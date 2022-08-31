Read full article on original website
Mercury Roundup (Sept. 2): 11 Upper Perkiomen players on scoresheet in rout of Schuylkill Valley
Highlights: Eleven different Upper Perk players contributed to goals in a rout Friday over Schuylkill Valley. UP goals were by Luke Gerstenberg, Ethan Barr (assist), Christian McGillen, Evan Sands, Jared Van Pelt, Logan Watkins and Theo Deskevich. Jimmy Friedman had two helpers while Matthew Fisher, Mike Kuzckowski, Vin Durrant were also credited with assists.
Stewart, Perkiomen Valley churn out 30-29 comeback win over Downingtown West
GRATERFORD >> Early into his first season starting in the Perkiomen Valley backfield, one thing is certain about Jacob Stewart: He never gives up on a play. Surrounded by two, three, four defenders, Stewart’s legs keep churning and his eyes stay up looking for more yards to give his team.
Upper Perkiomen rebounds with 31-14 win over Schuylkill Valley
RED HILL >> A 61-point loss to open the season would seem to be enough to rattle anybody’s confidence. But apparently not the Upper Perkiomen football team’s as the Indians recovered from that Week 1 shellacking with a 31-14 win Friday night over Schuylkill Valley. Upper Perk (1-1)...
Plymouth Whitemarsh runs over Methacton, 34-0
PLYMOUTH MEETING >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s offense has a lot of options … and it’s not afraid to use them. Particularly its best option; namely, the one that lines up behind center. The Colonials got their “O” on track Friday in their 34-0 romp over Methacton. A unit...
Upper Dublin continues hot start with dominating win over CB West
FORT WASHINTON >> The Upper Dublin Cardinals soared to a 35-7 victory against the Central Bucks West Bucks on Friday night. In this Suburban One League matchup the Cardinals dominated on the ground and through the air on offense. Defensively, the Cardinals bent but refused to break and repeatedly turned...
Upper Moreland bears down, pulls away from Archbishop Carroll
UPPER MORELAND >> Stephen Broderick was ready to contribute in multiple ways to the Upper Moreland offense Friday night, and the senior even dusted off his crystal ball. “I was watching film, and I said to my team: ‘this game is gonna start off as a dog fight,'” Broderick said of the non-league contest with Archbishop Carroll. “My prediction was 14-7 at halftime, which it was. I knew we were gonna pull ahead — I had faith in my team the whole way through.”
Delco Football Roundup: Westburg, Garnet Valley offense explode in rout of Upper Darby
Jack Westburg scored four of Garnet Valley’s six touchdowns in the second quarter as the Jaguars cruised to a 55-20 victory over Upper Darby at Moe DeFrank Stadium. Westburg, a senior running back, caught a pair of scoring passes from quarterback Matt Mesaros and ran for two TDs. “Last...
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 1): Souderton blanks West
Souderton 1, CB West 0: Led by senior captains Maggie Fisher and Alexis Stefanowicz, the the Indians defense stood tall during a SOL Colonial win on Friday. Outside backs Abby Kolb, Natalie Rankin and Avery Carroll also stood tall for Souderton. Freshman Ashlee Rose delivered the goal off a nice run from the center of the field.
Turnovers doom Shanahan in loss to Phoenixville
DOWNINGTOWN >> Bishop Shanahan football opponents this season don’t care that they lost 30 seniors from last year’s team. Especially if a team lost to them in 2021, they have one thing in mind. “Revenge from last year,” Phoenixville’s Ahmid Spivey simply put it. The Phantoms...
Stifling defense propels Coatesville over Academy Park in afternoon showcase
SHARON HILL >> On a sun-soaked field without a gust of wind to be found, it was hardly poor playing conditions when Coatesville squared off against Academy Park, Friday. But a rare 1 pm kickoff without the clamor of a band or the atmosphere of the Friday night lights added its own unique challenge.
Chester County Week Two football previews
We are heading into Week Two of the scholastic football season with every area team in action. Here is a look at all the and the full slate of games. Coatesville (1-0) at Academy Park (1-0), 1 p.m. Coatesville travels to play one of the best District 1 5A teams...
Boyertown football falls to Exeter
REIFFTON — One week after it won by the largest margin of victory in program history, Boyertown found itself on the opposite side of the spectrum in Week 2. Fresh off a 61-0 win over Upper Perkiomen, the Bears fell behind 37-0 against Exeter on Friday night and were unable to recover, ultimately losing to the Eagles 37-21 in a non-league game.
Football: King reigns on the ground as Unionville tops Sun Valley
ASTON — It is almost as if Unionville coach Pat Clark has been doing this coaching thing for a little while. Following his team’s modus operandi and feeling good about his running game, Clark unleashed Joe King on Sun Valley in the first half Friday and set the tone for a dominant effort.
Upper Merion overcomes slow start, beats Norristown in Battle of the Bridge
WEST NORRITON >> Three of Upper Merion’s top offensive players made uncharacteristic mistakes in the first quarter of the Battle of the Bridge against Norristown Thursday night. Quarterback Zayd Etheridge threw an interception and wide receiver Qwynne Seals and tight end Nolan Clayton both lost fumbles in the first...
Football: Light a Gicking on the sidelines, Marple Newtown has drama-free night
MIDDLETOWN — Chris Gicking hesitated before he tried to speak about a subject that brought out a deep emotional response Friday night. “He got up in the middle of the night and drove himself to the hospital the other day,” Gicking said, when asked why his father, Harry Gicking, a long-time Marple Newtown assistant coach, was not on the sideline. “You know how tough guys his age think they are. He’s in Bryn Mawr Hospital, but he’s going to be fine.
Younger Jacobs adds to family legacy at WC Rustin as Golden Knights roll WC Henderson
WESTTOWN >> The comparisons will be inevitable. After what Dayshawn Jacobs did in a West Chester Rustin uniform the previous two seasons, anything younger brother, Daimon Jacobs, does will naturally be compared. Fortunately for Daimon, and the Golden Knights, the younger brother is pretty darn good, too. Friday, in the...
Girls Tennis: O’Hara’s Zahran, Graney, Bora help sweep away St. Hubert
Sammie Zahran, Jordan Graney and Sophia Bora swept the singles matches without losing a game as Cardinal O’Hara opened its Catholic League girls tennis season with a 5-0 victory over St. Hubert. Allison Kirby and Martha Coffey won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles for the Lions. In the Central...
Late touchdown and two point conversion propels State College to win over Downingtown East
DOWNINGTOWN >> In a game that had a little bit of everything, visiting State College scored with 18 seconds left in the fourth period and then completed the two-point conversion to stun host Downingtown East, 32-31, at Kottmeyer Stadium in a thriller. State College quarterback Owen Yerka hit Eli Salazer...
Sparacino, defense lead Kennett to dominant win over Oxford
KENNETT SQUARE—Last week’s loss at the hands of Upper Dublin in a non-league game left a bad taste in the mouths of the Kennett Blue Demon football team. That proved to be bad news for visiting Oxford Friday night in the Ches-Mont opener for both teams. Kennett (1-1 overall, 1-0 league) was on the board in the first two minutes of the game, and never looked back, posting a convincing 42-14 win over the Hornets (1-1, 0-1).
Souderton, Pennridge renew rivalry in Week Two
Two old friends, two old rivals collide on Friday evening when Pennridge travels to Souderton for a Suburban One League non-conference contest. Souderton comes into this one 1-0, fresh off an impressive 27-7 win over Haverford. Pennridge looks to avoid an 0-2 start, as the Rams are coming off a 31-13 loss to Downingtown East.
