Players not on South Carolina's dress list: Georgia State
South Carolina opens up the 2022 season at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night and looks to be down two players. After the Gamecocks arrived to the stadium and took the field to get stretched out, wide receiver Corey Rucker emerged from the tunnel in crutches and a boot. Head coach Shane Beamer had previously announced that Rucker would be out for this game.
Recruiting news and notes from Williams-Brice Stadium
South Carolina’s first home game of the season is set to attract several top targets from the class of 2024. Prospects from the 2023 and 2025 classes are also slated to be on hand at Williams-Brice Stadium for the Georgia State game. The Gamecocks staff will get to spend time with several of their 2023 commitments, too.
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. South Carolina
No. 1 Clemson Takes on In-State Rival South Carolina. 📍 Columbia, S.C. (Stone Stadium) 🗓 Friday, Sept. 2 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers are hitting the road for the first time this season to Columbia, S.C. to take on its in-state rival on Friday, September 2 at 7:00 p.m as part of the Palmetto Series presented by S.C. Education Lottery. The match will stream on ESPN+.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5 The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-6.
WLTX.com
One on One with Spencer Rattler
The Spencer Rattler era is just hours away from its official beginning. The former Oklahoma quarterback is ready to make his mark in Columbia.
An inside look at new features in Williams-Brice Stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chris Rogers is the Executive Associate Athletics Director for Administration at the University of South Carolina. He says crews are in a sprint to get Williams-Brice Stadium up and running for the beginning of the Gamecocks season on Saturday. “It’s always exciting looking forward to a...
abccolumbia.com
Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks kick off their season this weekend. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis. Join us...
“Sir Big Spur” is back: University of South Carolina keeps name of live mascot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Just kidding… the University of South Carolina has again changed the name of its live mascot… back to its original name. The name, “Sir Big Spur,” was changed to “The General” earlier this week. A name the school felt was more reflective of how the athletics department became known as the […]
golaurens.com
Red Devils knock off Bulldogs to remain undefeated
Clinton took care of Newberry, in workmanlike fashion, 34-20, Friday night for the Red Devils third win of the 2022 season. But Red Devil Football Head Coach Corey Fountain was not pleased with the execution of plays by the offense. Playing reserves Bryce Young and Tyshuwan Richardson at quarterback, in...
South Carolina Athletics launches Gamecocks+ streaming service
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Just in time for football season, the University of South Carolina Athletics Department is giving fans the inside scoop on all things Gamecocks sports. Gamecocks+, an all-new, subscription-based streaming platform launched on Sept. 1, is available to all current Gamecock Club members at no additional cost. In addition to Gamecocks news and […]
thecomeback.com
South Carolina’s rooster mascot changes name again
For the second time this week, the South Carolina Gamecocks have announced that their live rooster mascot has a new name, and somehow, they’ve ended up back right where they started. Back in early August, reports trickled out that the school might have to change the name of their...
letsbeardown.com
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PUNTER WITH THE SINGLE WORST PUNT YOU WILL EVER SEE...
Check out this insane video where the South Carolina State punter looked pretty foolish... South Carolina State was set to punt back to Central Florida on 4th and 19 until the punter took the ball and started running. The punter went about 10 yards past the line of scrimmage before he punted the ball. I have never seen something like that in my life...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley to Present the Keynote Address at Ignite Women’s Conference
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.— The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is thrilled to announce that Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, will be the keynote speaker for the first-ever Ignite Women’s Conference. Staley will participate in a moderated Q&A luncheon as well as a photo session, allowing attendees to take images with the hall of fame coach and player.
moderncampground.com
Big Rig Friendly RV Resort Ready for Football
Big Rig Friendly RV Resort (South Carolina) is ready for the football kickoff and is already getting a lot of bookings, the RV resort shared in a press release. The park is located in West Columbia at 336 Gardner’s Terrace Road, approximately one mile from the State Farmers Market.
live5news.com
SLED investigating on-campus deaths at UofSC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is looking into two on-campus deaths that happened at the University of South Carolina. SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated. Details are limited at this point. There is no official word yet...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
townandtourist.com
50 Best Things To Do in Columbia, SC (All Ages!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. South Carolina’s capital Columbia is a city packed with exciting spots. With heartwarming hospitality from locals and easily navigable streets, this city is a great place for tourists. The city has so much to offer from family-friendly parks to historical sites and lots more.
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson welcomes new Commanding General
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Wednesday Fort Jackson welcomed its new commanding general. Brigadier General Jason E. Kelly will become the 53rd Commanding General for the Fort. Brigadier General Patrick Michaelis is retiring to becomes the Commandant of Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University. Kelly has served 28 years in the...
FOX Carolina
SLED locates missing, endangered man in Newberry, cancels alert
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’ve cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory for 71-year-old Larry Lindsay. Law enforcement says Lindsay was located safe - and thanks the community for their assistance.
WRDW-TV
Checkpoints, DUI crackdown to continue through Labor Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the U.S, on average, one person dies every 45 minutes in a crash involving a driver who was drinking before they picked up the keys. The U.S. Department of Transportation says about 30 percent of all traffic deaths nationwide involve a drunk driver. A family...
