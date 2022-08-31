Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Burlington rental weatherization mandate enters 2nd phase
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington renters will be in more energy-efficient homes this winter as landlords comply with the city’s new weatherization policies. This year, 30 landlords of the most inefficient buildings were compelled to schedule an energy audit to see what work needs to be done to give their renters a better living experience and meet the city’s climate goals. Now, landlords at 130 more properties are being notified that it’s their turn to get to work.
WCAX
VTrans I-89 culvert repairs aimed at future climate resiliency
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues on Interstate 89 in Richmond on a major project to repair a culvert that undermined a section of the highway earlier this year. It’s part of an effort to not only make repairs but build resiliency for a changing climate. Massive metal sheets...
The Valley Reporter
Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses
As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
WCAX
Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more
It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. We recently told you about new guidelines for who’s eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Federal subsidies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction
Due to backups, motorists can expect a new traffic pattern around the culvert replacement project south of Exit 11 starting Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction.
WCAX
Travelers take to the highway for last gasp of summer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers are expected to hit the highway this Labor Day weekend, but high gas prices continue to modify some folks’ plans. “Sixty percent of Americans said that high gas prices and inflation were affecting their summer travel and they were going to travel less in summer and through Labor Day, and 80% said they needed to save money,” said Daniel Goodman with AAA Northern New England.
WCAX
Concern regarding pedestrian and bikers safety crossing I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many who cross the bridge each day, see cars whooshing past as people cross between South Burlington and Burlington. “When we tried to cross this street over there I mean we have to be careful watching the cars and not being hit by them,” said Pierre Duchesneau of Montreal.
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
WCAX
Richmond farm offering sunflower strolls, wagon rides
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Those looking for a little sunshine in their lives need look no further than Richmond. Farr Farms is hosting its sunflower walk for a second year. It’s four acres of flowers, and the pollinators are loving it. Erin Farr says people often ask how they...
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be more summer-like, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the low 80s. A slow-moving cold front will start to affect the region overnight, with some showers north. Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies. The front will bring scattered showers, especially south. There is the chance for thunderstorms south. High temperatures will range from the 60s near the Canadian border, to the low 80s near the Massachusetts border. A low pressure will then ride along the front and bring additional showers for Labor Day, especially south. It will be on the cool side, with highs in the 60s.
Aviation International News
Battery Fire Erupts at Beta Technologies’ Vermont HQ
A lithium-ion battery pack erupted in flames inside a Beta Technologies shipping container at the eVTOL developer’s facilities near Burlington (Vermont) International Airport on Aug. 26 at approximately 12:30 p.m. EDT. Beta Technologies, which aims to have its all-electric Alia 250 in service in 2025, is working with the local fire department to determine what caused the fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Emerald ash borer confirmed in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier officials say the invasive emerald ash borer has arrived in the Capitol City. The beetles burrow into and eventually kill ash trees. Local officials say they recently identified it and are now urging people to become familiar with the symptoms and signs. Bark on ash trees may be ripped away or there may be markings or exit holes. If it’s in the early stages, trees can also be injected with pesticides.
boatlyfe.com
ACBS 20th International Boat Show
Burlington, Vermont, and Lake Champlain will play host to the 20th annual International Boat Show and 45th Annual Meeting this September, with the boat show taking to the water September 9-10 at the Burlington Harbor Marina and Burlington Boathouse Marina, and the meeting scheduled for September 8, 2022. Set on...
Addison Independent
Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport
The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
Addison Independent
Editorial: Middlebury airport: How big is too big?
As East Middlebury residents, and particularly those who live closest to the Middlebury State Airport, attend meetings to adopt a new Master Plan for the airport it’s natural for those residents to resist growth that could further disrupt the neighborhood’s relative tranquility. And they are right to assume that more growth of hanger capacity, commercial buildings and other measures will increase flight activity.
mynbc5.com
State breaks ground on $24M Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — The State of Vermont broke ground on the new Vermont State Police Field Station in Williston on Friday morning. The new field station will be located on Route 2A, south of the Interstate 89 on-ramps. Officials said the current Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston is...
wamc.org
Plattsburgh preparing to implement parking fees in October
The city of Plattsburgh is preparing to implement parking fees in the downtown area in early October. City officials have been discussing whether and how to implement a paid parking system in Plattsburgh’s downtown since 2018. A new system was approved by the Common Council in June and signage...
colchestersun.com
A high-maintenance turtle: Research project at Colchester beach seeks to save a rare Vermont turtle community, the spiny softshell turtle
Once a week, University of Vermont grad student Destini Acosta hikes through the woods to a secluded area at the Colchester Point Fishing Access Area to a crime scene. The victims: any of three different kinds of turtles. The culprit: raccoons. Acosta is conducting a field research project for UVM...
WCAX
Downtown Plattsburgh to charge for parking starting in October
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - People who park in downtown Plattsburgh will have to start paying for parking beginning Oct. 11. This applies to downtown lots where the city installed multi-space parking meters. For the past several months, the mayor’s office and city staff have worked to implement the new paid...
Comments / 1