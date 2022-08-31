Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds A Splash Of White To This Mostly Blacked Out Air Force 1
Since the beginning of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, we’ve seen a wealth of both simple and bold colorways alike. And adding to the former is yet another neutral-dominant offering, which adds a splash of white to what is otherwise yet another instance of “Triple Black.”
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”
Every year around the Holiday Season, Jordan Brand gifts us with an Air Jordan 11. In the past, we’ve seen the return of the “Concord” and “Bred” as well as the debut of new and innovative make-ups like the “Jubilee” and the self-lacing AJ11 Adapt. For 2022, the Jumpman is going a bit against the grain, translating the colorway of the AJ11 Low “Cherry” to the silhouette’s mid-top trim.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns In “Beef And Broccoli” Colorway
Back in November of 2021, Jordan Brand reintroduced the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG in a “Black/Gum” colorway. Fast forward almost an entire year and the winterized model is scheduled to make another appearance, this time in the previously-released “Beef And Broccoli” colorway. Arriving right in...
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Borrows The Air Max 95’s Original Colorway
Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”
Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 97 Gets Repetitive, Literally
Christian Tresser revolutionized swoosh-branded footwear in 1997 when he designed the Nike Air Max 97. As the sneaker celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Swoosh has been dressing it up in dozens of compelling new styles. Recently, a kid’s-exclusive ensemble emerged pairing muted black, reflective silver and vibrant orange. Most of...
sneakernews.com
Hazard Orange Accents The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Swoosh”
The Nike Air Force 1 Low’s roster of styles is long enough to encompass those of various silhouettes’. For its latest proposition, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design has indulged in a predominantly muted ensemble complete with vibrant orange swooshes. Akin to other pairs included in expansive collections by...
sneakernews.com
Graffiti-Dressed Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Sample Revealed
Virgil Abloh explored a wide range of techniques, styles, and motifs up to his unfortunate passing. And when he used the Air Force 1 to bridge the gap between Louis Vuitton and Nike, the designer dressed the much-beloved silhouette in graffiti. Abloh’s vandalism would not end there, evidently, as he’s also left his tag atop this Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid sample.
sneakernews.com
UNDERCOVER Brings Technical Modifications To Its Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration
“UNDERCOVER” may not be one of the immediate names that comes to mind when thinking about Nike’s current most important collaborators, but the Japanese institution has a track record that speaks for itself. As part of the Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary, the Jun Takahashi-led imprint has reimagined Bruce Kilgore’s made-for-basketball design as a technical footwear proposition.
sneakernews.com
Navy And Teal Color Up The Nike Air Force 1 React
As one of the premier cushioning systems in the running ethos, The Swoosh has reconstructed its most iconic silhouettes with the widely adorned React technology for reimagined streetwear comfort. After a brief hiatus, the collection returns with the Nike Air Force 1 Low React in a cool collection of blue hues with a unique twist, separating the opposing Air and React technologies down the middle.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview
Although 2022 still has four months left (and dozens of sneaker releases scheduled), several Air Jordan retros for Summer 2023 have entered the rumor mill. Nostalgia sells and pairs like the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” from 2006 are proof given that their rumored return after an 11-year-break has already led some netizens to express their need for the shoes on social media. Previously-seen color palettes also emerged as part of the anticipated lineup, which has been leaked by reliable source @zSneakerHeadz via YouTube: “White Infrared” takes over the Air Jordan 7; a “Toro Bravo” arrangement emboldens the Air Jordan 6; and the Air Jordan 13 is set to indulge in a “Black Flint” update to its beloved “Flint” look.
hypebeast.com
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I”
To the uniformed, the Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” collaboration may seem entirely random, but it makes more sense when considering that the shop’s founder, Beth Gibbs, is wife to UNION LOS ANGELES‘ frontman, Chris Gibbs. At quick glance, the...
sneakernews.com
Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve
Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets An Early Fall Look
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra may not be the most coveted of the brand’s staple cushioning technology, however its arrival in a sleek collection of Gray, Black and Orange tones garners a closer look. In comparison to its tonal counterparts, the tricolored silhouette is disparate as a fall-ready...
sneakernews.com
This Kid’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Various Shades Of Blue
The Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to play an important role in the brand’s lineup of products, having recently emerged in a kid’s-exclusive ensemble pairing white with shades of blue. As is the case with the iconic “White-on-White” style of Bruce Kilgore’s creation from 1983, the newly-surfaced...
sneakernews.com
This Premium Nike Air Max 90 Is Straight Money
As Nike Air Max continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, some of its most popular silhouettes from over the years keep emerging in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: A Nike Air Max 90 prepped for what seems to be a money-inspired collection. Akin to a recently-surfaced take on the...
