Detroit, MI

Business owner says power outage made him an easy target for thieves

By Kimberly Craig
 3 days ago
The owners of the Car Zone Repair Shop in Detroit said they'll be spending the night at the shop after thieves drove through their gate and stole a Dodge Charger as well as thousands of dollars worth of tools.

"There's good karma and there's bad karma," said Rob Hachem.

Hachem said his family's business has never been hit by thieves in the 15 years they've been in operation on West Chicago on the city's west side.

"My family is absolutely distraught over this right now. It's uncalled for and it's just not right," he added.

Hachem said they had power during the storm and after. But Tuesday afternoon he said the business lost partial power. "I guess when we went home, the power just completely went out."

Hachem and his family believe the outage made them a target.

Thieves started with the dogs Hachem had on the property as security, using burgers to lure them into an area where they were then blocked in. Hachem says he found the burger wrappers nearby.

And no electricity rendered the shop's surveillance cameras useless.

"Normally, we have bright lights out here. We have a camera system. We've been here 15 years with no issues. The one day that we had our power out overnight, this happens," he said.

It remains unclear whether falling limbs caused the outage affecting Hachem's repair shop.

And if power has not been restored by nightfall, Hachem said he and others will be spending the night at the shop.

"If the power is still out, we're definitely going to stay here throughout the entire night and sleep in the facility. That way, if anything does occur, we're here to prevent it."

