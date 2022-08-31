ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 3, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 9/02/2022 —...
Phony $20 Bills Reported In Wyoming

Police in Rock Springs have received reports of someone passing phony $20 bills at local businesses. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post. Police began getting calls on August 30, with several bills being passed at the Rock Springs Walmart store. A photo...
Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video

Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
Local Record High Temperatures set Thursday

The National Weather Service in Riverton reported Record high temperatures were set on the first day of September:. • Rock Springs: New Record 90 / Old 89 in 2019 – These temperature records are reported at airports. The high temperatures to be a tad cooler Friday before cranking up for...
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Berry, Pebbles & Oreo

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Berry. Hi!...
Local student competes in National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Rodeo: broncs, steers, horses, ropes, reins, and shotgun shells? That’s right, in many states including Wyoming, shooting sports have become an integral part of high school rodeos. Shooters follow the same rodeo trail as a bronc rider or barrel racer would, except instead of bringing along a riggin or a 1200 lb animal, they come equipped with a .22 rifle or shotgun. Isaac Frandsen, a 15-year-old sophomore of Rock Springs, qualified for his first National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming in the summer of 2022 as a freshman.
RS Veteran Doug Uhrig Elected American Legion National Vice Commander

MILWAUKEE — A former state commander Douglas R. Uhrig for the Wyoming American Legion was elected national vice commander of the nation’s largest veterans organization during its national convention in Milwaukee today. Uhrig, a member of The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs, WY, joined...
Mary Ellen Cox (January 18, 1931 – August 31, 2022)

Mary Ellen Cox, 91, passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on August 31, 2022. She was born on January 18, 1931 in Rock Springs, WY. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and aunt to everyone that was blessed enough to call her family.
Sharon Lee Sparks Pittam (October 15, 1940 – August 25, 2022)

Sharon Lee Pittam married Robert E. Pittam June 28, 1958 in Rock Springs, WY. She was a mother of four: David (Becky,) Richard, Treva (Leonard,) and Christine (Gordon); grandmother to Scheree, Jacqueline (Rugan,) Kyle (Dustin,) Robert T., Daniel (Ashton,) William (Emily,) and Garrett; and great-grandmother, GG, to Malcom, Timothy, Killian, and Rylan. She was the ringleader of the Pittam outlaws and loved her cousins Lyn Bucho and Darryl Chilton as well as the whole Pittam clan.
