Baton Rouge, LA

Ride Along : Week 1 David Brewerton

Zachary High is ranked No. 1 in the preseason for the first time ever under Head Coach David Brewerton, after coming off another state championship run. The Broncos finished 15-0 in 2021 bringing home their 4th state title in 7 years. Zachary won’t have to rebuild, they’ll just reload with...
ZACHARY, LA
Walker dominates Ponchatoula, 33-13

5A football kicked off at Walker between the Wildcats and Green Wave, with an emphatic 33-13 win in front of the home crowd. Walker opened the game with a touchdown on the kickoff return, and signaled how the rest of the game would go. The Wildcats followed with three more...
WALKER, LA
Brusly fights back against Port Allen in 51st Sugar Cane Classic, 23-20

Despite being down 14-0 at half, Brusly fought all the way back to beat Port Allen 23-20. The Panthers put Senior Tucker Smalley under center as the starting quarterback despite being a wide receiver last year. He struggled in the first quarter, and Port Allen capitalized on it with a pick six by Josh Howard.
BRUSLY, LA
LSU reassuring community members after recent spate of incidents

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU has seen three separate incidents take place either on or near the campus during a recent six-day period. LSU sent the message seen below to community members on Friday morning. In the message, the university provided details about each incident and what you...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Football game at Livonia High School canceled amid fight investigations

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Livonia High School has closed off Friday night’s football game to the public after two fights broke out this week. The high school announced Friday afternoon that the varsity football game against Port Barre will go on as scheduled, but will only allow coaches, emergency services, law enforcement, and other essential personnel in the facility. Student-athletes will be taken home by school officials.
LIVONIA, LA
LSU Police to host September self-defense class for women

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In 2021, numerous families across East Baton Rouge grieved as the city experienced a total of 170 homicides. This year, violent crime is still a concern, which leads many to wonder what steps they can take to protect themselves. Local law enforcement agencies frequently...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Wes Johnson
Pointe Coupee to have scheduled aerial spray Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish Government announced that there will be an aerial spray Saturday evening. The spray will take place between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. if weather permits. The aerial spray will help reduce the mosquito population in the parish. Government officials say...
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
MARRERO, LA
#Baseball America#College Baseball#Lsu Athletics#Lsu#Christian#Air Force#Sec#Vcu#Tigers
Knock Knock Children’s Museum gets a new executive director

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Knock Knock Children’s Museum has announced a new Executive Director, effective as of Thursday Sept. 1. After review, the Knock Knock Children’s Museum have selected Christina Melton as the new executive director. Melton has 30 years of experience in public sector senior management and broadcasting operations, corporate communications, and community outreach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Weekend Forecast: Rain returns over Labor Day weekend

Tonight: Clouds and stars tonight with morning lows in the mid 70s. Saturday & Sunday: Deep tropical moisture surges back into the region, which means rain coverage will climb. Neither day will be a total washout, but rain coverage will sit around 70 to 80 percent on Saturday. Heavy rain is a threat and that could lead to localized flash flooding. Low-lying areas, flood-prone areas, roads, streams, bayous, and creeks will be the most vulnerable spots. Rain totals through the weekend look to be around half of an inch to 2 inches with isolated spots picking up more than that. Sunday’s rain coverage may come down a little bit to around 60 to 70 percent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSP: Baton Rouge woman located ‘in good condition’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman has been found safe Friday. “The Silver Alert issued on behalf of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has been canceled. Ms. Frazier was located in Monroe and is in good condition,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
DCFS approved to recieve supplemental benefits for September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received federal approval to issue supplemental SNAP benefits for September. SNAP emergency allotments are called supplements. DCFS says the supplemental SNAP benefits are in response to the pandemic. SNAP recipients not already at their max...
BATON ROUGE, LA

