Downingtown, PA

Mercury Roundup (Sept. 2): 11 Upper Perkiomen players on scoresheet in rout of Schuylkill Valley

Highlights: Eleven different Upper Perk players contributed to goals in a rout Friday over Schuylkill Valley. UP goals were by Luke Gerstenberg, Ethan Barr (assist), Christian McGillen, Evan Sands, Jared Van Pelt, Logan Watkins and Theo Deskevich. Jimmy Friedman had two helpers while Matthew Fisher, Mike Kuzckowski, Vin Durrant were also credited with assists.
Upper Perkiomen rebounds with 31-14 win over Schuylkill Valley

RED HILL >> A 61-point loss to open the season would seem to be enough to rattle anybody’s confidence. But apparently not the Upper Perkiomen football team’s as the Indians recovered from that Week 1 shellacking with a 31-14 win Friday night over Schuylkill Valley. Upper Perk (1-1)...
Plymouth Whitemarsh runs over Methacton, 34-0

PLYMOUTH MEETING >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s offense has a lot of options … and it’s not afraid to use them. Particularly its best option; namely, the one that lines up behind center. The Colonials got their “O” on track Friday in their 34-0 romp over Methacton. A unit...
Upper Dublin continues hot start with dominating win over CB West

FORT WASHINTON >> The Upper Dublin Cardinals soared to a 35-7 victory against the Central Bucks West Bucks on Friday night. In this Suburban One League matchup the Cardinals dominated on the ground and through the air on offense. Defensively, the Cardinals bent but refused to break and repeatedly turned...
Upper Moreland bears down, pulls away from Archbishop Carroll

UPPER MORELAND >> Stephen Broderick was ready to contribute in multiple ways to the Upper Moreland offense Friday night, and the senior even dusted off his crystal ball. “I was watching film, and I said to my team: ‘this game is gonna start off as a dog fight,'” Broderick said of the non-league contest with Archbishop Carroll. “My prediction was 14-7 at halftime, which it was. I knew we were gonna pull ahead — I had faith in my team the whole way through.”
Turnovers doom Shanahan in loss to Phoenixville

DOWNINGTOWN >> Bishop Shanahan football opponents this season don’t care that they lost 30 seniors from last year’s team. Especially if a team lost to them in 2021, they have one thing in mind. “Revenge from last year,” Phoenixville’s Ahmid Spivey simply put it. The Phantoms...
Chester County Week Two football previews

We are heading into Week Two of the scholastic football season with every area team in action. Here is a look at all the and the full slate of games. Coatesville (1-0) at Academy Park (1-0), 1 p.m. Coatesville travels to play one of the best District 1 5A teams...
Boyertown football falls to Exeter

REIFFTON — One week after it won by the largest margin of victory in program history, Boyertown found itself on the opposite side of the spectrum in Week 2. Fresh off a 61-0 win over Upper Perkiomen, the Bears fell behind 37-0 against Exeter on Friday night and were unable to recover, ultimately losing to the Eagles 37-21 in a non-league game.
Football: King reigns on the ground as Unionville tops Sun Valley

ASTON — It is almost as if Unionville coach Pat Clark has been doing this coaching thing for a little while. Following his team’s modus operandi and feeling good about his running game, Clark unleashed Joe King on Sun Valley in the first half Friday and set the tone for a dominant effort.
Upper Merion overcomes slow start, beats Norristown in Battle of the Bridge

WEST NORRITON >> Three of Upper Merion’s top offensive players made uncharacteristic mistakes in the first quarter of the Battle of the Bridge against Norristown Thursday night. Quarterback Zayd Etheridge threw an interception and wide receiver Qwynne Seals and tight end Nolan Clayton both lost fumbles in the first...
Football: Light a Gicking on the sidelines, Marple Newtown has drama-free night

MIDDLETOWN — Chris Gicking hesitated before he tried to speak about a subject that brought out a deep emotional response Friday night. “He got up in the middle of the night and drove himself to the hospital the other day,” Gicking said, when asked why his father, Harry Gicking, a long-time Marple Newtown assistant coach, was not on the sideline. “You know how tough guys his age think they are. He’s in Bryn Mawr Hospital, but he’s going to be fine.
Sparacino, defense lead Kennett to dominant win over Oxford

KENNETT SQUARE—Last week’s loss at the hands of Upper Dublin in a non-league game left a bad taste in the mouths of the Kennett Blue Demon football team. That proved to be bad news for visiting Oxford Friday night in the Ches-Mont opener for both teams. Kennett (1-1 overall, 1-0 league) was on the board in the first two minutes of the game, and never looked back, posting a convincing 42-14 win over the Hornets (1-1, 0-1).
Souderton, Pennridge renew rivalry in Week Two

Two old friends, two old rivals collide on Friday evening when Pennridge travels to Souderton for a Suburban One League non-conference contest. Souderton comes into this one 1-0, fresh off an impressive 27-7 win over Haverford. Pennridge looks to avoid an 0-2 start, as the Rams are coming off a 31-13 loss to Downingtown East.
SOUDERTON, PA

