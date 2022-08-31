Read full article on original website
secretseattle.co
A Remarkable Recreation Of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Just Opened In Seattle
You can now explore the stunning details of Michelangelo’s iconic work at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition! Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-sized, and never-before-seen perspective.
My Clallam County
Free concert set for Sequim Monday
SEQUIM — Local favorite Black Diamond Junction will present a free concert Monday, Sept. 5th. The outdoor concert, open to the public and family friendly, will take place in a field at John Wayne’s Rustic Waterfront Resort, 2634 W. Sequim Bay Road. The music will begin at 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawnchairs and blankets for seating.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Family-owned brewery now open in Lynnwood
What began as a passion project during the early stages of the pandemic has quickly become a dream turned reality for Brandon and Jordan Molina. This father-son duo has opened Peace of Mind Brewing at 18411 Highway 99 in Lynnwood, on Aug. 22. “We are excited to finally pour for...
kirklandreporter.com
A long time overdue: Pride on the Eastside
To celebrate Eastside’s LGBTQ+ community, including local artists and performers, businesses and organizations, Axton Burton (they/them) organized Redmond Pride. The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 3 at Redmond’s Downtown Park. Burton, a Redmond resident and LGBTQ+ activist, grew up in Duvall as one of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is forest bathing? The wellness practice is booming in the PNW
SEATTLE — Decades of researching the physiological and psychological benefits of time spent in nature indicate that humans function best with regular, purposeful experiences in nature. Forest bathing, at its core, is the act of connecting with nature. Cascadia Forest Therapy Founder Michael Stein-Ross said forest bathing is more...
KING-5
Grab a bite and explore other worlds at Mox Boarding House in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — In an increasingly digital world, analog tabletop gaming continues to grow in popularity. Mox Boarding House has locations in Bellevue, Seattle, and Portland and is opening a fourth spot in Chandler, Arizona. The multi-purpose game store features retail space with every imaginable tabletop game, places for...
MyNorthwest.com
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
southsoundmag.com
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
seattlerefined.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces back-to-back shows in Seattle
What is the holiday season without Trans-Siberian Orchestra?. The progressive rock group will bring their winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, for two shows — one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together
Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
5 things to know this weekend
As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go. King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey said areas of concern in King County are those considered part of the wildland urban interface, which is the transition zone between undeveloped wildland and human development.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: In the swim
It’s been a busy summer at Edmonds’ Yost Pool, and photographer Matthew Ralston captured this recent shot of lap swimmers, at left, and swim lessons, at right. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can...
southsoundmag.com
The Rise of Enumclaw
The room’s energy seemed to render Aramis Johnson speechless. “I was having so much fun I forgot,” the 26-year-old frontman of the Tacoma rock band Enumclaw confessed after blanking on some lyrics while the group played a song called “Cinderella.”. It was March, and the four-piece...
KOMO News
Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
A guide to Seattle’s Labor Day long weekend festivities
Labor Day festivities kick off today through the three-day weekend, and King County has become a huge tourist destination this time of year. Seattle is the No. 1 domestic destination for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Bookings. “A lot of it speaks to the resurgence of the cruise industry....
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s Newest Rooftop Bar Is Opening In September
Think you’ve experienced all of Seattle’s rooftop bars? Think again. There’s nothing like getting drinks with a city view to make you feel like the main character. There are quite a few stunning rooftop bars in Seattle, but naturally we always want more. Astra Hotel is opening its Altitude Sky Lounge Bar on Tuesday, September 6 here in Seattle and we can’t wait to check it out.
This Is Washington's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
seattlemet.com
Assisted Stretching Studio StretchLab Opens in Issaquah
We have no shortage of niche fitness options in Seattle. We have rowing gyms, cycling gyms, climbing gyms, and barre. We have AI-assisted weight training and VR-led yoga. We birthed Dance Church. Now we can add stretching studios to that list. Yes, you read that right. On August 30, StretchLab...
KOMO News
Eric's Heroes: Wyatt finds his purpose
The Hidden Valley Recycling Center is a large steel building in Puyallup. It's cleaner than you would imagine it might be. there is an orderliness to the place. When you walk in, you can't help but notice massive bins filled with smashed aluminum cans, and a giant conveyor belt for cardboard.
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Washington
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
