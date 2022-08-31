Read full article on original website
KCBD
Texas Tech announces Centennial Champion, starts new mascot journey
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Months after the nine-year-old black stallion, best known to fans as “Buzz” was announced as the horse to replace “Fearless Champion,” Tech fans throughout Texas all chimed in on what his name should be. Gift prizes from United Supermarket were at stake, especially since the company was heading up the contest.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Texas Tech introduces Centennial Champion as new Masked Rider companion
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Texas Tech announced the new name for the successor to Fearless Champion: Centennial Champion. A 75-year-old Lubbock man trekked through the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for a cancer research fundraising event. James Livermore participated in the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Research Foundation (MPNRF) and...
KCBD
WATCH: Replay of Frenship-Lubbock Cooper on My Lubbock TV
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The big game of this week came down to the wire in Woodrow. You can watch a replay of Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) 6, UVerse 1014, Dish...
fox34.com
Centennial Champion to Succeed Fearless Champion as Texas Tech Mascot
Texas Tech University has revealed Centennial Champion as the official name of the Masked Rider’s new horse. Centennial Champion, also known as Buzz, a 9-year-old quarter horse gelding from Lubbock, will take his first ride during Texas Tech football’s 2022 season opener on Saturday (Sept. 3) against Murray State.
KCBD
Red Raider fans tailgating early for season home opener
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Excitement has been building for Sept. 3 for quite some time and the wait is over. Fans spent the whole day tailgating to gear up for the first home football game of the season. “We got here early this morning at eight o’clock to get our...
55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday
Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
Texas Tech’s Newest Horse Gets A Timely Stage Name
The Masked Rider has been officially riding a black horse for Texas Tech since the Gator Bowl in 1954. Many horses and many riders have donned the Scarlet and Black with the tradition spanning nearly 70 years. In the last couple of decades, it's been a yearly turnover for the Masked Rider, but for the first time since 2013, Texas Tech has a new official Masked Rider horse.
22 Lubbock Restaurants That Out-of-Towners Absolutely Need to Try
If you're coming to Lubbock for a sporting event, to see your college student or just to visit the 806, you need to know that we have so many great local restaurants. If you're having trouble deciding where to go, this list of 22 local spots will help. 22 Lubbock...
KCBD
NOON NOTEBOOK: Salvation Army celebrates 100 years in Lubbock with gala event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army is celebrating 100 years in Lubbock with its “A Stroll Through Time” event, according to Major Dawn Worthy. The public is encouraged to attend the event on Sept 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the The Overton Hotel & Conference Center. The...
KCBD
WATCH: Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper Football, full game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Frenship playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
KCBD
End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Sept. 2
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores for Friday, September 2. Jayton 48 - Klondike 42 (3OT)
KCBD
Texas Tech vs. Murray St. - routes, parking for the Red Raider faithful
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Any fans going to Texas Tech’s home opener against Murray State may want to leave early if they plan on taking 19th street to get to the stadium. Construction there will slow down traffic throughout the season. “I would suggest just coming down Marsha Sharp...
everythinglubbock.com
Dalhart football player injured in game passes away at UMC Children’s
DALHART and LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dalhart High School football player has died after sustaining a head injury during a game, according to a social media post by family. Sophomore Yahir Cancino was hurt during the fourth quarter of a junior varsity football game against Sundown High School in Dimmitt on Thursday.
everythinglubbock.com
Nacho Daddy is here with their food truck
LUBBOCK, Texas—These aren’t just nachos, these are Nacho Daddy nachos. This food truck is serving up for Lubbock and surrounding areas for a good cause. Keep up with them on FB and Instagram: FB: NACHO DADDY, @NACHODADDY806.
KCBD
Lubbock couple completes ultramarathon; trekking 155 miles, strengthening marriage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock couple is back in town after competing in an ultramarathon, trekking 155 miles while carrying all of their supplies on their back. Ken and Jana Stephenson completed RacingThePlanet: Lapland, a race through the northern region of Finland. Competitors traversed the Finnish countryside in stages....
Lubbock’s Godbold Cultural Center May Be Demolished for Housing Soon
Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2601 19th Street) could be demolished soon to make way for huge new structures. According to EverythingLubbock, "if the proposal follows through, several structures in the 2600 block of 19th Street would be demolished. Those include the historic Godbold Cultural Center which ties in with the popular J-Café and the Lutheran Student Center."
KCBD
What you need to know for Texas hunting season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - September 1 kicked off hunting season in Texas, specifically dove hunting. Game Warden Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Aaron Sims, says even if you had a hunting license last year, it’s time to renew it. “Everybody will need to check their hunting licenses because if you...
Lubbock bakery hosts re-grand opening with new ownership
LUBBOCK, Texas — Amarillo’s first-ever cupcake-only bakery, The Ruffled Cup, was opened in 2010 by Deanna Hurt. When she decided to expand in 2016, she chose to land in the Hub City. Sara Kunkel has been with Hurt from the get-go. “I worked for her for 10 years,” Kunkel said. “I know the business side of […]
everythinglubbock.com
Here’s what fans need to know before Texas Tech’s first football game
LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raiders are preparing for Saturday’s game against the Murry State Racers. Here’s what you need to know about parking, concessions and more:. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Texas Tech University, said there would be new things to be aware of before attending a home game and some rules have stayed the same.
PHOTOS: Viewer images of rain in Lubbock, across the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas — With the downpour of rain Lubbock and the South Plains saw between Sunday and Wednesday, EverythingLubbock.com got a downpour of images from viewers! Check out these images from each of the days: Sunday, August 28 Monday, August 29 Tuesday, August 30 Wednesday, August 31 You can email any pictures you have to […]
