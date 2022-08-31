“The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.” – Ida B. Wells. It is 2022, and the number of working class Rhode Islanders, and candidates of color running for local, congressional, and statewide offices has been a light for the state of Rhode Island. As interests in change and grassroots momentum has grown, our collective light has stretched onto the institutions that have had the privilege of serving as mediums of democracy and civic engagement. Some truths that we have discovered are ugly. Bad institutional policies such as Nexstar/WPRI’s exclusionary debate criteria have ignited the hyperpolarization we face in our country today. Discretionary power by the local TV station and inconsistent application of its own exclusionary debate criteria has propped up insider candidates, with donor driven agendas, which perpetuate the same insider political system that gave us 38 Studios, UHIP, and Tidewater Landing.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO