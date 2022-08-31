South Carolina opens up the 2022 season at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night and looks to be down two players. After the Gamecocks arrived to the stadium and took the field to get stretched out, wide receiver Corey Rucker emerged from the tunnel in crutches and a boot. Head coach Shane Beamer had previously announced that Rucker would be out for this game.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO