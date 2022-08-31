ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton, TN

cilfm.com

Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested

The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
WATER VALLEY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Superload move along I-24 delayed until Sunday morning

The 480-ton superload scheduled to travel on I-24 today from Lyon County to Cadiz has been canceled and will resume Sunday morning. At 7 am, the third of five caravans of oversized industrial equipment will leave the Eddyville Riverport. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the riverport and I-24's Princeton-Eddyville exit 45.
LYON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Commercial car crash leaves one fatality

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — (KBSI) One driver is dead following a commercial auto crash near the Portageville exit on Missouri I-55. Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri Highway Patrol has confirmed the fatality, while saying one lane is closed as officers work the scene. Vehicles involved include an SUV and...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
WSMV

Metro Police investigating homicide in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Madison on Thursday morning. According to police, officers performed a welfare check at an apartment on Sealey Drive in Madison around 6:30 a.m. after gunshots were called in. A woman’s body was found inside the residence and detectives are treating...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

Earthquake reported in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A earthquake was reported on September 2nd at 1:36 pm about 6 miles from Mathews, Missouri. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported to be a magnitude of 2.6 with a depth of 21.2 km. There was no reported...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
104.1 WIKY

Superload Traveling Through Kentucky Expect Back-Ups

A specialized hauler plans to move a 480-ton superload along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties on Friday morning. This superload plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m., CDT, and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24 to U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend

Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Dresden Enterprise

Two dead after Sunday morning shooting in Martin

A woman and a man were both killed in a shooting incident early Sunday morning, Aug. 29 on North College Street in Martin. According to a press release from the Martin Police Department, Marcetta Ross, 31, of Martin and Camarri Harper, 18, of Union City were both found dead by Martin police officers.
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Arrest Made in Calloway County Bank Robbery on Thursday

An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery in Calloway County on Thursday. Kentucky State Police say 56 year old Robert P. Riley, of Water Valley, was identified as the person responsible for the robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel. Post 1 reports said Riley was...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Three Injured In Cadiz Crash

A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
CADIZ, KY
KFVS12

2 juveniles arrested in connection with Mayfield burglary

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a business burglary. According to Mayfield police, they responded to a business on West Broadway for an alarm and a report that there were two people going in the front window. When they arrived, they said the front window was broken.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Work zone for intersection improvements in Murray starts Wednesday

MURRAY, KY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans lane restrictions at a busy intersection north of downtown Murray on Wednesday, Sept. 7. This work zone is to allow placement of concrete pavement at the intersection where U.S. 641-Business meets KY 2075 and KY 2595. This is at the intersection of East Chestnut Street and North 4th Street.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg

A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Lives Interrupted: Illegal Eviction Led to Wrongful Taking

SOUTH FULTON, TN — One of the town’s six police officers was waiting at a stop sign in a squad car as Joe Nery and his two kids walked by. The officer made Nery wait for an hour and a half in a church parking lot before two women who drove a black pickup truck with big wheels and tinted windows showed up. They wore T-shirts and jeans.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
WBBJ

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas under investigation by FBI

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff is being investigated by the FBI. The FBI has confirmed they searched several locations in Gibson County Thursday. According to FBI Public Affairs Officer Elizabeth Clement-Webb, FBI agents searched locations including Sheriff Paul Thomas‘ residence, The Orchard House Transitional Home, Alliance Staffing Group, and the Gibson County Correctional Facility.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District

The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee will welcome a new face when Neil Thompson takes office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt Stowe....
HENRY COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Murray collision leaves one injured

A two-vehicle accident in Murray on Friday sent one person to the hospital. Murray police responded to the accident at the intersection of 4th and Chestnut streets, where they learned 56-year-old David Garland of Murray had been struck by 30-year-old Patrick Davis of Dexter. Davis reportedly told authorities he had...
MURRAY, KY

