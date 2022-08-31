Read full article on original website
The Worst Airports in the World for Flight Delays and Cancellations, According to New Data
Bleary-eyed after midnight, I reloaded the United Airlines app for the umpteenth time, desperately hoping my 8 p.m. flight to London Heathrow, now scheduled for 1:30 a.m., would finally start boarding. Instead, I received a text at 12:39 a.m.: my flight had been canceled. Perhaps it shouldn’t have come as...
These airlines have canceled and delayed the most flights so far in 2022
The 17 biggest US airlines canceled 3.20% of domestic flights between January and June, twice the rate in the first half of 2021.
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love
At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
JetBlue, Southwest, and United Won't Leave You Stranded This Labor Day
If you traveled during any of the peak holidays this summer, there's a good chance your flight was delayed or outright cancelled. Demand has surged in 2022, making up for losses during the pandemic years, but airline and staffing issues have forced some airlines to cut capacity through the summer.
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
An American Airlines passenger says her 11-year-old daughter was required to check her carry-on for a flight to North Carolina and hasn't got it back 2 months later
After their connecting flight was canceled, Beth Gill's family had to sleep on window ledges in the Charlotte airport using backpacks as pillows.
Delta Air Lines pilot pleads with passengers to complain after their flight is canceled twice
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
5 things you should stop doing on airplanes, according to a flight attendant
Denise Kulhmam has been a flight attendant for more than 30 years — and some of her biggest pet peeves may be things you do regularly.
Woman says American Airlines barred her from flight as they ‘didn’t like her tone of voice’
A woman has accused American Airlines staff of barring her from boarding a flight as they “didn’t like her tone of voice”. Kyleema Norman tweeted on Sunday (7 August) about her experience when catching an AA flight from LaGuardia Airport, New York, to Grenada in the Caribbean.Ms Norman, who is Black, called the interaction with one airline manager an “outrage of racism”.“BANNED from boarding American three-hour-delayed flight because I spoke up!” Ms Norman wrote on Twitter.A deputy superintendent at New Visions school in Brooklyn, she was travelling with her daughter, Bobbie.“All the other passengers except my daughter and I were...
An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to
An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
CNBC
This 41-year-old left the U.S. for Bangkok and lives a 'luxurious lifestyle' on $8,000 a month
Jesse Schoberg began plotting his escape from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where he was born and raised, when he was a teenager. "It's your typical small town in the Midwest: small, quiet, not too much adventure," he tells CNBC Make It. "I always knew that I wanted to get out and explore the world."
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
I took a 10-hour flight from Los Angeles to Paris. Here are the 8 biggest mistakes I made on my trip.
An Insider reporter shares the biggest lessons she learned from her mistakes on a long-haul flight abroad.
Airport urges passengers not to show up 5 hours early because it's causing overcrowding
The fear of long lines amid the summer travel chaos appears to have led some passengers to arrive much earlier than Stansted Airport recommends.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year. Imagine retiring early and spending the rest of your life on a cruise ship visiting exotic locations, meeting interesting people and eating delectable food. It sounds fantastic, but surely it’s a billionaire’s fantasy, right?. Not according to Angelyn Burk, 53,...
American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state
American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
The wing of a United Airlines plane hit another jet after 2 inexperienced airport workers misjudged the gap, report says
Ramp workers used a tow tug to push back the United plane, but the winglet clipped a jet's horizontal stabilizer, The Wall Street Journal reported.
I flew on United's aging Boeing 767-300ER from Boston to London in economy and the updated cabin made the plane feel like new
United Airlines has held onto its Boeing 767 aircraft and is retrofitting them with an upgraded cabin. The fleet is primarily used on international routes, though it is also flies some domestic routes, like to Hawaii. I flew on United's 767-300ER in economy and loved the cabin, which made the...
