The 480-ton superload scheduled to travel on I-24 today from Lyon County to Cadiz has been canceled and will resume Sunday morning. At 7 am, the third of five caravans of oversized industrial equipment will leave the Eddyville Riverport. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the riverport and I-24's Princeton-Eddyville exit 45.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO