Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man died after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn late Friday night, police said. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40, was walking in the middle lane of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 at around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car being driven by a […]
NBC New York
Manhattan Groping Suspect Nabbed After Summer of Late-Night Assaults
A 20-year-old man from New York City was arrested early Saturday in connection to a string of late-night groping incidents up and down the island of Manhattan, police said. Damian Baeza Rendon was arrested around 3:45 a.m. on charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching, linked to three separate incidents stretching back to late June.
Drive-by shooting at Brooklyn biker club puts 4 in hospital, suspect at large
Four men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a motorcycle club in Greenpoint on Friday night, according to police. A white sedan passed by a party on Russell Street near Greenpoint Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and opened fire, authorities said.
NBC New York
4 Hurt in Brooklyn Drive-By Shooting Outside Motorcycle Club: Cops
At least four men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn late Friday -- and the search is still on for the gunman responsible. Police said the gunfire erupted in the borough's Greenpoint neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. along Russell Street. The bullets flew outside a motorcycle club, but it wasn't clear if any of the victims were bikers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged with fatally shooting woman near Union Square: NYPD
GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman in Manhattan right after she finished up work at a nearby IHOP, police said. Clarkson Wilson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting the woman at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, about a block away […]
NBC New York
Subway Rider Bashed With Wood, Bitten in Arm in Bizarre Brooklyn Heist
A 40-year-old man was beaten with a piece of wood, then bitten, in a Brooklyn subway hub last weekend by a stranger who stole his cellphone and ran away, police said. According to the NYPD, the victim was walking in the mezzanine area of the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue station around 10 a.m. Saturday when the stranger approached him. He hit him in the head and back with a wooden plank, then bit the man on his right arm before snatching his Android phone, worth about $100, authorities said.
Teens beat, stab man on Brooklyn subway train for $30
Three teens repeatedly beat and stabbed a man on a Brooklyn subway train this week before fleeing with $30, police said Friday as they released surveillance images of the suspects.
78-year-old woman dragged out of Access-A-Ride vehicle by driver in Brooklyn
A 78-year-old woman who requested an Access-A-Ride was hospitalized after the driver appeared to drag the woman out of his car in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Man exposed himself to two teenage girls in Brooklyn
Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to two teenage girls in July.
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
VIDEO: Man shoves woman, 18, drags her by neck before robbing her in Queens
Police are searching for a man who shoved an 18-year-old woman to the ground, tried to rip her necklace off her neck and stole her wallet in Queens.
NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources
A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
CAUGHT ON CAM: Taxi driver drags elderly woman out of cab, leaving her on street
NEW YORK (WCBS) - In New York, the search is on for a cab driver caught on camera forcefully pulling an elderly woman out of his vehicle and leaving her on the street. The woman’s family said she was absolutely terrified but is incredibly grateful for a good Samaritan, who recorded the incident and came to her aid.
VIDEO: Armed men ambush Queens woman at front door in violent $30K home invasion
Men ambushed a woman at the front door of her Queens home before pistol-whipping and tying her up in a home invasion robbery that netted them over $30,000 in cash and jewelry, police said.
Police: Driver in New York stabbed 11 times in a road rage incident with a jogger
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A driver was stabbed about 11 times in a road rage incident Thursday evening at a Long Island, New York, gas station, police say. Suffolk County Police said in a news release that a 49-year-old man was driving a car with three people to a Shell gas station. Matthew Ulloa, 18, was jogging past the gas station entrance.
NBC New York
4 Dead, 8 Hurt in Shuttle Flip on Palisades Parkway; Desperate Families Seek Answers
Four people -- three of them Party City employees -- died and another eight were hurt, some of them severely, when a shuttle van with a dozen aboard flipped over in the center median of New Jersey's Palisades Interstate Parkway early Friday, authorities and the company said. Highway police responding...
Another human leg seeming to belong to a child found at NYC DEP facility
A second leg, which appears to be from a child or a newborn, was found at the water pollution control plant on Ryawa Avenue in Hunts Point around midnight.
Girl, 16, suffers 'large' wound after Queens subway thief bites, punches, pulls hair
The NYPD released surveillance images Thursday of the suspect they’re searching for in Monday morning’s attack at the 39th Avenue station in Long Island City.
Man Stabbed in Back on NYC Subway Over $30
NEW YORK, NY – A straphanger riding the southbound 5 train in Brooklyn was robbed...
NBC New York
Long Island Driver Stabbed 11 Times in Road Rage Clash With Jogger: Police
A man was stabbed nearly a dozen times and hospitalized with serious injuries after a run-in with a jogger at a Long Island gas station Thursday night, police said. The 49-year-old was behind the wheel of a car, pulling into a Shell gas station in Centereach around 8 p.m., when the jogger was running past the entrance to the station, according to Suffolk County Police.
Comments / 0