A man was arrested at City of Palms Park on Sunday evening after Fort Myers police say he threatened to kill people with a chain because his bike was missing. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Charles Smith, 51, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man threatening people with a 3-foot chain at 2250 Broadway around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Smith with said chain and detained him. Four victims came forward to say they had felt threatened and wanted to pursue criminal charges.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO