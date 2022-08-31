ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Ronald Acuña’s postgame comments are worrisome

That 444-foot blast gave the Braves a 3-0 lead, and they ended up needed every ounce of the cushion, as Kenley Jansen would go on to surrender a two-run homer in the ninth. Thankfully, Jansen was able to avoid a total collapse and forced the next batter to groundout to end the game. It was a win the Braves desperately needed, but it wasn’t all smiles from Ronald Acuña, who had some very discouraging comments about his knee after the game.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed

The upcoming MLB free agency period is set to be filled with a multitude of veteran first basemen, from Yuli Gurriel to Josh Bell. New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo reportedly plans to join this group. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will be eligible to hit free agency […] The post Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Brandon Drury: Sustains head contusion

Drury was removed from Friday's win over the Dodgers due to a head contusion, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Drury was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning Friday and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Drury was removed as a proactive measure, but the 30-year-old will undergo testing and be monitored ahead of Saturday's matchup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Placed on bereavement list

Suzuki was placed on the bereavement list Saturday. Players are allowed to miss between three and seven games while on the bereavement list, so Suzuki will be unavailable until at least Tuesday. Chad Wallach was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to provide additional catching depth behind Max Stassi while Suzuki is sidelined.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers

Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Absent from Saturday's lineup

Paredes isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes returned to the lineup Friday against the Yankees but will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Jonathan Aranda will take over at the keystone and bat third.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Won't return in 2022

The Reds transferred Moustakas (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The transaction officially ends Moustakas' season while clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Spencer Steer, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. With Moustakas on the shelf, Donovan Solano should be locked into a full-time role at first base the rest of the way, allowing the Reds to rotate a number of players through the designated hitter spot. Moustakas ends his third season in Cincinnati with a .214/.295/.345 slash line across 285 plate appearances, marking the second straight year he'll finish with an OPS under .700. The 34-year-old is under contract for $18 million in 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Retreats to bench Saturday

Choi isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Although right-hander Clarke Schmidt is starting for the Yankees on Saturday, Choi will be on the bench for the fifth time in the last six games. Harold Ramirez is taking over at first base and batting cleanup.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Sports

Phillies add two from minors ahead of weekend series in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — With September arriving and active rosters expanding from 26 to 28, the Phillies on Thursday recalled catcher Donny Sands from Triple A and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Vinny Nittoli. Both players will be in uniform when the Phillies open a three-game weekend series with the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Exits Thursday's game

Yelich was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. There were no details immediately released by the team. Tyrone Taylor entered the game in left field in Yelich's place.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Heads to bench

D'Arnaud will sit Saturday against the Marlins. D'Arnaud homered twice in Friday's series opener, giving him 16 for the year, but his reward is a trip to the bench. A day off was likely coming regardless of how he performed Friday, as he's started six of the last seven games behind the plate. William Contreras will take over Saturday, catching for Bryce Elder.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits game early

Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning due to right leg soreness. Thursday marks the third time in the past seven days in which Jimenez's right leg issues have caused him to leave a game early or be held out of the lineup. The injury doesn't seem to be severe since he is listed as day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the issue likely means it will remain a problem down the stretch.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Saturday

Maldonado isn't starting Saturday against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Maldonado went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday but will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Christian Vazquez is starting behind the plate and batting fifth.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Remains on bench Saturday

Haggerty isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Haggerty returned to action to close out the Mariners' series against Detroit but will now head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Mitch Haniger is starting in right field and batting third.
SEATTLE, WA

