UPDATE: Omaha Police name officers involved in shooting Wednesday

UPDATE 12:05 p.m. 9/1/2022

The Omaha Police Department named the man killed in the officer-involved shooting on Wednesday as well as the two OPD officers.

Jason Martinez, who has 20 years of service with OPD, and Jennifer Turner, who has seven years of service with OPD were identified as the police officers who responded to a call that resulted in the death of 39-year-old Jacob M. Jamrozy.

Omaha Police Department Officer Jason Martinez

According to a press release, the officers were dispatched to 10037 R Street to assist a Douglas County Process Server in serving an immediate removal and protection order for Jamrozy who was a resident at the address.

The process server advised that Jamrozy may have hunting shotguns in the apartment.



According to police, the two uniformed OPD officers and the process server approached the apartment door and knocked.

Police say that Jamrozy opened the door holding a firearm.

One officer gave multiple loud verbal commands from just outside the apartment door for Jamrozy to drop the firearm, at which time he raised the firearm in the direction of that officer, say police. The officer discharged their service firearm, striking Jamrozy. He was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics.

A shotgun was recovered at the scene near the threshold of the apartment door where officers initially had contact with him. Police say that Jamrozy was alone in the apartment and no officers were injured in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the incident was captured on the officers' body cameras. The Papillion Police Department and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Deputy Chief Thomas Shaffer were also on the scene when 3 News Now crews arrived.

Martinez and Turner were placed on administrative, which is protocol following an officer-involved shooting.

Omaha Police Department Officer Jennifer Turner

PREVIOUS

The Omaha Police Department has confirmed an officer-involved shooting in southwest Omaha on Wednesday. One man is dead after being shot by an officer. Police say there is no active threat to the public.

The shooting happened in the Fairway Apartments near 100th and R Streets. A man in his 30s, armed with what believe was a shotgun, answered an apartment door around 2:30 on Wednesday as he was being served papers. A process server called for assistance from the police. At some point during the altercation police say an officer fired his weapon. The man was hit and pronounced dead on the scene.

