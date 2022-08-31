Read full article on original website
Ed-itorial: Can Brian Kelly win a national title at LSU in 3 years or less?
Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!. It went by in a blur. It seems like brian kelly was hired by LSU yesterday. And, now we are less than 48 hours before the Tigers’ opener in the Superdome against Florida State. But,...
LIVE GAME BLOG: Southern Jaguars vs. FMU Lions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University and A&M College Jaguars take on the Florida Memorial University Lions on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. in Baton Rouge. Check out live updates here.
Ride Along : Week 1 David Brewerton
Zachary High is ranked No. 1 in the preseason for the first time ever under Head Coach David Brewerton, after coming off another state championship run. The Broncos finished 15-0 in 2021 bringing home their 4th state title in 7 years. Zachary won’t have to rebuild, they’ll just reload with...
Walker dominates Ponchatoula, 33-13
5A football kicked off at Walker between the Wildcats and Green Wave, with an emphatic 33-13 win in front of the home crowd. Walker opened the game with a touchdown on the kickoff return, and signaled how the rest of the game would go. The Wildcats followed with three more...
Brusly fights back against Port Allen in 51st Sugar Cane Classic, 23-20
Despite being down 14-0 at half, Brusly fought all the way back to beat Port Allen 23-20. The Panthers put Senior Tucker Smalley under center as the starting quarterback despite being a wide receiver last year. He struggled in the first quarter, and Port Allen capitalized on it with a pick six by Josh Howard.
LSU reassuring community members after recent spate of incidents
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU has seen three separate incidents take place either on or near the campus during a recent six-day period. LSU sent the message seen below to community members on Friday morning. In the message, the university provided details about each incident and what you...
Football game at Livonia High School canceled amid fight investigations
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Livonia High School has closed off Friday night’s football game to the public after two fights broke out this week. The high school announced Friday afternoon that the varsity football game against Port Barre will go on as scheduled, but will only allow coaches, emergency services, law enforcement, and other essential personnel in the facility. Student-athletes will be taken home by school officials.
LSU Police to host September self-defense class for women
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In 2021, numerous families across East Baton Rouge grieved as the city experienced a total of 170 homicides. This year, violent crime is still a concern, which leads many to wonder what steps they can take to protect themselves. Local law enforcement agencies frequently...
Local rum distillery changes name, rebrands to make rum from sugarcane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Roll Estate has changed its name. The family-owned distillery is now known as Oxbow Rum Distillery and will begin making rum from local sugarcane. The new distillery’s name comes from the ancient Mississippi River oxbow in Pointe Coupee. Parish, according to an...
LSU student arrested for simple battery after allegedly grabbing victim’s arms
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) arrested an LSU student Thursday after he reportedly tried to follow his victim outside their dorm. LSUPD responded to Cypress Hall early Thursday morning after being notified that Daniel Eme had allegedly grabbed his victim’s arms and...
Pointe Coupee to have scheduled aerial spray Saturday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish Government announced that there will be an aerial spray Saturday evening. The spray will take place between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. if weather permits. The aerial spray will help reduce the mosquito population in the parish. Government officials say...
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
Knock Knock Children’s Museum gets a new executive director
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Knock Knock Children’s Museum has announced a new Executive Director, effective as of Thursday Sept. 1. After review, the Knock Knock Children’s Museum have selected Christina Melton as the new executive director. Melton has 30 years of experience in public sector senior management and broadcasting operations, corporate communications, and community outreach.
EBR School Board proposes new teacher pipeline program with Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – With a national teacher shortage causing school districts to ramp up. recruiting efforts, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) is proposing a new pipeline program, making the path to a teaching profession faster than ever. “We’ve had a lot of sets of...
New women’s state prison breaks ground six years after destroyed by flood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A plan six years in the making. A new women’s prison will be the beginning of the end of temporary housing for many female inmates in Louisiana. “It was August ‘16 when we had the second big flood of 2016,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Celebrating 25 never tasted so sweet: Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away 250 cakes Thursday morning!
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday with a massive cake giveaway at all locations, including Baton Rouge, starting at 9 am. The first 250 guests will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, an individually packaged miniature Bundt Cake. Nothing...
Weekend Forecast: Rain returns over Labor Day weekend
Tonight: Clouds and stars tonight with morning lows in the mid 70s. Saturday & Sunday: Deep tropical moisture surges back into the region, which means rain coverage will climb. Neither day will be a total washout, but rain coverage will sit around 70 to 80 percent on Saturday. Heavy rain is a threat and that could lead to localized flash flooding. Low-lying areas, flood-prone areas, roads, streams, bayous, and creeks will be the most vulnerable spots. Rain totals through the weekend look to be around half of an inch to 2 inches with isolated spots picking up more than that. Sunday’s rain coverage may come down a little bit to around 60 to 70 percent.
Possible drag racer captured after ditching motorcycle in Central neighborhood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was involved in a pursuit involving a motorcycle overnight. BRPD believes the motorcycle could have been involved in drag racing. The unidentified suspect was eventually taken into custody after the motorcycle was ditched in the Comite Hills West neighborhood.
LSP: Baton Rouge woman located ‘in good condition’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman has been found safe Friday. “The Silver Alert issued on behalf of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has been canceled. Ms. Frazier was located in Monroe and is in good condition,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
DCFS approved to recieve supplemental benefits for September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received federal approval to issue supplemental SNAP benefits for September. SNAP emergency allotments are called supplements. DCFS says the supplemental SNAP benefits are in response to the pandemic. SNAP recipients not already at their max...
