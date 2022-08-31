Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Never Responsible Nellie
This week, at least 55 voters who showed up to participate in the 2022 election process may be disenfranchised — their votes will not count due to a series of failures — and the finger pointing between the Board of Elections, Election Systems & Software (ES&S), and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is in full bloom.
Early voting mishap: New RI machines displayed wrong candidates on Spanish ballot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The new touch-screen ballot machines being used in this year’s election erroneously displayed some 2018 candidates on the Spanish-language ballot during early voting, Target 12 has learned. The error affected voters who chose to use the new ExpressVote machine and selected a Spanish ballot in Providence, Central Falls, Pawtucket and Woonsocket, […]
Uprise RI
Muñoz: WPRI should heed Governor McKee’s call for debate inclusion
“The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.” – Ida B. Wells. It is 2022, and the number of working class Rhode Islanders, and candidates of color running for local, congressional, and statewide offices has been a light for the state of Rhode Island. As interests in change and grassroots momentum has grown, our collective light has stretched onto the institutions that have had the privilege of serving as mediums of democracy and civic engagement. Some truths that we have discovered are ugly. Bad institutional policies such as Nexstar/WPRI’s exclusionary debate criteria have ignited the hyperpolarization we face in our country today. Discretionary power by the local TV station and inconsistent application of its own exclusionary debate criteria has propped up insider candidates, with donor driven agendas, which perpetuate the same insider political system that gave us 38 Studios, UHIP, and Tidewater Landing.
GoLocalProv
RI Election Tech Failure Sparks Criticism of Gorbea and Board of Elections, 55 Votes Lost
Robert Rapoza, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Board of Elections, issued a statement on Friday admitting a major error in the voting process. One person who is not answering questions is Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea -- Democratic candidate for Governor of Rhode Island. GoLocal reached out...
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders stumped, unaware of multiple candidates ahead of primary elections
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Islanders showed off their knowledge, or lack thereof, of candidates across multiple different races. With a board showing the candidates in the Providence mayoral, gubernatorial, and second congressional race, ABC 6 News asked the public if they knew or recognized their candidates. In conjunction...
McKee under fire in contentious Dem primary debate
The incumbent governor and his four rivals battled for advantage during a freewheeling televised exchange.
Mass. Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl: The Boston.com interview
"This is my one time in life to do something very significant to a state that has been very good to me and my family." The MassGOP’s endorsed candidate for governor has a portrait of one of the most prominent Democrats of the last century — and to ever hail from Massachusetts — on his wall.
oceanstatecurrent.com
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Rhode Island
(The Center Square) – Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously or accidentally. (These are the most dangerous jobs in America.)
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - September 2, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes failed transparency in Central Falls, blame it on the intern, and SERENA. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and...
RI public schools to require teaching Asian American history
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Dan Mckee signed a new bill into law Saturday that requires Asian American history and culture be taught in Rhode Island schools. The law applies to all public elementary and secondary schools in the Ocean State and ensures that they provide at least one unit of teaching on Asian American, […]
Turnto10.com
McKee signs bill to bring Asian-American history to Rhode Island schools
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee signed a bill on at Saturday's Taiwan Day Festival to bring Asian-American history to Rhode Island schools. The ceremonial bill signing took place during the Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races at the Festival Pier. The new piece of legislation will require...
Turnto10.com
'All-trimester' abortion clinic set to open in Maryland, one of few in America
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (TND) — An abortion clinic set to open up in Maryland will reportedly offer abortions up to 34 weeks gestation, one of only a handful in the nation to do so. Partners in Abortion Care is planning to open after Labor Day in College Park, Maryland,...
ABC6.com
‘I’m in it,’ says Nirva LaFortune on running to become Providence’s education mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Nirva LaFortune said she’s running to become Providence’s education mayor. It’s a platform she’s deeply passionate about. “I’m committed and ready to take full responsibility for transforming our schools,” LaFortune said. “There are many families who reply on a public education to provide for their children. They can’t afford $30,000 to send their kids to private school.”
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket Mayor says Winters Elementary set to open Tuesday
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Henry Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket is set to welcome students on Tuesday following an unexpected delay last week. Mayor Donald Grebien said the school district received a certificate of occupancy for the building, making it safe for students to return to the classroom. "In...
Turnto10.com
Vendor admits its 'human error' led to ballot mistakes
(WJAR) — A state vendor admits that its "human error" led to incorrect names being listed in four races appearing on some electronic devices used for early voting in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Board of Elections said four races on the Spanish language ballots on new ExpressVote machines...
johnstonsunrise.net
Watching out for their Johnston neighborhood
It was back on June 4, 2021, when Johnston Town Councilwoman Lauren A. Garzone — in conjunction with the Johnson Police Department — launched and held the town’s first-ever Neighborhood Watch Program. Garzone, a Johnston native who has lived in District 2 all her life and is...
Turnto10.com
Trademark names filed for former Dunkin' Donuts Center
The place in Providence we all call the Dunkin' Donuts Center, or the Dunk for short, is getting a new name. The announcement is expected later this month, but Gov. Dan McKee let the cat of the bag during NBC 10’s gubernatorial debate. According to the United States Patent...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the most seniors in Rhode Island
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Turnto10.com
Escobar Farms in Portsmouth to light off Fourth of July fireworks
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Fourth of July fireworks will finally be held at Escobar Farms in Portsmouth on Saturday night. Louis Escobar and his family have hosted an annual fireworks display at his family farm for the past 29 years. The display will light up the sky after the...
rinewstoday.com
RI again faces millions in fines for developmental disabilities consent decree non-compliance – Gina Macris
For a second time, the state of Rhode Island is facing multi-million dollar fines for non-compliance with a 2014 consent decree which seeks to enforce the rights of adults with developmental disabilities to live regular lives in their communities. The state was in the same position about this time last...
