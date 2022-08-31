ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Rutland Raiders mascot goes into second retirement

By Tiffany Tan
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVWMJ_0hd4pxQa00
The crowd at a Rutland football game in 2021. Photo by Riley Norton

Rutland High School’s mascot was sent back into retirement just before students returned to school today.

The city school board voted 6-4 on Tuesday evening to retire the Rutland Raiders mascot, effective immediately. The majority of the board believes its Native American theme violates a new state law .

Signed into law in May, Act 152 directs the Vermont Agency of Education to create a “model nondiscriminatory school branding policy.” The policy would prohibit schools from having mascots or other identifying materials based on “the race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity of any person or group of persons” or any person or group “associated with the repression of others.”

The Agency of Education released the model policy in early August. It requires school boards to adopt and implement the policy — or a more comprehensive version — by Jan. 1, 2023.

At the beginning of the Rutland City school commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, the 11-member board ushered the model policy through the first of two required readings. The second reading is expected to take place at the board’s next meeting in September.

But half an hour later, fissures within the body re-emerged when a commissioner proposed to change the high school mascot, an action that the board had undertaken twice before as a policy-making body.

Commissioner Marybeth Lennox-Levins made a motion to “immediately retire” the Raiders name, imagery and any associated branding.

Commissioner Stephanie Stoodley countered that she didn’t see the point of getting rid of the Raiders moniker since its arrowhead logo had earlier been abolished. “The combination of the two was what the issue was in the beginning,” Stoodley said. “Now that we removed one part, we should be able to just stick with ‘Raiders.’”

Fellow commissioner Tricia O’Connor said there should be a way to “reimagine” the Raiders name in present times. “I don't see why we can't talk to the children in the community and ask them what they feel a ‘Raider’ embodies, and come up with some interesting illustrations that perhaps you'd like to use for the logo,” O’Connor said.

Another commissioner, Kevin Kiefaber, disagreed with these points. He said that in Rutland’s history, the term “Raiders” has been associated with a stereotypical image of Native Americans.

“You can’t just ignore that,” he said. “We still have students that are offended by that, and I think the sooner we stop using the ‘Raiders,’ the sooner those students are going to feel welcome in our schools.”

Years of debate; Process begins again

The long-running debate over the Rutland mascot has drawn national attention to the actions of the local school board.

In October 2020, a different composition of school commissioners voted 6-4 to retire the Raiders name and its arrowhead logo. This came after a group of students, staff and alumni expressed concerns about racism in the mascot’s origins.

A few months later, in February 2021, the board officially replaced it with the Ravens , a name that a group of Rutland High School students chose after seeking suggestions from city residents and other students in the district.

Local residents who opposed the change cited the Raiders’ legacy in the city.

This January, another set of commissioners voted 6-5 to reinstate the Raiders . The board chair at that time, Hurley Cavacas Jr., who has since retired, said he wanted to restart the process of changing the mascot because the process undertaken had been flawed.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Karen Bossi argued that immediately getting rid of the Raiders would leave students without an identity.

“I think that just makes us look more ridiculous than we already do,” Bossi said, “not being able to compromise and for dragging this out for three years.” She proposed keeping the old moniker until the school district administration comes up with an alternative.

The newest member of the school board, Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland City, was among the six commissioners who voted to retire the Raiders. Rutland Mayor David Allaire nominated him to fill a vacancy this spring, hoping he would help unify the board.

Also voting in favor of the mascot change were Lennox-Levins, Kiefaber, Sara Atkins-Doenges, Courtney Collins and Cathy Solsaa. Those opposed were Bossi, O’Connor, Stoodley and Charlene Seward. The board chair, Alison Notte, only votes to break a tie.

The board motion to retire the Raiders included a directive for the school administration to come up with a replacement mascot in time to meet the Agency of Education’s January 2023 deadline.

Superintendent Bill Olsen told VTDigger on Wednesday that he and other district officials will be considering how to proceed. “We have a pretty good process in place from the last time,” when the mascot was changed from Raiders to Ravens, he said.

It included setting up a student committee that developed criteria for choosing a new mascot, surveying the public for suggestions and asking students to vote on the finalists. “I imagine we’ll have something similar to this,” Olsen said.

When asked whether the Ravens could become one of the options, Olsen said it’s possible and depends on what the students and community members put forward.

The administration’s nominated mascot would then be presented to the school board for approval.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland Raiders mascot goes into second retirement .

Comments / 2

Related
Addison Independent

Myers takes over Eagle field hockey team — from Mom

BRISTOL — Following in the footsteps of a coach who led the program for three decades and racked up 11 state titles in the past 21 years, including four straight through 2021, offers a challenge for whoever takes over. What if the coach of that dynasty was also your...
BRISTOL, VT
Addison Independent

Stone leads local Devil’s Bowl victors

Middlebury’s Todd Stone won the main event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, when also Salisbury’s Gary English, Orwell’s Ed Bell and Cornwall’s Brian Blake broke through for their first victories on the dirt oval. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Addison Independent

Student takes time from class to fight fires

MIDDLEBURY — A.J. Rossbach, a Middlebury College student from Seattle, is breaking boundaries locally and nationwide as a volunteer at the Middlebury Fire Department. MFD is made up of 35 committed community members. Included in that cluster are five students a year who make up the college’s student volunteer portion of the group.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Sports
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Education
Rutland, VT
Education
Rutland, VT
Sports
Addison Independent

Editorial: Middlebury airport: How big is too big?

As East Middlebury residents, and particularly those who live closest to the Middlebury State Airport, attend meetings to adopt a new Master Plan for the airport it’s natural for those residents to resist growth that could further disrupt the neighborhood’s relative tranquility. And they are right to assume that more growth of hanger capacity, commercial buildings and other measures will increase flight activity.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
NECN

Child Hit by School Bus in Vermont

A child was hit by a school bus after being dropped off on Friday afternoon in Hartford, Vermont, according to police. Hartford police said they responded along with the Hartford Fire Department around 3:47 p.m. Friday for an incident involving a Hartford school bus and a child on Woodstock Road.
HARTFORD, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Retirement#Mascots#Native Americans#Ravens#Highschoolsports#The Agency Of Education
Addison Independent

Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport

The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Seward Family Restaurant in Rutland set to close permanently

RUTLAND, Vt. — A staple in the Rutland community is closing its doors on Sunday, after 75 years of business. Tom Seward, the owner of the Seward Family Restaurant, announced his retirement earlier this week. Originally opened in 1947 by his father, the restaurant started as a dairy and...
RUTLAND, VT
vermontjournal.com

Chester Festival on the Green

CHESTER, Vt. – The 2022 Chester Festival on the Green will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days. The Chester Festival on The Green is a free outdoor event celebrating Vermont culture, fine art, and authentic craftsmanship. For over 40 years, this annual event has been held as a hallmark kick off to the beginning of fall foliage season here in our Vermont town, where hundreds of people converge on our historic Green from all over New England.
CHESTER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WCAX

Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend

The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Soldier's remains returned home after missing for decades

HINESBURG, Vt. — After years without answers, a Vermont soldier is returning home to his family. “When we heard he was coming home, we were thinking a simple funeral. To see all of the people who care so much about him coming home, I mean some of these people are family, but many are here because they’re veterans," said Starlene Poulin Family of Pvt. Hathaway.
HINESBURG, VT
vermontjournal.com

Florence Gomez remembered at Springfield Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The family of Florence Gomez placed a memorial plaque this summer on the sidewalk going up to Springfield Hospital in recognition of Mrs. Gomez’s support for the “Pathway to Health.” During Springfield Hospital’s 2012-2013 Annual Campaign, funds were raised to construct a pedestrian walkway from the intersection of Park Street and Ridgewood Road up to the main entrance of Springfield Hospital. Mrs. Gomez, who passed away at the age of 91 in July of 2021, had been an advocate for this project for several years, and at the time of the unveiling of the new sidewalk in 2013, she was invited to cut the ribbon at the ceremony.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Emerald ash borer confirmed in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier officials say the invasive emerald ash borer has arrived in the Capitol City. The beetles burrow into and eventually kill ash trees. Local officials say they recently identified it and are now urging people to become familiar with the symptoms and signs. Bark on ash trees may be ripped away or there may be markings or exit holes. If it’s in the early stages, trees can also be injected with pesticides.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
Addison Independent

Monkton group looking to save beavers

The six-person committee, called Working with Wildlife, is raising funds to purchase devices that will offer the town a nonlethal means of handling the beavers and their dams in the Hollow Road area and other parts of Monkton. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in...
MONKTON, VT
WCAX

Richmond farm offering sunflower strolls, wagon rides

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Those looking for a little sunshine in their lives need look no further than Richmond. Farr Farms is hosting its sunflower walk for a second year. It’s four acres of flowers, and the pollinators are loving it. Erin Farr says people often ask how they...
RICHMOND, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy