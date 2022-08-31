Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an Oakland County lake. The discovery was made at 9:41 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) by a resident on Brightwood Court in Waterford Township, according to authorities. The resident told police that a body...
Trooper on motorcycle injured after rear-ending vehicle in northern Oakland County
A motor trooper is recovering after their motorcycle crashed into the back of vehicle waiting to turn in Oakland County on Friday. Michigan State Police said a trooper on a motorcycle was heading northbound on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township
'Do not drink the water': Multiple cities in Oakland County under Boil Water Advisory after storms slam SE Michigan
Residents in Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township are being told not to drink the water after severe weather caused a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) station on Monday.
huronhub.com
Post-holiday ramp closures scheduled on I-275 in Wayne County
The ongoing rebuild of I-275 in Wayne County will require crews to close additional ramps along the corridor after the Labor Day holiday weekend. Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, crews will close the westbound I-94 ramp to southbound I-275. During the ramp closure, ramp traffic will be directed to continue west on I-94 to Haggerty Road, then eastbound I-94 to southbound I-275. The ramp is expected to reopen in mid-September.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials say that missing 15-year-old Laken Lewis from Commerce Township has been found
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on August 18, 2022. Officials state that Lewis was found on Saturday in northwest Detroit by Oakland County’s sheriff’s detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release she was found in company with several people.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man’s body found floating in lake in Waterford Township -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake. Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an...
Body found floating in lake in Waterford Twp. identified as 25-year-old man from Mexico
A body found facedown in Williams Lake two days ago was revealed to be that of a young native of Mexico, authorities in Oakland County confirmed.
Detroit News
Oakland County sets aside $8.5 million for senior initiatives
The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has given the OK to $8.5 million in initiatives to support older residents across the county, improve senior centers and prevent elderly abuse. Approved unanimously Thursday by the commission, the initiatives will go toward funding some updates to local senior center and reinstating the...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month
LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
Auto shop burns as firefighters battle late morning blaze in Macomb County
A vehicle service shop in Warren went up in flames Friday morning, blocking traffic in the area as fire crews rushed to extinguish the blaze.
thesuntimesnews.com
Is anything ever going to be done about the viaduct?
Trucks getting stuck in Dexter’s viaduct is funny, until it’s not. Long-time Dexter resident Barb Fike was on her way into town for an appointment the last time a truck got stuck in the viaduct. “I had to reroute through Westridge subdivision to Dexter-Pinckney to Island Lake to...
nbc25news.com
Boil water advisory lifted for Mt. Morris, parts of Mt. Morris Twp, Vienna Township
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. -UPDATE: The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, has announced that the precautionary boil order for the City of Mt. Morris, as well as the sections of Mt. Morris and Vienna Townships, has been lifted. The advisory was issued Wednesday, out of an abundance of caution due...
The Oakland Press
You may qualify for utility credit for power outage during storm
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who were without power for days after a storm on Monday, Aug. 29, can apply for a $25 credit from the utility companies. The Michigan Public Service Commission mandates the credit and sets the criteria to apply:. –An outage of more than 120 hours...
‘We think it’s the right thing to do:’ Southeast Michigan school district to place armed guards in schools for upcoming year
The Anchor Bay School District voted 6 to 1 in favor of putting armed personnel in schools for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year as an added measure of security, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What inspectors found during follow-up safety inspection of Belle Isle giant slide
DETROIT – The Belle Isle giant slide made international headlines after riders were seen going airborne on the way down, but why was it allowed to open when it posed an apparent safety risk?. The viral videos of the giant slide, which is operated by the Michigan Department of...
deadlinedetroit.com
Body Found in Oakland County Lake
The body of a man in his 20s was discovered floating in Williams Lake in Waterford Township. A Brightwood Court resident reported seeing the body just off shore shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Waterford Township Police press release. An officer went into the lake and retrieved the...
Tens of thousands of Detroit residents, senior citizens, still without power
Over 53,000 DTE customers remain in the dark after Monday’s near hurricane-level winds brought more than 3,300 down power lines across Metro Detroit. Residents have now gone five days without power.
nbc25news.com
25-year-old drowning victim found in Waterford Lake identified
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez from Chiapas, Mexico was found floating in Waterford Township's Williams Lake Thursday morning. Investigators say that he accidentally drowned. New links: One dead in Saginaw County after several traffic crashes...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nonprofit calls for public power in Ann Arbor amid power outages
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Three days have passed since Monday’s storms, and DTE reports 68,000 customers remain without power. With residents frustrated by another widespread outage, a nonprofit in Ann Arbor hopes the city will establish its own public power utility. It just shouldn’t be like this, that...
