411mania.com
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey's WWE Clash At The Castle Status
Ronda Rousey, as of midweek, was reportedly not scheduled to travel to Cardiff, Wales for Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey was originally earmarked for the show at Principality Stadium, but WWE changed up its initial plans for the Baddest Woman on the Planet.
411mania.com
WWE News: Big Names Sitting Ringside at Clash at the Castle, Cody Rhodes on Road to Recovery Video, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– A number of big names were shown sitting ringside tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, including WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. Also in attendance were the newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury. Fury announced that he would be attending the...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/2/22)
The WWE Clash at The Castle go-home episode of SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. You can access the complete spoilers from the taping by clicking here. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have his Two-Year Championship Celebration on SmackDown,...
411mania.com
Tyson Fury Is Open To Possibility Of Full-Time WWE Career, Triple H Weighs In After Clash At The Castle
As previously noted, Tyson Fury appeared at today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, where he punched out Austin Theory to prevent a Money in the Bank cash-in. During the postshow media scrum, Fury addressed the possibility of joining WWE in a full-time role after his boxing career, with Triple H also commenting on it.
411mania.com
Billy Gunn On Working With Chyna In WWE, His Turning Point In His Battle With Addiction
In a recent interview on The Sessions, Billy Gunn discussed working with Chyna in WWE, the turning point in his battle with addiction, and much more. You can read his comments below. Billy Gunn on working with Chyna in WWE and his reaction to Chyna’s passing: “My best friend. She...
411mania.com
Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Show, Recent TV Tapings
– PWInsider reports that The Good Brothers vs. The OGK for the Impact Wrestling Team Titles is going to open tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Also, Impact will reportedly start teasing the debut of NJPW star Yuya Uemura very soon. It could start as early as tonight’s edition of Impact.
411mania.com
Spoiler On WWE Star Returning to Company
A former WWE star is set to return to the company very soon, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman is returning to the company, with several sources confirming that he will be at Monday night’s episode of Raw in Kansas City. Strowman is a former...
411mania.com
WWE News: WWE Says It Is ‘Wrestling,’ Drew McIntyre Talks Clash at the Castle Match
– WWE has officially declared itself “wrestling’ on social media. Twitter is currently in the midst of a trend where companies and more have been sharing tweets that describes their brand in one word. The WWE Twitter account posted to describe itself, perhaps surprisingly to anyone who knows how focused on “sports entertainment” as it is, as:
411mania.com
Wild Boar Talks About His NXT Release And Upcoming Match Goals
With NXT Europe preparing to launch soon, a number of NXT UK Superstars have been released from contracts. Wild Boar is among the names of the released, and spoke to PWMania about his experiences and what he’s preparing for going forward. “Being under contract afforded me a lot of good things. When I had that injury they really helped me out over at WWE. I couldn’t have asked for better care. I’m very grateful for my time there. On the flip side of that, there wasn’t a lot of chance for me to wrestle how I really wanted to. Now I’m hustling to get work and show the world what I’ve become in the past 4 and a half years,” he said.
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
411mania.com
Details On Warner Bros. Discovery’s Plans For TNT & TBS, How AEW May Be Affected
TNT and TBS are under new ownership due to Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger, and new details lay out potential plans for the networks and how AEW would factor in. Warner Bros. and Discovery merged back in March and since then, WBD CEO David Zaslaz has been shaking up the existing structures in order to make the new company profitable. That has seen a lot of controversial moves such as the cancelling of the Batgirl movie and several shows on HBO Max getting cancelled, with others like Batman: Caped Crusader likely to be shopped to other networks instead of HBO Max.
411mania.com
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (All Out Special) Review 9.03.22
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (All Out Special) Review 9.03.22. Hey there people, AEW dropped a special episode of Elevation today and since Elevation is kind of my beat here we are. This one is all about hyping up All Out so a lot of the participants from that event are in action here. We’ve got Swerve in Our Glory, The Acclaimed, Dark Order, and more. Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard are on commentary.
411mania.com
GCW/Black Label Pro 4 Cups Stuffed Results 9.2.22: Jon Moxley Confronts Nick Gage, More
GCW and Black Label Pro teamed up for their 4 Cups Stuffed show in Friday with Jon Moxley & Nick Gage coming face to face, plus more. You can see the full results from the FITE TV-airing show, which took place in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, below courtesy of Fightful:. *...
411mania.com
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Takes Out Chris Jericho On Dynamite, Women’s Tag Match Clip
– Bryan Danielson took advantage of a save by Daniel Garcia to take out his All Out opponent in Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson beat Jake Hager on Wednesday’s show and when Jericho tried to attack after the match, Garcia got involved which allowed Danielson to his Jericho with a running knee:
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre Warns Tyson Fury To Stay Out Of His Match at WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre knows Tyson Fury will be at ringside for his match at WWE Clash At The Castle, and he has some advice for Fury. Fury spoke with Gorilla Position for a new interview from Cardiff and talked about how Fury, who has teased a match with McIntyre, will be at ringside. McIntyre made fun of Fury accidentally calling the event Battle at the Castle, saying:
411mania.com
Backstage Update on Plans for AEW Full Gear
– As previously reported, it’s rumored that AEW Full Gear will likely take place in Newark, New Jersey later in November. Fightful Select has an update on AEW’s backstage plans for this year’s pay-per-view event. According to the report, AEW will likely tape an episode of TV...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Hello everyone, it’s time for the go home show for Clash at the Castle. A reminder that WWE taped this episode last week, which makes sense as trying to travel to Wales on Friday night for a show relatively early tomorrow morning would just be a nightmare for all the talent involved. If you’d like spoilers you can find them HERE. Tonight we’ve got some wrestling when Karrion Kross makes his in ring return to the company, Hit Row and Maximum Male Models will have a dust up, there’s a Viking Rules match when the Viking Raiders battle New Day, and of course a celebration of Roman Reigns hitting the two year mark for his Universal title run. Two full years in the modern era is genuinely remarkable. This also naturally is the last chance for WWE to sell you on Clash at the Castle, so expect Drew McIntyre to show up and mess with Roman, plus there will be some kind of interaction between Sheamus and Intercontinental champion Gunther as they’re gearing up to just beat the crap out of each other at that event as well. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the (recorded) action.
411mania.com
WWE Clash at the Castle Post-Show Press Conference Livestream
– WWE is streaming a live press conference for Clash at the Castle. You can check out the livestream below:
