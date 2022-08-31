Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Large Salt Lake City party ends in ‘gang-related’ shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured a 32-year-old man early Saturday morning. The investigation started at 1:23 a.m. when police “received multiple calls” about gunshots being heard near 1700 South 4100 West in Salt Lake City’s industrial neighborhood. During the response, dispatchers […]
POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed […]
Gephardt Daily
Logan man convicted of $600,000 worth of securities fraud
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal jury convicted a Logan man of securities fraud after a 3-day trial found him guilty of scamming his victims of $600,000. Thomas Fairbanks, 69, now faces sentencing yet to be scheduled for his fraudulent activities as CEO...
KUTV
Search underway for two suspects in shooting at party in Salt Lake industrial area
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for help from the public to identify two suspects in a gang-related shooting at an industrial part of Salt Lake. One person sustained non-life threatening injuries. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said officers were called out to reports...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
UTA Police officer shoots suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority shot a suspect near a Salt Lake City Trax platform late Thursday night. Police responded to the incident near 900 South and 200 West around 9:30 p.m. According to a witness who spoke with KUTV at...
KUTV
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
Employee caught redhanded at Glenwild Golf
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 23-year-old male employee of Glenwild Country Club on Thursday, September 1. The employee was caught on video with items stolen […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
Man dead, woman wounded in Sandy shooting
SANDY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police investigators are on the scene of a double shooting that left a man dead and woman hospitalized in stable condition. Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger told Gephardt Daily officers responded to a shots-fired call Friday about 10:30 a.m. in...
Man shot, killed outside 'Sneaker Con' in downtown SLC
One person was shot and killed in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon after leaving a sneaker convention.
KSLTV
One injured in shooting at large SLC party, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 32-year-old man injured after a large Salt Lake City party. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received multiple calls about gunshots being heard near 1700 South and 4100 West, a part of the city’s industrial neighborhood.
Police looking for suspects after shooting at party in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police are looking for a pair of suspects after a shooting took place at a party early Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslnewsradio.com
UTA officer shoots robbery suspect
SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition this morning after being shot by a UTA police officer Thursday night. The UTA said the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. An individual approached two officers at approximately 9 p.m....
KSLTV
Suspected Utah drug trafficker arrested with dozens of pounds of drugs, 17 guns
WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was arrested with dozens of pounds of various drugs and 17 guns in a drug bust of a Utah man using a search warrant. Of the 17 guns recovered, two were stolen. In addition to the weapons, law enforcement agencies found 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 points of cocaine and 5,000 fentanyl pills according to a release from the Department of Justice.
11-year-old girl stabs mother in Sandy
An investigation is underway after police say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mom in the chest Friday afternoon in Sandy.
eastidahonews.com
Utah mother stabbed by 11-year-old child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing...
KUTV
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on 5600 West in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A male driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Salt Lake County after police said he lost control and ran into a brick wall. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on 5600 West near 6300 South in West Jordan. Sgt. Brian Schaaf...
Missing in Utah: In search of Maren Carlson
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – What happened inside the Cunningham home was shocking. In November, a woman called 911 and said she had been held hostage and was tortured. But what happened to Maren Carlson was also tragic. “(Carlson) was a little spitfire,” said her great-granddaughter Shaunee Cunningham. “She did not act her age. […]
kjzz.com
Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
KUTV
Argument over stolen e-bike led to double shooting in Tremonton, report says
TREMONTON, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators said an argument over a stolen e-bike led to a man shooting two other men late Wednesday night in Tremonton. Richard Barlow, 24, was booked into the Box Elder County Jail Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and carrying a weapon while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Comments / 1