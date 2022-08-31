Strangers Surprise Man Battling Cancer With Pop-Up Car Show

The 33-year-old battling brain cancer was treated to a front row seat to a classic car show organized by family, friends, and strangers, just for him.

Tyler Bain is a 33-year-old man who has been battling brain cancer, and people close to him knew he needed a little sunshine. Some of Bain’s favorite things are the smells and sounds of classic cars, so it was clear what needed to happen.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Bain has always wanted to restore a car and have his own classic car, but he says he won’t get the chance because he has a rare form of stage 4 brain cancer.

"I saw several cars driving down this road that I would consider my dream cars and I would consider cars and I would love to own, love to help get restored someday," Bain said.

"I wanted to have some sort of vehicle like this, but my timeline has been shortened," Bain said.

Bain had battled the illness before, and this time, his wife, Bree, says it’s not good.

"We found out last week that the cancer treatments weren't working anymore. And so we started thinking of bucket list items. What are things that he wanted to do?" said Bree Bain.

What he wanted was to see his dream cars, so Bree took to Facebook, where a complete stranger named Brian Michaelis took it from there to organize a car meet at the Bain family house.

"I mean a couple gallons of gas, come out here show our support to the family, and I think everybody had a great time. And why not? That's kind of the question, why not do things like this more often?" Michaelis said.

Bain said the kindness touched him and he is motivated to keep moving forward. We don’t normally share this on Motorious, but there is a GoFundMe setup for the family, if you want to donate here.