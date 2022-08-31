Chicago Bears claim NFL-high 6 players off waivers, including former 1st-round pick Alex Leatherwood

When the Chicago Bears let go 23 players Tuesday to reach an original 53-man squad, coach Matt Eberflus said roster churning would continue all season.

The Bears mixed it up in a big way Wednesday by claiming a league-high six players off waivers, including guard Alex Leatherwood, who was drafted in the first round (No. 17) by the Las Vegas Raiders last year. The Jacksonville Jaguars were next, claiming five players.

The Bears also added tight end Trevon Wesco (New York Jets) and four defensive players — cornerback Josh Blackwell (Philadelphia Eagles), defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (Buffalo Bills), nose tackle Armon Watts (Minnesota Vikings) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (Indianapolis Colts).

The Bears, who are seventh in the waiver claiming process based on the 2022 draft order, released nose tackle Khyiris Tonga — who appeared poised to start — along with cornerback Duke Shelley, guard Zach Thomas and linebackers Joe Thomas and Caleb Johnson.

They also placed wide receiver Tajae Sharpe on injured reserve with a rib issue to make room for the newcomers. Sharpe will not be able to return this year.

It’s not surprising Bears general manager Ryan Poles and his staff were busy. Poles was on the Kansas City Chiefs staff in 2013 when first-year GM John Dorsey executed seven waiver claims at the beginning of coach Andy Reid’s run.

Among those claims were safety Ron Parker, cornerback Marcus Cooper and defensive end Jaye Howard. All wound up signing lucrative multiyear deals, and Cooper and Howard eventually played for the Bears. Linebackers Dezman Moses and James-Michael Johnson and tight end Sean McGrath also played significantly for the Chiefs.

If the Bears get half that production out of their claims it will be a success. One of Eberflus’ favorite players in Indianapolis also came on a waiver claim. The Colts made six claims in 2017, the first year for GM Chris Ballard, who also was on Dorsey’s staff in Kansas City in 2013. Among those plucked off waivers was nickel cornerback Kenny Moore, who had been cut by the New England Patriots.

Leatherwood is interesting because he had great talent coming out of Alabama last year. The selection of an interior lineman that high by former Raiders GM Mike Mayock was criticized, and the plan to play Leatherwood at right tackle last season turned into a disaster as he was pushed inside to guard before the Week 5 meeting with the Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

Eberflus said he received positive reviews of Leatherwood from mentor Rod Marinelli, who was on the Las Vegas staff last season, and from assistant offensive line coach Austin King and defensive line coach Travis Smith, who both worked for the Raiders in 2021.

“We studied him on tape. We looked at him. We got nothing but good reports,” Eberflus said. “We’ll see where he goes from here. He’s going to develop his game.”

The Raiders overhauled the organization, and new GM Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels obviously didn’t like what they saw. Leatherwood was made available via trade but no one had interest.

By claiming Leatherwood, the Bears are on the hook for $5.9 million in guaranteed money remaining in his contract. So the Raiders were thrilled to see their former top pick claimed.

The 338-pound Tonga started all three preseason games, but the Bears have been searching for leaner and twitchier athletes.

Watts had five sacks as an interior lineman for the Vikings last season and played primarily in sub packages. He is due $2.54 million in the final year of his contract. Watts and Angelo Blackson are candidates to start alongside Justin Jones.

Wesco was a 2019 fourth-round pick out of West Virginia. He appeared in 40 games over the previous three seasons for the Jets, primarily as a blocker and on special teams. He has six career receptions.

Blackwell (Duke), Jonathan (Syracuse) and Weatherford (Miami of Ohio) were undrafted free agents this spring. Weatherford played well on special teams in the preseason.

Bears sign 14 practice squad members

The Bears on Wednesday announced the signing of 14 players to the practice squad: tight end Chase Allen; defensive linemen Trevon Coley, Micah Dew-Treadway and Sam Kamara; offensive linemen Dieter Eiselen and Lachavious Simmons; wide receivers Isaiah Coulter and Nsimba Webster; running back Darrynton Evans; quarterback Nathan Peterman; linebacker DeMarquis Gates; and defensive backs Thomas Graham Jr., Davontae Harris and A.J. Thomas.

The team is expected to sign offensive tackle Kellen Diesch to the practice squad soon.