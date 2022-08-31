Tonight: Clouds and stars tonight with morning lows in the mid 70s. Saturday & Sunday: Deep tropical moisture surges back into the region, which means rain coverage will climb. Neither day will be a total washout, but rain coverage will sit around 70 to 80 percent on Saturday. Heavy rain is a threat and that could lead to localized flash flooding. Low-lying areas, flood-prone areas, roads, streams, bayous, and creeks will be the most vulnerable spots. Rain totals through the weekend look to be around half of an inch to 2 inches with isolated spots picking up more than that. Sunday’s rain coverage may come down a little bit to around 60 to 70 percent.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO