Lee County man was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after they say he fired a gun toward his former landlord. According to an arrest report, Paul Neil Saxton went back to his former home in the 1200 block of Ivy Way in Central Naples to retrieve his gate for a trailer he was hauling, but it was no longer there.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Family of murdered Marine speaks out after non-guilty verdict

The family of a Marine Corps veteran murdered 25 years ago is speaking out after the non-guilty verdict on Friday. Keith Jones was staying at the former Tides Motel in downtown Fort Myers, when four men went into his room beat, robbed, and killed him. Michelle Ashley was accused of...
FORT MYERS, FL
Fort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of threatening to kill people with chain at City of Palms Park

A man was arrested at City of Palms Park on Sunday evening after Fort Myers police say he threatened to kill people with a chain because his bike was missing. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Charles Smith, 51, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man threatening people with a 3-foot chain at 2250 Broadway around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Smith with said chain and detained him. Four victims came forward to say they had felt threatened and wanted to pursue criminal charges.
FORT MYERS, FL
beckersdental.com

Florida dental office clerk accused of $79K check fraud scheme

A woman who worked as a dental office clerk in Fort Myers, Fla., was arrested after allegedly writing five fraudulent checks to herself and her husband's account for $79,662, NBC affiliate WBBH reported Aug. 30. Kristen Labrue worked at Pediatric Dentistry of Fort Myers from April to June 2021, according...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police investigating Dora Street shooting homicide

Fort Myers police are investigating the shooting homicide of a man on Dora Street early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire at a home on Dora Street shortly before 4 a.m. They found the victim, Francisco Javier Bustamante, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS immediately began life-saving measures.
FORT MYERS, FL

