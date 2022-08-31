Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
Photo: Heather Lynn Olson has been missing for more than a month. Her family believes she is in Minneapolis. (Supplied) A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs...
Search continues for man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair
Authorities continue to search for a vulnerable man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The State Fair Police Department says there is little to update regarding the search for Brian Nienstadt, who became separated from his group on the state fairgrounds and hasn't been seen since.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
ccxmedia.org
Thousands of Invasive Carp Pulled from Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake
Crews removed more than 3,700 invasive common carp from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale this summer. Add that to last year’s haul of more than 3,900 carp, and the group believes it has removed 65 percent of the carp in the lake. The city of Robbinsdale shared photos of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
fox9.com
Twin Cities labor leaders celebrate resurgence 'This is a historic moment'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Twin Cities union leaders gathered Saturday in Minneapolis to honor progress made in Minnesota for workers' rights, just as the labor movement is seeing a resurgence locally and nationally. The annual barbeque, hosted by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, had several union speakers in attendance, including...
fox9.com
Apple River stabbing: Wisconsin Judge rules Nicolae Miu will stand trial
HUDSON, Wisc. (FOX 9) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a teenager and injuring four others during a tubing trip on the Apple River in Wisconsin will stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Friday in a preliminary hearing. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman found there...
fox9.com
Minneapolis park board cuts power to two houseboats off Nicollet Island
Minneapolis park board cuts power to two houseboats off Nicollet Island. There are two houseboats moored off Nicollet Island, and they were warned that they had to leave by Thursday or enforcement action would be taken. However, in an interview with FOX 9, one of the owners said the houseboat is his home and he’d like to stay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
Website Names “Minnesota’s Best Sandwich”, But it Isn’t a Sandwich At All
A food website has released a list of all the states and the best sandwiches that come from them. The item named for Minnesota is technically a sandwich, but also not at the same time. A sandwich is defined by Dictionary.com as an item of food consisting of two pieces...
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
Cut fiber cable on North Shore shows serious ramifications
For KSTP-TV Krystal Fasier reports, “Federal records show a former Minneapolis officer who was found guilty in connection to the murder of George Floyd is now in a federal prison. Thomas Lane is now in custody at Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado, just outside of Denver.”. For...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man missing after leaving northern Minnesota cabin, failing to arrive home
A public appeal has been issued to find a 72-year-old man who has gone missing in northern Minnesota. James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, was last seen at his cabin on Sturgeon Road in Side Lake, north of Hibbing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Family members said he'd planned to leave...
mprnews.org
78 farms in Minnesota have been owned by the same families for a century. Find out what their future looks like
The Minnesota State Fair is underway. And fair officials are honoring 78 century farms — those places where one family has fared the same land for 100 years or more. That got Cathy thinking about the history of homesteading and the future of family farms as agriculture changes in the region. Jill Nathe is deputy general manager of the agriculture and competitions department at the Minnesota State Fair, where this year, 78 Minnesota Century Farms are being honored.
viatravelers.com
Minnesota Renaissance Festival: Best Things to Do in 2022
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is a fun-filled weekend filled with amazing performers and delicious food that can’t be missed. The festival offers something for everyone, including an old-world marketplace and even a wedding chapel. Whether you’re looking for something to do on your family vacation or just want to have some fun (and eat good food), the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has everything you need.
ccxmedia.org
Animal Humane Society Launches Vet Tech Training Program
The Animal Humane Society is tackling the nationwide shortage of veterinary technicians by developing a new training program of its own. The program will have classroom lessons and hands-on practice in Golden Valley and in clinics around the metro. “With this program, it’s going to be pretty intense over seven...
Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...
fox9.com
Body found after mobile home fire in Beltrami County; woman arrested
CASS LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder and arson in relation to a suspicious fire and death that occurred near Cass Lake on Tuesday. The suspect, of Bena, Minnesota, was arrested in Brooklyn Center and is currently being held...
willmarradio.com
SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Comments / 0