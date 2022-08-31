Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Hazel, Kentucky identified as a Water Valley Resident and captured in Carbondale, Illionis
HAZEL, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Detectives with KSP Post 1 continue to investigate a robbery at The Murray Bank branch in Hazel, KY. The suspect has been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale,...
Meth, heroin among $166K worth of drugs found in South Fulton home
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Law enforcement agencies in South Fulton teamed up in a raid this week at a home that they were watching for some time. Three people are facing multiple felony charges. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. SWAT teams from South Fulton...
cilfm.com
Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested
The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
westkentuckystar.com
Superload move along I-24 delayed until Sunday morning
The 480-ton superload scheduled to travel on I-24 today from Lyon County to Cadiz has been canceled and will resume Sunday morning. At 7 am, the third of five caravans of oversized industrial equipment will leave the Eddyville Riverport. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the riverport and I-24's Princeton-Eddyville exit 45.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Calloway County, Kentucky seen Thursday traveling Southbound toward Tennessee
HAZEL, KY (September 1, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 1 is currently investigating the report of a robbery at The Murray Bank in Hazel, KY. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a stripped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
kbsi23.com
Commercial car crash leaves one fatality
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — (KBSI) One driver is dead following a commercial auto crash near the Portageville exit on Missouri I-55. Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri Highway Patrol has confirmed the fatality, while saying one lane is closed as officers work the scene. Vehicles involved include an SUV and...
WSMV
Metro Police investigating homicide in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Madison on Thursday morning. According to police, officers performed a welfare check at an apartment on Sealey Drive in Madison around 6:30 a.m. after gunshots were called in. A woman’s body was found inside the residence and detectives are treating...
kbsi23.com
Earthquake reported in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A earthquake was reported on September 2nd at 1:36 pm about 6 miles from Mathews, Missouri. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported to be a magnitude of 2.6 with a depth of 21.2 km. There was no reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Superload Traveling Through Kentucky Expect Back-Ups
A specialized hauler plans to move a 480-ton superload along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties on Friday morning. This superload plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m., CDT, and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24 to U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend
Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
Dresden Enterprise
Two dead after Sunday morning shooting in Martin
A woman and a man were both killed in a shooting incident early Sunday morning, Aug. 29 on North College Street in Martin. According to a press release from the Martin Police Department, Marcetta Ross, 31, of Martin and Camarri Harper, 18, of Union City were both found dead by Martin police officers.
thunderboltradio.com
Arrest Made in Calloway County Bank Robbery on Thursday
An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery in Calloway County on Thursday. Kentucky State Police say 56 year old Robert P. Riley, of Water Valley, was identified as the person responsible for the robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel. Post 1 reports said Riley was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
KFVS12
2 juveniles arrested in connection with Mayfield burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a business burglary. According to Mayfield police, they responded to a business on West Broadway for an alarm and a report that there were two people going in the front window. When they arrived, they said the front window was broken.
wpsdlocal6.com
Work zone for intersection improvements in Murray starts Wednesday
MURRAY, KY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans lane restrictions at a busy intersection north of downtown Murray on Wednesday, Sept. 7. This work zone is to allow placement of concrete pavement at the intersection where U.S. 641-Business meets KY 2075 and KY 2595. This is at the intersection of East Chestnut Street and North 4th Street.
westkentuckystar.com
Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg
A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
Tennessee Tribune
Lives Interrupted: Illegal Eviction Led to Wrongful Taking
SOUTH FULTON, TN — One of the town’s six police officers was waiting at a stop sign in a squad car as Joe Nery and his two kids walked by. The officer made Nery wait for an hour and a half in a church parking lot before two women who drove a black pickup truck with big wheels and tinted windows showed up. They wore T-shirts and jeans.
WBBJ
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas under investigation by FBI
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff is being investigated by the FBI. The FBI has confirmed they searched several locations in Gibson County Thursday. According to FBI Public Affairs Officer Elizabeth Clement-Webb, FBI agents searched locations including Sheriff Paul Thomas‘ residence, The Orchard House Transitional Home, Alliance Staffing Group, and the Gibson County Correctional Facility.
thecamdenchronicle.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee will welcome a new face when Neil Thompson takes office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt Stowe....
westkentuckystar.com
Murray collision leaves one injured
A two-vehicle accident in Murray on Friday sent one person to the hospital. Murray police responded to the accident at the intersection of 4th and Chestnut streets, where they learned 56-year-old David Garland of Murray had been struck by 30-year-old Patrick Davis of Dexter. Davis reportedly told authorities he had...
Comments / 0