Cornelius, OR

For two seats in Cornelius election, only one candidate

By Mark Miller
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 4 days ago
The vacant seat will have to be filled by appointment, according to the city recorder.

John Colgan has filed to run for election as a Cornelius city councilor this November.

However, the first-term incumbent is the only one — leaving a second seat set to become vacant at the end of Council President Luis Hernández's term.

Colgan and Hernández were first elected in 2018 to four-year terms that expire on Jan. 1, 2023. Colgan, a math teacher at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove, is a shoo-in for a second term after filing unopposed.

The candidate filing period in Cornelius for the November election closed Tuesday, Aug. 30. By law, it cannot be reopened.

"Per the charter and code, the vacant position will be declared, and the opening will be advertised," explained Debby Roth, Cornelius city recorder/treasurer, in an email. "Applications will be accepted, and interviews held."



Assuming at least one person who didn't file to run for the seat this fall steps up to apply for the appointment, the vacant council position will be filled by a majority vote of the rest of the City Council, rather than by city voters.

In Cornelius, the top two vote-getters running for city councilor are elected. That system is used by neighboring Forest Grove and many other small cities, differing from larger Hillsboro and some other cities in which candidates run for specific seats or positions on the council.

Meanwhile, Cornelius Mayor Jef Dalin is running for another two-year term.

Dalin became mayor in 2011 after then-Mayor Neal Knight was recalled from office . He was elected to a full term in 2012 and has been continually reelected since then.

Political newcomer Chris Barriere, a juvenile counselor for Washington County, has also filed to run for mayor.

By Mark Miller
Editor-in-Chief, Washington and Columbia counties
mmiller@pamplinmedia.com


 

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
