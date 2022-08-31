Read full article on original website
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
RUMOR: Knicks’ ‘poorly received’ move that may have impacted botched Donovan Mitchell trade with Jazz
To be fair to the New York Knicks, they did do everything they can to try and trade for Donovan Mitchell. In the end, however, their efforts proved futile after the Utah Jazz decided to accept a trade offer from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. A couple of ESPN’s NBA...
Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message
On Thursday, the NBA world was rocked once again with the news that the Utah Jazz had traded All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Friday, Mitchell finally spoke out and addressed his former fans and the organization that he came up with. View this post on Instagram A post shared […] The post Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Collin Sexton reacts to being traded to the Jazz in Donovan Mitchell deal
Collin Sexton is off to the next chapter of his NBA career after getting traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster deal that also sent Donovan Mitchell to The Land on Thursday. While Sexton is busy saying his goodbyes to his friends and teammates in Cleveland, he is clearly all hyped up about landing with the Jazz.
‘They make me sick’: Stephen A Smith’s predictably rips Knicks apart after losing out on Donovan Mitchell
You just know that Stephen A Smith was going to come out with a passionate tirade against the New York Knicks once news broke that the Utah Jazz have agreed to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith’s Knicks were always the favorites to land Mitchell, but in the end, New York failed to land the All-Star shooting guard.
1 Bulls player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season
The Chicago Bulls had a rather quiet offseason for themselves, compared to their peers. Aside from some acquisitions from the bench, they really didn’t tinker much with their roster. In essence, the Bulls are trusting that their current players will carry the load in the 2022 – 2023 season. It’s a tough task, especially considering how their season ended last time.
Ciara reacts to Russell Wilson’s whopping $245 million extension
Russell Wilson has yet to take a snap for the Denver Broncos, yet he’s already secured a massive $245 million extension. After the news broke, Wilson’s wife, Ciara, reacted on Twitter:. “Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and hardworking person I know! It’s...
Russell Wilson’s first tweet following Broncos $245 million extension proves he’s all about getting the bag
Let’s get this bag! That’s probably what Russell Wilson was thinking as he signed the dotted line on a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension. Evidently, the bag-chasing doesn’t just stop with his football endeavors. Shortly after news of the extension broke, Wilson sent out a very appropriate tweet.
NFL・
RJ Barrett’s message to Knicks fans after signing new contract
Some league followers found timing of the New York Knicks officially announcing RJ Barrett’s contract extension as oddly convenient. After all, New York tweeted the news mere moments after reports emerged about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell, robbing the Knicks of the opportunity to bring the star guard home. Regardless, even the […] The post RJ Barrett’s message to Knicks fans after signing new contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I wish he would stop flopping’: Kyle Lowry called out by Heat icon Tim Hardaway
As expected, Kyle Lowry proved to be an integral member of the Miami Heat last season in his first year with the team. Unfortunately, injuries got in the way of Lowry making a real significant impact for the squad when it mattered the most. Heat icon Tim Hardaway is a...
‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback
Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles
It’s fair to say that a good portion of the New York Giants fanbase is not too happy with Kenny Golladay. The former Lions wide receiver has gotten flak from fans for his sub-par production on the team. Golladay also didn’t do himself any favors with his practice performance, with ESPN even noting he was […] The post Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Andre Iguodala claps back at Stephen A. Smith’s claim Jonathan Kuminga is ‘shortchanging’ Warriors
A couple of weeks back, Stephen A. Smith dropped a massive truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga and his alleged lack of mental fortitude for the Golden State Warriors. According to Stephen A, he’s heard that Kuminga has been “shortchanging” the Dubs with the lack of determination he’s exhibited in terms of mastering his craft.
VIDEO: Mavs’ Luka Doncic hit an unreal logo shot but it wasn’t enough to impress Jason Kidd
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic put on quite the show on Saturday against Hungary in the EuroBasket 2022. He even showed a flurry of his moves, including a step-back 3-pointer from near the logo that sent fans into frenzy. Jason Kidd, who was in attendance for the game alongside Mavs GM Nico Harrison, was not […] The post VIDEO: Mavs’ Luka Doncic hit an unreal logo shot but it wasn’t enough to impress Jason Kidd appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We couldn’t win’: Ex-Vikings player turned coach reveals what doomed Mike Zimmer era
The Minnesota Vikings just couldn’t seem to get over the hump under Mike Zimmer. They had their success: an NFC Championship Game run and multiple playoff appearances are nothing to sneeze at. However, they just weren’t able to take that next step into greatness. Eventually, the team crumbled into nothing more than Wild Card fodder for an NFC contender.
Astros infielder named AL Player of the Month, but not who you think
The Houston Astros did not draw a ton of attention this season. Much of the talk around baseball has been about the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Quietly, the Astros have been cruising for a few months. Pair that with the Yankees struggles and Houston finds itself five games up for home field advantage. One of the biggest reasons for the recent surge has been the play of third baseman Alex Bregman.
1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The 2022-23 NBA season could be a great one for the Philadelphia 76ers. The supporting cast around Joel Embiid has some impressive depth after some shrewd moves from the front office. The key nucleus around Embiid is set (barring the unforeseen) as the Sixers’ training camp approaches. Philadelphia’s starting lineup is not hard to project. […] The post 1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants planning key Joc Pederson move amid All-Star season
The San Francisco Giants are going through a brutal season, owning a record of just 61-68 following a 107-win season. Amid a flurry of disappointment are strong seasons from two newcomers: Carlos Rodon and Joc Pederson. While the former has shined on the mound in the first year of a...
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB comeback with 700 home run challenge for Albert Pujols
Alex Rodriguez teased a possible MLB comeback on Thursday while issuing a challenge to St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols. Pujols has been red hot at the plate of late and is slowly approaching the 700 home run threshold. Rodriguez took to Twitter to joke about potentially making a comeback and joining Pujols on his […] The post Alex Rodriguez teases MLB comeback with 700 home run challenge for Albert Pujols appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance 49ers QB situation draws brutally honest take from Warriors’ Andre Iguodala
Almost everyone in sports media has weighed in on the Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance QB situation. Lance is going to start for the San Francisco 49ers but the Niners are keeping Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala, who may have played his last NBA game during the 2021-2022 season, shared his thoughts on the Garoppolo-Lance conversation, per Yahoo Sports.
‘He wanted to rob them’: Jazz exec Danny Ainge’s vendetta against Knicks that led to failed Donovan Mitchell trade
Despite the fact that the New York Knicks were considered the frontrunner to land Donovan Mitchell, the fact of the matter is that they never got their man. The Cleveland Cavaliers emerged at the last minute to steal him away after agreeing to a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz.
