Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Texas Tech announces Centennial Champion, starts new mascot journey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Months after the nine-year-old black stallion, best known to fans as “Buzz” was announced as the horse to replace “Fearless Champion,” Tech fans throughout Texas all chimed in on what his name should be. Gift prizes from United Supermarket were at stake, especially since the company was heading up the contest.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: Texas Tech introduces Centennial Champion as new Masked Rider companion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Texas Tech announced the new name for the successor to Fearless Champion: Centennial Champion. A 75-year-old Lubbock man trekked through the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for a cancer research fundraising event. James Livermore participated in the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Research Foundation (MPNRF) and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Replay of Frenship-Lubbock Cooper on My Lubbock TV

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The big game of this week came down to the wire in Woodrow. You can watch a replay of Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) 6, UVerse 1014, Dish...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Centennial Champion to Succeed Fearless Champion as Texas Tech Mascot

Texas Tech University has revealed Centennial Champion as the official name of the Masked Rider’s new horse. Centennial Champion, also known as Buzz, a 9-year-old quarter horse gelding from Lubbock, will take his first ride during Texas Tech football’s 2022 season opener on Saturday (Sept. 3) against Murray State.
LUBBOCK, TX
City
Cactus, TX
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

Red Raider fans tailgating early for season home opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Excitement has been building for Sept. 3 for quite some time and the wait is over. Fans spent the whole day tailgating to gear up for the first home football game of the season. “We got here early this morning at eight o’clock to get our...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday

Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech’s Newest Horse Gets A Timely Stage Name

The Masked Rider has been officially riding a black horse for Texas Tech since the Gator Bowl in 1954. Many horses and many riders have donned the Scarlet and Black with the tradition spanning nearly 70 years. In the last couple of decades, it's been a yearly turnover for the Masked Rider, but for the first time since 2013, Texas Tech has a new official Masked Rider horse.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper Football, full game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Frenship playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Dalhart football player injured in game passes away at UMC Children’s

DALHART and LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dalhart High School football player has died after sustaining a head injury during a game, according to a social media post by family. Sophomore Yahir Cancino was hurt during the fourth quarter of a junior varsity football game against Sundown High School in Dimmitt on Thursday.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Nacho Daddy is here with their food truck

LUBBOCK, Texas—These aren’t just nachos, these are Nacho Daddy nachos. This food truck is serving up for Lubbock and surrounding areas for a good cause. Keep up with them on FB and Instagram: FB: NACHO DADDY, @NACHODADDY806.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Godbold Cultural Center May Be Demolished for Housing Soon

Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2601 19th Street) could be demolished soon to make way for huge new structures. According to EverythingLubbock, "if the proposal follows through, several structures in the 2600 block of 19th Street would be demolished. Those include the historic Godbold Cultural Center which ties in with the popular J-Café and the Lutheran Student Center."
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

What you need to know for Texas hunting season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - September 1 kicked off hunting season in Texas, specifically dove hunting. Game Warden Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Aaron Sims, says even if you had a hunting license last year, it’s time to renew it. “Everybody will need to check their hunting licenses because if you...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Here’s what fans need to know before Texas Tech’s first football game

LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raiders are preparing for Saturday’s game against the Murry State Racers. Here’s what you need to know about parking, concessions and more:. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Texas Tech University, said there would be new things to be aware of before attending a home game and some rules have stayed the same.
LUBBOCK, TX

