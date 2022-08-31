ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Post-holiday ramp closures scheduled on I-275 in Wayne County

The ongoing rebuild of I-275 in Wayne County will require crews to close additional ramps along the corridor after the Labor Day holiday weekend. Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, crews will close the westbound I-94 ramp to southbound I-275. During the ramp closure, ramp traffic will be directed to continue west on I-94 to Haggerty Road, then eastbound I-94 to southbound I-275. The ramp is expected to reopen in mid-September.
Officials say that missing 15-year-old Laken Lewis from Commerce Township has been found

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on August 18, 2022. Officials state that Lewis was found on Saturday in northwest Detroit by Oakland County’s sheriff’s detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release she was found in company with several people.
Oakland County sets aside $8.5 million for senior initiatives

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has given the OK to $8.5 million in initiatives to support older residents across the county, improve senior centers and prevent elderly abuse. Approved unanimously Thursday by the commission, the initiatives will go toward funding some updates to local senior center and reinstating the...
State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month

LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
Is anything ever going to be done about the viaduct?

Trucks getting stuck in Dexter’s viaduct is funny, until it’s not. Long-time Dexter resident Barb Fike was on her way into town for an appointment the last time a truck got stuck in the viaduct. “I had to reroute through Westridge subdivision to Dexter-Pinckney to Island Lake to...
You may qualify for utility credit for power outage during storm

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who were without power for days after a storm on Monday, Aug. 29, can apply for a $25 credit from the utility companies. The Michigan Public Service Commission mandates the credit and sets the criteria to apply:. –An outage of more than 120 hours...
Body Found in Oakland County Lake

The body of a man in his 20s was discovered floating in Williams Lake in Waterford Township. A Brightwood Court resident reported seeing the body just off shore shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Waterford Township Police press release. An officer went into the lake and retrieved the...
25-year-old drowning victim found in Waterford Lake identified

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez from Chiapas, Mexico was found floating in Waterford Township's Williams Lake Thursday morning. Investigators say that he accidentally drowned. New links: One dead in Saginaw County after several traffic crashes...
Nonprofit calls for public power in Ann Arbor amid power outages

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Three days have passed since Monday’s storms, and DTE reports 68,000 customers remain without power. With residents frustrated by another widespread outage, a nonprofit in Ann Arbor hopes the city will establish its own public power utility. It just shouldn’t be like this, that...
