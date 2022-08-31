Yes, we sent our two children to private school – guilty as charged. When we moved to Pasadena nearly 20 years ago our children were in pre-school and kindergarten ages – 3 and 5. Our realtor had ‘warned’ us about the ‘private school tax’ in Pasadena and urged us to look at properties in La Cañada and South Pasadena “for the better schools.” But we fell in love with Pasadena and wanted it to be our home, so we bought a house in Orange Heights, a wonderfully diverse neighborhood in Northwest Pasadena, and began the process of finding the right public schools for our two young boys.

PASADENA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO