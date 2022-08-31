ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message

On Thursday, the NBA world was rocked once again with the news that the Utah Jazz had traded All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Friday, Mitchell finally spoke out and addressed his former fans and the organization that he came up with.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared […] The post Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
San Francisco, CA
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

1 Bulls player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls had a rather quiet offseason for themselves, compared to their peers. Aside from some acquisitions from the bench, they really didn’t tinker much with their roster. In essence, the Bulls are trusting that their current players will carry the load in the 2022 – 2023 season. It’s a tough task, especially considering how their season ended last time.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RJ Barrett’s message to Knicks fans after signing new contract

Some league followers found timing of the New York Knicks officially announcing RJ Barrett’s contract extension as oddly convenient. After all, New York tweeted the news mere moments after reports emerged about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell, robbing the Knicks of the opportunity to bring the star guard home. Regardless, even the […] The post RJ Barrett’s message to Knicks fans after signing new contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Klay Thompson
ClutchPoints

‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback

Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles

It’s fair to say that a good portion of the New York Giants fanbase is not too happy with Kenny Golladay. The former Lions wide receiver has gotten flak from fans for his sub-par production on the team. Golladay also didn’t do himself any favors with his practice performance, with ESPN even noting he was […] The post Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Mavs’ Luka Doncic hit an unreal logo shot but it wasn’t enough to impress Jason Kidd

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic put on quite the show on Saturday against Hungary in the EuroBasket 2022. He even showed a flurry of his moves, including a step-back 3-pointer from near the logo that sent fans into frenzy. Jason Kidd, who was in attendance for the game alongside Mavs GM Nico Harrison, was not […] The post VIDEO: Mavs’ Luka Doncic hit an unreal logo shot but it wasn’t enough to impress Jason Kidd appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Astros infielder named AL Player of the Month, but not who you think

The Houston Astros did not draw a ton of attention this season. Much of the talk around baseball has been about the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Quietly, the Astros have been cruising for a few months. Pair that with the Yankees struggles and Houston finds itself five games up for home field advantage. One of the biggest reasons for the recent surge has been the play of third baseman Alex Bregman.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The 2022-23 NBA season could be a great one for the Philadelphia 76ers. The supporting cast around Joel Embiid has some impressive depth after some shrewd moves from the front office. The key nucleus around Embiid is set (barring the unforeseen) as the Sixers’ training camp approaches. Philadelphia’s starting lineup is not hard to project. […] The post 1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB comeback with 700 home run challenge for Albert Pujols

Alex Rodriguez teased a possible MLB comeback on Thursday while issuing a challenge to St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols. Pujols has been red hot at the plate of late and is slowly approaching the 700 home run threshold. Rodriguez took to Twitter to joke about potentially making a comeback and joining Pujols on his […] The post Alex Rodriguez teases MLB comeback with 700 home run challenge for Albert Pujols appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance 49ers QB situation draws brutally honest take from Warriors’ Andre Iguodala

Almost everyone in sports media has weighed in on the Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance QB situation. Lance is going to start for the San Francisco 49ers but the Niners are keeping Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala, who may have played his last NBA game during the 2021-2022 season, shared his thoughts on the Garoppolo-Lance conversation, per Yahoo Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
