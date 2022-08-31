St. Anthony's in Parma preparing for another year away from building after arson

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The buck stops -- and eventually gets freed -- in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- First responders in Parma are used to being dispatched to calls involving deer; however, an incident on Wednesday (Aug. 31) was definitely a first. It turned out a fairly large seven-point buck had its leg stuck on a Polish National Catholic Cemetery fence near Walters Grove. Both Parma fire and police departments were on the scene.
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Man rams car into another car in driveway; resident accuse neighbor’s guest of eating her tomatoes: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Criminal damaging, trespassing, menacing: Michael Drive. Police are looking for a 30-year-old Cleveland man who created a disturbance on Harrison Drive at about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16, then drove to a house on Michael and caused more trouble there. It’s unknown how the man caused...
Parma Heights completing one Greenbrier Commons project, eyeing NEO Soccer Facility demolition
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Minor and major projects are planned at Parma Heights’ Greenbrier Commons. Falling into the former category is a current effort by city workers at the front entrance of the community center. “This was something the service department brought to my attention,” Mayor Marie Gallo said....
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
Several injured in car crash at West 65th and Clark Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a telephone pole at West 65th and Clark Avenue Saturday afternoon. The single car crash happened around 4:50 pm. Four people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital two were in critical condition and two others in...
Jeff Heigl’s deft hands bring bright new look to St. Adalbert’s Church in Berea: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- After decades, the brick facing on columns enhancing the front entrance to St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 66 Adalbert St. in Berea, had begun to deteriorate. “The brick began falling off and cracking,” said church facilities manager Jeff Heigl. His solution was to use manmade stone to...
Local students, staff still burned out of Catholic school after arson
Eight months after an arson fire ripped through St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School in Parma, students and staff remain burned out of their building.
Meet the Bay Village native whose new job is to grow Cleveland’s population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sara Greicius left Cleveland in 2011 for college, then moved to New York City after graduation. Now she’s back in Northeast Ohio and working to convince others to follow her lead.
K-9 officer, handler don’t disappoint: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Those who have followed me over the years know I like to really get involved in the details of a story, but I did not intend to become this involved in the stories surrounding COVID-19. Yes, I tested positive and it stinks!. Luckily, I was fully vaccinated...
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 3 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. This post will be updated. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 35, Woodridge 27. No. 4 Chardon 31, Naples First Baptist Academy (Fla.) 24, OT. No. 1 St. Edward 13, Cherry Creek (Colo.) 9. No. 12 Cleveland Heights 22,...
Lorain kennel full, may euthanize for first time in years
Due to overcrowding at the Lorain County Dog Kennel, three pups were set to be euthanized if they weren't adopted by Friday afternoon. But they "got a reprieve" after several adopters stepped up, Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad told FOX 8 Friday. They helped relieve the kennel's capacity — at least for today, he said.
Parma’s Valley Forge High School in need of bike donations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have a bike you’re not using anymore, consider giving it to Valley Forge High School in Parma. The school had a huge influx of refugee students from Ukraine. The Parma School District doesn’t provide buses for high school students, so they hope these...
Giving back, one tomato at a time: Elyria man helps Avon senior living center
A Northeast Ohio man is giving back to the senior living center that gave comfort to his wife in her final hours.
Woman accused of speeding, OVI, marijuana possession: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI and marijuana: I-90 A driver called the Westlake Police Department at 1 a.m. on Aug. 25 to report they were following a vehicle on I-90 that was traveling more than 100 mph and weaving all over the road. Officers observed the dangerous driving and stopped...
Here’s a (street) sign that school is back in session in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 21, and a Wooster man, 18, were arrested at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 after they were caught carrying stolen street signs on West Bagley Road. Police on patrol spotted the men. The older man was carrying a West Bagley sign and the younger man was holding a Daisy Avenue sign.
Woman arrested for Elyria man’s murder
Elyria police announced Thursday they have a woman in custody in the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his home.
Pitch made to put Cleveland Glenville’s 100-year-old Cory United Methodist Church on National Registry of Historic Places
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cory United Methodist Church, which has served the Glenville community for 100 years and has had its share of history making moments, could be on its way to earning a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Cory received unanimous approval last week from the...
Raising Cane's Set to Open in Avon This Year, Seven Hills in 2023
Raising Cane's is coming to your city, probably
Brook Park police arrest couple stealing plastic flowers, coins from graves in Holy Cross Cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Brook Park man, 62, and a Brook Park woman, 56, were arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23 after they were caught stealing plastic flowers from graves in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. Someone called police about a suspicious man who was removing...
