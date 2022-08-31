Read full article on original website
Trial delayed for defendant in police officer’s death, new attorney assigned to case
The trial for a man accused of killing a Fort Myers police officer has been delayed. Jury selection was supposed to start on Tuesday for Wisner Desmaret, who is accused of killing Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, but judge Robert Branning has granted a last-minute request to remove Desmaret’s attorneys. Instead,...
Trial delayed for man facing death penalty in FMPD officer's murder
The trial for the man facing the death penalty for the murder of Fort Myers police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller has been delayed.
Shooting at former landlord lands man in Collier County Jail
A 49-year-old Lee County man was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after they say he fired a gun toward his former landlord. According to an arrest report, Paul Neil Saxton went back to his former home in the 1200 block of Ivy Way in Central Naples to retrieve his gate for a trailer he was hauling, but it was no longer there.
Family of murdered Marine speaks out after non-guilty verdict
The family of a Marine Corps veteran murdered 25 years ago is speaking out after the non-guilty verdict on Friday. Keith Jones was staying at the former Tides Motel in downtown Fort Myers, when four men went into his room beat, robbed, and killed him. Michelle Ashley was accused of...
Jury finds defendant not guilty in 1997 Fort Myers murder
A jury found Michelle Ashley not guilty of the 1997 murder of Marine Corps veteran Keith Jones. State prosecutors said Ashley tipped off four men to Jones’ whereabouts.
12-year-old arrested, accused of shooting threat at Fort Myers Middle Academy
A 12-year-old girl was arrested at Fort Myers Middle Academy after she threaten to have her brother shoot the school up because she was hit with a paper airplane. On August 30, a Fort Myers Police Department dispatch received a call regarding a school threat. Note from the call said...
Man accused of threatening to kill people with chain at City of Palms Park
A man was arrested at City of Palms Park on Sunday evening after Fort Myers police say he threatened to kill people with a chain because his bike was missing. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Charles Smith, 51, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man threatening people with a 3-foot chain at 2250 Broadway around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Smith with said chain and detained him. Four victims came forward to say they had felt threatened and wanted to pursue criminal charges.
Man facing death penalty for FMPD officer's murder wants to represent himself
The man accused of killing Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller said in court Thursday that he wants to represent himself during the trial.
Michelle Ashley found not guilty for involvement in Marine Corps veteran murder
Michelle Ashley has been found not guilty of being involved in the murder or a marine 25 years ago. The jury deliberated for close to two hours before reading out that Ashley was not guilty. “I told you I was innocent,” were Ashley’s first words to reporters after hearing the...
Father and daughter arrested, accused of setting a raccoon on fire in Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a father and daughter in connection with a social media video that went viral depicting the killing of an animal. Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63 were arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Victim in downtown shooting sues nightclub, parking service for damages
The victim, who was paralyzed in the Aug. 14 shooting, alleges an argument between her and the accused shooter began in the Edge nightclub and escalated to the parking garage.
Naples man arrested after defrauding multiple contractors
A Naples man was arrested after he forged his application for a contracting license and defrauded individuals.
Florida dental office clerk accused of $79K check fraud scheme
A woman who worked as a dental office clerk in Fort Myers, Fla., was arrested after allegedly writing five fraudulent checks to herself and her husband's account for $79,662, NBC affiliate WBBH reported Aug. 30. Kristen Labrue worked at Pediatric Dentistry of Fort Myers from April to June 2021, according...
1 detained as SWAT team involved in narcotics search at Fort Myers neighborhood
Fort Myers police confirmed a presence in the area of Thomas St. and Henderson Ave. Thursday morning was related to a narcotics search warrant.
Man arrested for punching juvenile in throat during road rage incident
A 48-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after deputies say he punched a minor in the middle of the roadway after a road rage incident. Larry Allen Day faces a charge of cruelty toward a child for the incident, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened...
Suspects wanted for Fort Myers Target theft used anti-theft device removal tool
The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying two people who stole several items from a Fort Myers Target. Police say the suspects seemingly random items from the Target on Dynasty Road on August 6 around 8 p.m. FMPD says the suspects used an anti-theft device removal tool on the...
Collier County man accused of construction fraud turns himself in
A Collier County man has turned himself in after an investigation into construction fraud by the State Attorney’s Office. The State Attorney’s Office says William Burgess, 67, turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Burgess is facing a first-degree felony for a scheme to...
Fort Myers police investigating Dora Street shooting homicide
Fort Myers police are investigating the shooting homicide of a man on Dora Street early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire at a home on Dora Street shortly before 4 a.m. They found the victim, Francisco Javier Bustamante, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS immediately began life-saving measures.
Police chase leads to Naples man's arrest following a domestic dispute
Collier County deputies have made an arrest after they were searching for a man who reportedly ran from a domestic dispute Thursday night.
Juvenile arrested for threatening DeSoto County High School on Snapchat
A juvenile was arrested by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office for making threats to DeSoto County High School through a social media app, Snapchat.
