Rock Hill, SC

WCNC

3 shot, 1 dead in Gastonia Friday night, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and two others injured on Friday night. Officers responded to a shooting call on North King Street, not far from West Airline Avenue, around 9:50 p.m. An 18-year-old man was found outside at the...
GASTONIA, NC
York County, SC
Government
Rock Hill, SC
Government
Rock Hill, SC
Education
York County, SC
Education
City
Rock Hill, SC
County
York County, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Waxhaw police chief announces retirement

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw police chief has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the month. Chief Michael Eiss first came to the Town of Waxhaw as a sergeant in November of 2002 and was appointed chief of police in 2006. “I have put my...
WAXHAW, NC
WCNC

Charlotte mentor group looks to help students succeed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based nonprofit "Be There Dad" is stepping up to help Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launch an initiative to get more male volunteers and mentors on all of its campuses this school year. "We're open to do whatever the leadership of the school needs us to do to help...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to pack healthy school lunches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As families settle back into the back-to-school routine, many parents are hoping to ensure their kids have the healthiest start to the year. Packing lunches may feel like a chore for some caregivers but doctors say nutrition plays a vital role in kids’ ability to grow and develop in the classroom.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Union County teacher returns to former school, as roughly 100 vacancies remain

A Union County woman returned to her hometown school district to fill a teaching vacancy, as dozens of other positions remain open. In an update Monday on the first day of the 2022-23 school year, Union County Public Schools said the current number of teacher vacancies was at 101. In the week before classes resumed, Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said the number of vacancies was 118. Overall, Houlihan said 95% of classes had a teacher and each district school had a staffing plan to cover any other vacancies.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

North Carolina releases performance grades for the 2021-22 school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina education officials released testing results for each district statewide for the 2021-22 school year Thursday, and the results showed most schools are still feeling the effects of learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Public Instruction released full data for each district...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

How safe is Concord Mills for shoppers?

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer-involved shooting that included a foot pursuit through the mall during the middle of the day has many folks wondering how safe Concord Mills Mall is for shoppers and diners. The incident on Wednesday was the latest in several incidents of criminal activity over the last three years.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police has identified two of the three suspects from Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. Wuanell Hernandez, 21, of Charlotte, and Christian Tyson, 21, of Kannapolis, were charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Police say they originally received a call that three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

2 injured following overnight shooting in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning in Charlotte's South End, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at least one of the victims was shot on Carson Boulevard near the Fire House Bar and Lounge. Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
