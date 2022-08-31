ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, MD

Two Salvadoran Men Wanted In Maryland For Sex Crimes Apprehended At Dulles Airport In DC

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Dulles International Airport Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Joe Ravi CC-BY-SA 3.0

Two Salvadorian nationals living in Maryland - one of whom was reportedly fleeing prosecution - wanted for sex crimes were busted by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Washington Dulles International Airport, according to authorities.

The agency announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31 that this month, officers apprehended Jose Efrain Mejia Alas, 34, who had been living in Germantown, and Juan Anitportan Lara Ramos, 50, an Essex resident, who are both wanted in Maryland for sexual abuse claims.

Alas was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 21 as he attempted to board a flight to El Salvador, while Ramos was taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection officers on Thursday, Aug. 18 after he arrived on a flight from El Salvador.

Alas is wanted in Montgomery County on two counts of second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor, and other charges after entering the US illegally six years ago, according to CBP officials. Ramos is wanted in Baltimore for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

In both cases, officers confirmed with the wanting jurisdictions that the warrants remained active, and they verified the identities of both travelers as the subjects of those felony-charged warrants, officials noted.

Both men were turned over to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

Alas faces deportation back to El Salvador once his case concludes, investigators noted. Ramos is a lawful, permanent resident in Baltimore County.

“Customs and Border Protection officers continue to support our local law enforcement partners by identifying and arresting travelers who are wanted on a variety of criminal charges, including these heinous sex crimes allegations,” Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, DC said in a statement.

“Border security remains a critical mission for CBP, and one that we take very seriously because it helps to ensure the safety of our communities.”

Daily Voice

Police Locate Family Of Infant Found Abandoned In Baltimore Alleyway

Police in Baltimore were able to track down the family of a baby girl who was found abandoned in a stroller in a Baltimore alleyway, according to officials. The little girl was found around 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in the alleyway off of the 1500 block of Broening Highway, and was dropped off at the SED station.
Daily Voice

Woman At Large After Possible Abduction At Baltimore Mall: Police

Police in Baltimore are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a woman wanted for a possible abduction. An alert was issued by the Baltimore Police Department’s Western District as they investigate an incident that happened on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Mondawmin Mall on Liberty Heights Avenue.
Daily Voice

PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF

A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report

Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
