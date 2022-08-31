Read full article on original website
1 person hospitalized after shooting in east Charlotte, Medic confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously in east Charlotte Friday night. According to Medic, the incident occurred in the area near Farm Pond Lane, not far from Albemarle Road. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident,...
'No warning, no communication' | Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire to clear up confusion on hair policy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are concerned after they say policies are being enforced inconsistently and affecting their safety. The policy causing confusion among firefighters determines how they are allowed to wear their hair while on duty. "The grooming policy, so many policies, are...
Zero Tolerance in Schools Can Have Life Changing Consequences
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Just this week, in 3 days, at 3 different schools in rock hill, three different guns were found. Two of those made their way into buildings, one high school and one middle school. The other was found in a car in yet another high school parking lot.
3 shot, 1 dead in Gastonia Friday night, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and two others injured on Friday night. Officers responded to a shooting call on North King Street, not far from West Airline Avenue, around 9:50 p.m. An 18-year-old man was found outside at the...
'It’s just the sign of the times' | CMPD offers new incentives to recruit officers amid shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police departments across the country are struggling to attract new officers and keep the ones they already have. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is no different. “It’s just the sign of the times, a lot of people can work home now with corporate jobs and get paid...
Waxhaw police chief announces retirement
WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw police chief has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the month. Chief Michael Eiss first came to the Town of Waxhaw as a sergeant in November of 2002 and was appointed chief of police in 2006. “I have put my...
'It shouldn't exist': State-funded program supplements child care employee pay but it's not enough
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic taught us all the importance of child care and the problems with what many call a broken system. Teachers say they aren't getting paid well, and the business model means facilities struggle to stay open while North Carolina parents struggle to afford the care in the first place.
Charlotte organization aims to assist students and families experiencing homelessness
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 4,000 CMS students will be housing insecure this school year, that's thousands of students living with other family members, in a hotel, or in a car. To tackle the problem, a local organization called Charlotte Family Housing is looking to empower working families experiencing homelessness.
Charlotte mentor group looks to help students succeed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based nonprofit "Be There Dad" is stepping up to help Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launch an initiative to get more male volunteers and mentors on all of its campuses this school year. "We're open to do whatever the leadership of the school needs us to do to help...
How to pack healthy school lunches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As families settle back into the back-to-school routine, many parents are hoping to ensure their kids have the healthiest start to the year. Packing lunches may feel like a chore for some caregivers but doctors say nutrition plays a vital role in kids’ ability to grow and develop in the classroom.
New Union County teacher returns to former school, as roughly 100 vacancies remain
A Union County woman returned to her hometown school district to fill a teaching vacancy, as dozens of other positions remain open. In an update Monday on the first day of the 2022-23 school year, Union County Public Schools said the current number of teacher vacancies was at 101. In the week before classes resumed, Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said the number of vacancies was 118. Overall, Houlihan said 95% of classes had a teacher and each district school had a staffing plan to cover any other vacancies.
Police: NC man killed during argument over Walmart parking spot
Concord, N.C. — A Charlotte man was arrested Thursday after police said he got into an argument with another man over a parking spot at a Walmart in Concord. Anthony Scott Amey was charged with felony hit and run. Investigators said Amey and Leon Phillip Fortner, 55, also from...
'A law is a law, but flexibility is flexibility' | NC lawmaker reacts to school boards defying state law
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of students across our area returned to the classroom this week. School started later than usual for most this year, it’s all thanks to a North Carolina law state law forcing schools to start the Monday after the 26th. But this...
North Carolina releases performance grades for the 2021-22 school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina education officials released testing results for each district statewide for the 2021-22 school year Thursday, and the results showed most schools are still feeling the effects of learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Public Instruction released full data for each district...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is donating 20,000 laptops to eligible county residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, Mecklenburg County and The Center for Digital Equality have partnered together to provide 20,000 refurbished laptops to qualified adults in Mecklenburg County. The initiative is funded by the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) and is part of MeckTech Connect, a Charlotte Mecklenburg Library partnership...
How safe is Concord Mills for shoppers?
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer-involved shooting that included a foot pursuit through the mall during the middle of the day has many folks wondering how safe Concord Mills Mall is for shoppers and diners. The incident on Wednesday was the latest in several incidents of criminal activity over the last three years.
Chesterfield County man admits to using information from stolen mail to steal millions
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — A Chesterfield County man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to using information from stolen meal to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from multiple victims. The man referred to himself and his girlfriend as the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.”. Michael...
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police has identified two of the three suspects from Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. Wuanell Hernandez, 21, of Charlotte, and Christian Tyson, 21, of Kannapolis, were charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Police say they originally received a call that three...
Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
2 injured following overnight shooting in South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning in Charlotte's South End, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at least one of the victims was shot on Carson Boulevard near the Fire House Bar and Lounge. Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
